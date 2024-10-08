World Sight Day 2024: Prioritising eye health, preventing blindness in Nigeria

Our eyes are the windows to the world. They enable us to experience life’s beauty and connect with the people around us. The gift of sight is something many of us take for granted, but for millions of people worldwide, including in Nigeria, vision problems are a daily reality.

Blindness and visual impairment have far-reaching consequences, impacting individuals’ quality of life, limiting educational opportunities, and reducing economic potential. For children, the impact of untreated eye conditions can be devastating, affecting their ability to learn, grow, and contribute to society. It is in this context that World Sight Day 2024, scheduled to be commemorated on October 10, comes with a powerful message: every child deserves the right to a clear, healthy vision.

Globally, more than a billion people live with some form of visual impairment or others. In Nigeria, the numbers are alarming. An estimated 4.25 million adults over 40 years are visually impaired, with roughly 1.13 million living with blindness. Even more troubling is the fact that 84 percent of all blindness cases in Nigeria are preventable or treatable. Despite these numbers, access to eye care services remains inadequate, especially in rural and underserved communities.

Children are particularly vulnerable. Eye conditions like refractive errors, which could be easily corrected with glasses, often go unnoticed until they cause significant academic or social difficulties. In severe cases, conditions like cataracts and glaucoma can lead to irreversible blindness if left untreated. The tragedy is that many cases are preventable with early intervention, regular eye check-ups, and timely intervention and treatments.

Optometrists are at the forefront of preventing blindness and promoting eye health. These professionals play a crucial role in detecting, diagnosing, and managing various eye conditions. Optometrists not only prescribe glasses to correct vision but also identify early signs of diseases that could lead to blindness if not addressed promptly.

In Nigeria, however, there is a shortage of optometrists, particularly in public healthcare systems. The lack of trained eye care professionals means that many individuals, especially children, do not have access to the care they need. This shortage is intensified in rural areas, where people often travel long distances to receive even the most basic eye care services.

Optometrists are also essential in providing eye health education to the public. They help raise awareness about the importance of regular eye check-ups and the need to address vision problems early. By educating communities, optometrists contribute to reducing the stigma associated with wearing glasses and other corrective treatments, encouraging people to prioritise their eye health.

Even with the critical role that optometrists play in safeguarding the nation’s vision, Nigeria’s public health sector has not fully recognised or invested in this profession. Today, our call is simple: the government must take decisive action to employ more optometrists across public healthcare systems, ensuring that all Nigerians, especially children, have access to affordable and quality eye care. The integration of eye care into primary healthcare services is essential to preventing avoidable blindness and improving the overall quality of life for citizens.

Eye health is also an economic issue. Without proper vision, children struggle to perform well in school, limiting their future opportunities. Adults with untreated vision problems may face difficulties in maintaining employment or contributing to their communities. By investing in eye care, the government can help unlock the educational and economic potential of millions of Nigerians, leading to a more productive and prosperous society.

World Sight Day is an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about blindness and visual impairment. This year, the global focus is on children and young people, emphasising the importance of ensuring access to the eye care services they need.

The Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) is taking a bold step this year with its “My Sight, My Right” campaign, which focusses on child eye health. The campaign’s goal is to inspire children and young people to prioritise their vision, understand the importance of eye health, and take proactive steps to protect their sight.

This year’s World Sight Day will also see optometrists across Nigeria providing free or affordable eye care services to communities in need. In addition to offering check-ups and corrective treatments, they will engage with the media, political leaders, and other stakeholders to advocate for stronger government support for eye care initiatives.

The message from the Nigerian Optometric Association is clear: eye health is not an optional extra; it’s vital to everything. Vision is crucial for a child’s development, education, and future success. Every child deserves the opportunity to see the world clearly, and we must take collective action to ensure that no one is left behind due to preventable blindness.

Let’s mark October 10th, 2024, as the day we not only raise awareness but take concrete action to protect the sight of Nigeria’s children. The future of our nation depends on the well-being of our youngest generation, and their vision is a crucial part of that. Every child deserves the chance to see the world clearly and experience life to the fullest, free from preventable visual impairments. By investing in early eye care, advocating for accessible vision services, and prioritising eye health in schools, we can ensure that no child is left behind due to poor vision. Together, as a community, let’s make World Sight Day 2024 a turning point—one where we unite to create lasting change and safeguard the future of our children’s sight. This is a fight worth fighting, and the time to act is now!

Dr Elizabeth Eromosele is the Optometrist-in-Charge at Vantage Point Eye Clinic, Idimu and Secretary, Alimosho Zone, Nigerian Optometrists Association (NOA)

