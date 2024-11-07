Nigeria’s cancer crisis: A call for systemic change

For someone who supports physicians at the forefront of cancer care in one of America’s leading oncology networks, the stark contrast between advanced cancer care and the conditions in my home country is profoundly jarring. Many families have stories of loss and how they wish the healthcare system had been more responsive and accountable.

When Healthcare Systems Fail

In my role overseeing operations at a major oncology center, I witness daily how integrated care systems, rapid diagnosis, and evidence-based treatments transform cancer outcomes. The disparity with the healthcare system back home is stark. Outside major cities like Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan to mention a few, many healthcare facilities lack the basic diagnostic capabilities found in modern oncology centers.

Where these facilities exist, they are often overwhelmed with demand and out of reach for the average citizen.

A System in Crisis

The numbers tell a devastating story. Nigeria records approximately 100,000 new cancer cases annually (Jedy-Agba et al., 2012) , a figure that experts believe significantly understates the true scope of the problem. The World Health Organization states that 2 out of every 10 people will develop cancer in their lifetime (World Health Organization, 2024, p. 5). In my professional experience in advanced cancer care, I’ve seen how early detection and sophisticated treatment protocols can achieve survival rates approaching 90% for certain cancers. The disparity with Nigeria’s outcomes is stark and sobering.

The Human Cost

A visit to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), supposedly one of Nigeria’s premier medical institutions, exposes the deep systemic issues plaguing the country’s healthcare system. The often reserved approach of caregivers can sometimes make seeking help feel more burdensome than it should be. Consequently, families feel the need to seek expensive treatment abroad to ensure their loved ones receive the care they deserve when they can afford it or put their hope in miracles to change the diagnosis .

A Professional’s Perspective on Solutions

I see several critical areas where Nigeria could transform its cancer care landscape:

1. Investment-Friendly Reforms – One of the most pressing needs is creating an environment that encourages private investment in healthcare. The capital requirements for modern cancer care facilities are substantial, but current regulations often discourage rather than attract investors. Key reforms should include streamlined facility approval processes, tax incentives for healthcare infrastructure, and protection for long-term medical investments.

2. Preventive Screening – Access to affordable and available screening facilities is crucial to drive preventive health screening and help with timely detection. Early diagnosis dramatically improves survival rates and reduces treatment costs.

3. Access and Affordability – Cancer does not discriminate by social class. It impacts the lower income group of the country hardest due to the associated cost of treatment. We must develop innovative financing solutions and support systems to ensure treatment is accessible to all Nigerians, regardless of their economic status.

4. Integrated Care Systems – In modern oncology centers, we operate with seamlessly integrated systems where diagnostics, treatment, and follow-up care work in concert. Each patient has a coordinated care team, and treatment decisions are made collaboratively.

5. Professional Training and Specialization – Advanced cancer centers maintain teams of specialized oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, and support staff working in concert. Nigeria’s healthcare system needs similar expertise development through international training partnerships and specialized education programs.

6. Technology Integration – We’ve seen how artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics and telemedicine can extend specialized care to remote areas. Similar solutions could help bridge Nigeria’s urban-rural healthcare divide, particularly in initial screening and diagnosis.

7. Evidence-Based Protocols – Modern oncology centers follow rigorous, evidence-based protocols for diagnosis and treatment. Every decision is backed by data and research, and treatment plans are standardized while allowing for personalization based on patient needs.

8. Patient-Centered Care Model – Advanced cancer centers prioritize the patient experience, from reducing waiting times for diagnostic results to providing comprehensive support services. This approach not only improves outcomes but also ensures dignity throughout the treatment journey.

The Path Forward

Private sector initiatives are already showing promising ways forward. The Roche-led private sector coalition, supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), demonstrated the potential of coordinated action through the creation of the Nigerian Cancer Health Fund. This groundbreaking initiative serves as a model for how private sector engagement can drive meaningful change in cancer care delivery.

Collaborative initiatives, particularly through partnerships with the private sector and backed by international financial institutions, have the potential to revolutionize Nigeria’s cancer care landscape.

These partnerships can create sustainable funding mechanisms, establish centers of excellence, develop innovative patient payment solutions, and facilitate technology and expertise transfer.

Implementing Change

The transformation requires a multi-faceted approach:

1. Regulatory Reform – Creating an investment-friendly environment through streamlined approvals, reasonable forex policies for medical equipment, and clear guidelines for public-private partnerships.

2. Infrastructure Development – Modern diagnostic equipment and treatment facilities must be established across the country, not just in urban centers.

3. Digital Integration – Electronic health records and integrated diagnostic systems can dramatically improve care coordination and reduce delays.

4. Professional Development – Continuous training programs and international partnerships can help build local expertise rapidly.

5. Quality Metrics – Implementing standardized quality measures and outcome tracking can help identify areas for improvement and measure progress.

6. Patient Support Services – Comprehensive support services, from financial counseling to psychological support, are essential components of effective cancer care.

A Call to Action

As someone straddling both worlds – working in advanced cancer care while witnessing its absence in Nigeria – I feel a particular responsibility to advocate for change. No Nigerian should have to leave their country to get cancer diagnosis and care.

Looking Ahead

With research showing that 2 out of every 10 people will develop cancer in their lifetime, the stakes for Nigeria’s estimated 100,000 annual cancer patients, and countless others who may face diagnosis in the future, couldn’t be higher. The question remains: Will Nigeria rise to meet this challenge?

The time for action is now. The models for success exist, and the private sector stands ready to help – we need only the right regulatory framework and the commitment to implement these changes.

Eji Chukwuelue

Finance & Operations Lead, Texas Oncology

[email protected]

