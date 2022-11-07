X-raying PwC Africa’s annual review 2022

Disruption came in many forms during the last financial year, however, PwC invested in key areas which drove quality and sustained outcomes for the firm and its clients and stakeholders.

The recent, first PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 report, tells the story of a remarkable year and focuses on our impact, value creation, strategy and related performance for the financial year ended June 30, 2022. The report is a reflection of how its network of firms has navigated complexity, responded to change and emerging challenges and new opportunities across the African continent.

Dion Shango, PwC Africa CEO, says: “Disruption is the new normal. As PwC Africa, we provide solutions to help manage disruption and identify new opportunities. Over the last year, we have focused on delivering quality services that build trust, deliver sustained outcomes and help our clients to manage change. The PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 describes many of the ways that we deliver transformative impact and also where we’re headed as a business.”

Uyi Akpata, PwC regional senior partner for the West Market Area, says: “We’ve set ourselves the goal of helping our clients transform for enduring success. It’s exciting and inspiring work and we’re also leading from the front by digitising our business, investing in our people, focusing on ESG, and driving business transformation.

Digital transformation is about more than the technology; it’s also about the work environment and embracing a new way of working. ESG transformation is an opportunity to redefine the challenges of today’s business environment as opportunities for long-term and sustainable growth. Similarly, business transformation helps organisations like ours discover how their core business capabilities present such opportunities for growth.”

PwC Africa’s diverse community of solvers has the skills and expertise to support those journeys of transformative change. Our global strategy, The New Equation, is a response to the fundamental changes affecting organisations and society, and is designed to solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Its people focus on delivering human-led, tech-powered services and solutions in line with our societal purpose.

Achieving sustained outcomes requires organisations to remain resilient and adaptable, even during turbulent times. The PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 describes it network’s investment in several key areas that support its clients in their transformation journeys. They are:

Value creation

As businesses around the world continue to adapt to new and unprecedented challenges, the traditional view of value is due for an overhaul. But in pursuing a holistic transformation to achieve long-term, sustained outcomes, untapped sources of growth need to be explored. The PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 explores how the firm helps its clients to create new approaches to value creation by holistically exploring financial, operational, and more unconventional angles.

International development

Despite significant strides in recent years, Africa continues to face complex development challenges. The firm is investing in its international development team to ensure it continues to build trust in society by playing a key role in supporting Africa’s growth and strengthening its resilience for the future.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is viewed as a top 10 business risk by CEOs across most industries, both globally and in Africa. PwC Africa’s cybersecurity professionals have deep technical and industry specific experience in helping clients navigate their most significant cybersecurity risks, and what really sets our team apart is the depth of local and network capabilities.

Technology-enabled transformation

When it comes to responding to evolving disruptions in the business landscape, technology often drives and enables large-scale transformations. PwC’s business technologists work with organisations to interpret and describe their transformational visions, ensuring that their overall strategy is fit for growth, in line with business objectives, and future-proof.

Environmental social governance

At PwC Africa, they believe that internalising ESG considerations holistically will allow organisations to build trust and ensure long-term sustainability, agility, and competitiveness. Our community of solvers — which includes experienced environmental science, economics, energy, engineering, finance, law, assurance, tax and reporting specialists — have a broad range of skills required to address complex challenges and help clients to integrate ESG into their strategy.

“We welcome you to engage with PwC Africa’s expert teams to begin or expand on your journey of investing in your organisation, as we do in ours,” concludes Shango. “These approaches help to build trust, deliver sustained outcomes and positively impact Africa’s people and communities. By working together, we can build more resilient organisations and contribute positively to Africa’s growth story.”

Okereke, a communications management consultant, writes from Lagos