Achieve More with Exness’ Diverse Trading Accounts

A trading account is arguably the single most important tool any trader will have at their disposal, acting as an essential gateway to accessing the global financial markets. Deeply intertwined with trading strategy, an account’s features can have a real impact on how successfully a trading plan is carried out.

Finding a tailored solution that allows traders to fully maximize their potential and meet their specific needs can be a challenging task, especially with so many options available in the market – but it doesn’t have to be that way.

That’s where Exness comes in. Offering a strong lineup of five trading accounts split into two categories – Standard and Professional – the leading global multi-asset broker presents a range of options designed to appeal to diverse trader styles.

Depending on the region, clients can select from Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero trading accounts, with all except Standard Cent featuring demo trading account options, where traders can use virtual funds in a risk-free environment.

Based on either MetaTrader 4 (MT4) or MetaTrader 5 (MT5), each account supports trading on the Exness Trade bespoke platform, Exness Terminal (built for MT5 accounts), and MultiTerminal (only available for MT4-based accounts).

Setting the ‘Standard’ for others to follow

As the world’s largest retail broker, Exness leads the way where others seek to follow. With over 15 years of innovation and industry expertise since its founding in 2008, it has grown into a powerhouse, emerging as the platform of choice for traders of all levels.

A prime example of this is found in its ‘Standard’ account offering. Exness’ versatile Standard account is well suited to new and experienced traders alike, specially crafted with accessibility in mind. Not only does it present the broadest trading conditions, but it also includes more than 120 currency pairs and instruments instantly available to trade.

For novice or beginner traders looking to test out new trading strategies, there is Standard Cent, a unique trading account offering the smallest trading volumes, which are measured as cent lots.

Both Standard and Standard Cent accounts feature stable spreads, reliable execution, zero trading commissions, and no requotes (meaning orders are executed on market execution). The latter account allows trading on up to 37 trading instruments.

Enter the markets as a ‘Professional’

Catering to the particular needs and demands of experienced professionals, Exness provides three bespoke account options, carefully crafted with the advanced trader in mind, with a range of cutting-edge features and tools available on its Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero accounts.

Whether it involves day trading or automated strategies, the Pro account is flexible enough to accommodate any trading style, adapting effortlessly to a trader’s plans. With low spreads starting from just 0.1 pip and the option to choose between market execution or instant order execution for most available instruments, it offers traders enhanced control.

For those experienced market operators looking for ultra-low, stable spreads, there is the Raw Spread account. With no limit on the number of positions which can be open at any given time, it stands out from the other market-maker accounts as it applies a fixed commission per lot, according to the specific trading instrument.

The greater transparency of fixed commissions eliminates hidden fees, allowing traders to plan and manage their expenses more effectively. With no restrictions imposed on the number of open positions, Raw Spread account holders can enjoy the freedom to scale up their operations and execute complex strategies limit-free.

Rounding off the professional accounts from Exness is the Zero account. Specializing in market execution orders, it offers zero spreads on the top 30 trading instruments for 95% of the trading day, ensuring unmatched pricing accuracy. For other instruments, zero spreads are available during 50% of the trading period, depending on market volatility

With no limits on the number of orders that can be opened and a low trading commission starting from just USD 0.05 per lot per side, the Zero account is ideal for traders using Expert Advisors or pursuing strategies that require exceptional control. Its market execution model also minimizes the risk of requotes.

Account diversity with an award-winning broker

At Exness, there is a trading account for everyone, regardless of their background. The company’s strength lies in its diverse offerings, setting it apart thanks to its Standard and Professional account options which give traders the power to take full control of their trading journeys.

As a forward-thinking, multi-licensed global broker, it’s continuously striving to improve the services it offers to clients, as shown in its strong trading account variety. With its better-than-market conditions, low fees, multiple trading instruments, and 24/7 customer support, Exness is the go-to destination for traders worldwide.

