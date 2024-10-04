World Maritime Day: Oyetola reaffirms efforts in improving maritime safety

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy

The Nigerian maritime sector was the focus of this year’s World Maritime Day (WMD) event held in Lagos this week, with the theme “Navigating the Future: Safety First.”

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, under the able leadership of Adegboyega Oyetola, took centre stage at the event, as he reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advancing maritime safety, modernising port operations, and strengthening the maritime industry.

In his keynote address to participants at the 2024 World Maritime Day celebration, the minister highlighted the major role the maritime sector plays in Nigeria’s economic development.

He emphasised the ministry’s dedication to positioning Nigeria as a leader in global seaborne trade. He stated that Nigeria’s efforts, in consonance with the theme of maritime safety, are creating a blueprint for sustainable growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.

“The future of Nigeria’s maritime sector lies in harnessing new technologies and ensuring our maritime operations prioritise safety, security, and environmental sustainability,” Oyetola stated, calling attention to investments the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is making to modernise ports through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). These initiatives are expected to reduce operational costs, improve safety, and enhance the overall efficiency of the nation’s ports.

Port Modernisation and Digitalisation Drive

One of the key achievements, according to the minister, was the progress made in modernising Nigeria’s ports through advanced digitalisation and automation processes. He noted that President Tinubu’s administration is heavily invested in transforming Nigeria’s ports into state-of-the-art facilities, a project being executed through PPP arrangements. This will reduce inefficiencies and ensure that Nigeria remains competitive on the global stage.

Oyetola lauded the strides made in supporting Nigeria’s regulatory framework with global standards, especially in light of the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the 1974 SOLAS Convention, which remains a keystone of maritime safety regulation globally. Nigeria’s continued efforts to adopt and implement international maritime standards strengthen its obligation to maintain a secure and efficient maritime industry.

Innovation and Safety as Pillars of Growth

The minister’s speech emphasised the need to embrace leading-edge technology and alternative energy sources to address challenges such as climate change and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. He stated that the maritime sector must evolve with the times, to integrate new technologies and sustain safety and operational efficiency.

“As we embrace this moment, we must re-examine the safety and security challenges that confront our maritime sector, particularly in the context of new technologies and alternative fuels that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from ships. To safeguard both shipping safety and operational efficiency, it is imperative that we invest in upgrading our facilities and building capacity to ensure Nigeria remains competitive in the global arena of seaborne trade,” he stated.

The minister’s view is buttressed by the key part of the 2024 WMD theme, “Navigating the Future: Safety First.” Explaining it, the United Nations noted that the theme “provides the opportunity to focus on the full range of safety regulatory implications arising from new and adapted technologies and the introduction of alternative fuels, including measures to reduce GHG emissions from ships, as the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) strives to ensure the safety and efficiency of shipping are maintained, and potentially improved so that the flow of seaborne international trade continues to be smooth and efficient.”

This is why Oyetola added that Nigeria’s approach is holistic in this regard. “We are digitalising and automating, we are going green with alternative fuels, and we are pushing forward to make our maritime sector a key player in the global economy,” he stated.

Private sector collaboration, building on Global Maritime Standards

Similarly, Oyetola called on private sector stakeholders to collaborate with the government in achieving these goals. The minister noted that the participation of private entities in providing the necessary resources and innovative facilities is necessary to drive the progress of Nigeria’s maritime industry.

“Achieving world-class standards requires collaboration, innovation, and sustained investment,” he remarked, pointing at the importance of creating an enabling environment that encourages private investment while safeguarding the operational safety of the sector.

In the same vein, Olufemi Michael Oloruntola, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, spoke on the efforts to prioritise maritime safety. According to him, technological innovations such as autonomous vessels and artificial intelligence should complement efforts to safeguard safety in the maritime industry.

He said, “This year’s theme serves as both a reminder and a call to action, urging us to place safety at the forefront of every decision and every action within the maritime domain. Safety is not merely an operational consideration; it is the cornerstone upon which the future of the maritime industry must be built.

“The safe operation of vessels, the security and well-being of seafarers, and the protection of the marine environment are all interconnected, with safety serving as the unifying thread. Without prioritising safety, we risk not only human lives but also the ecosystems and economies that rely on our oceans.

A Vision for the Future

The Lagos event also featured Professor Larry Awosika, the special guest of honour, who spoke on the necessity for Nigeria to address security challenges, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea, as well as environmental issues like marine pollution.

Awosika called for a collaborative effort to embrace cleaner fuels, advancing maritime security, and synergising the sector with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The adoption of alternative fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) being promoted by the Government is a step in the right direction. However, the government needs to engage in the electrification of port operations as a way of improving energy security at the ports. These efforts will ensure that Nigeria plays its part in mitigating climate change and preserving our marine ecosystems,” he noted.

The WMD was a reminder that more needs to be done in continually improving the sector, but more importantly also a pointer that Oyetola is on track steering the ministry in the right direction to spur growth in the maritime sector and overall national development.

As the driving force, Oyetola has established a clear vision for transforming Nigeria’s maritime industry. His leadership has been instrumental in ensuring that Nigeria not only meets international standards but also exceeds them.

In improving Nigeria’s efforts towards a new path of global relevance in the maritime sector, Oyetola expressed hope for the future, “This year’s celebration is more than an event; it is a defining moment for the future of Nigeria’s maritime sector. With continued investment, innovation, and collaboration, we are charting a course towards unparalleled growth and global leadership.”

He added that “achieving safety in our maritime environment is a goal well within reach, but it requires collective effort. With the diverse range of industry players and stakeholders present here today, he said.

Furthermore, the minister expressed confidence that this year’s WMD celebration “will set the stage for a transformative future, one that drives Nigeria’s maritime sector towards unprecedented growth and prosperity.”

Indeed, it is a new dawn for Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy sector.

