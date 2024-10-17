  • Thursday, October 17, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

FCMB leadership takes customer service to the frontlines

October 17, 2024

FCMB Leadership Takes Customer Service to the Frontlines

Mrs. Yemisi Edun, Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), connected with customers and served them at the bank's Head Office branch in Lagos. Pictured with her is a customer, Mr. Olawale Thompson.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Executive Management, led by the Managing Director, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, engaged customers directly last week, during the 2024 celebration of customer service week, listening to their concerns and feedback. This frontline approach is the culture at FCMB and it affirms the bank’s commitment to exceptional customer service.

Mr. Diran Olojo, Group Head, Corporate Affairs, engaged with customers and showed appreciation for their support at the bank’s Oniru branch. Pictured with Mr. Olojo are Mr. Ndubuisi Okechukwu, Mr. Bernard Uzoibiam, Mr. Ali Salisu and Mr. Simeon Adoyi.
Mrs. Funmi Adedibu, Non-Executive Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), engaged with customers and showed appreciation for their support. Pictured with Mrs. Adedibu at the bank’s Alfred Rewane Road branch in Lagos are, Onoje Ochai, Ahmed Shehu, Christian Eddie and Blessing Chiekwe.
Mr. Emmanuel Comla, National Head of Sales, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), connected with customers and showed appreciation for their support. At the bank’s Gbagada branch in Lagos, he is pictured with a customer, Mr Oluwasegun Banjoko.

 

Divisional Head, Corporate Services & Service Management, Felicia Obozuwa, pictured with comedian and actor, Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi), at the Ikeja GRA Branch of the Bank in Lagos.

Other customer-centric initiatives by the bank last week include:

  • ⁠Special outreach to valued customers
  • Treats for children with kiddie accounts
  • 10% bonus on airtime purchased via USSD and mobile platform.

    Mr. Gerald Ikem, Divisional Head, Treasury & International Banking, engaged with customers and showed appreciation for their support. At the bank’s Adeola Odeku branch in Lagos, he is pictured with a customer, Mrs. Felicia Nlemona.
Executive Director, Risk Management, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olaiya, served customers at the bank’s McCarthy branch in Lagos. Pictured with Mrs. Olaiya is a customer, Mrs. Oluwaranti Adeniyi.

“This direct engagement helps us understand and address customer concerns,” Mrs. Edun said.

FCMB’s customer-focused strategy fuels continuous improvement.

