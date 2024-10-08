Word of hope and optimism for the youth

Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State deputy governor

This is a pivotal moment in the history of our dear country, Nigeria. Dazed by the economic challenges of these times, many have lost hope in the sheer creative ability of the human mind and the amazing transformative powers of science to reverse what is seen as a negative trend.

However, I will not stand before you to join the ranks of those who have chosen to lament these hard times. No. I will not join those who have been misleading our young people that they face a perilous future in this beautiful and well-endowed country. No; I won’t.

I will not join the negative chorus of those who claim—often without facts and figures or with dubious figures—that we are on the wrong path and that our youths are doomed. Never.

Why my optimism? What is the basis for my being upbeat about Nigeria? Do I know certain things that you don’t know?

You, the youth, are my reason for being confident about the future. In what is seen as a difficult terrain, many of you have been able to explore the possibilities of this land to advance the course of humanity in many significant areas of life.

Your music keeps the world singing and dancing. So are your movies. Your creativity has soared to global heights. In science and innovation, you have served notice that we will not be left behind.

Here in Lagos, you run many hubs where science and technology initiatives are used to resolve everyday challenges. Your star keeps shining and glowing in the world of sports. You have shown so much potential in cybersecurity. Those of you in medicine are all over the world, showing how damn good we can be. Lagos is now the tech start-up capital of the world. These are the handiwork of our tech-savvy youth.

So, I salute your courage, your resilience, and your tenacity, as well as your passion for this great country.

Are there challenges? Oh yes! There are problems—socio-economic problems, unemployment, insecurity in some parts of the country, natural disasters fuelled by climate change, and others. Are they insurmountable? No. Not at all. Are there opportunities in these challenges? Sure, there are many, but only the highly discerning and attentive youths can see them. Even then, only those who have the will will see the way.

The unemployment figure is scary, standing at 33.3 percent in the 4th quarter of Y2020. The National Bureau of Statistics recently reported unemployment rates of 5.3 percent (Q4 Y2022) and 4.1 percent (Q1 Y2023), based on the Labour Force Survey. It increased marginally to 5.3 percent in Q1 Y2024 from 5.0 percent in Q3 Y2023.

There is also the difficulty in accessing funds for small businesses, where many of our youths are active participants. The cost of funds is high, just like the cost of running a business—electricity tariffs, taxes, wages, etc.

Again, why am I so optimistic?

Because our youths are dynamic and resilient. It has always been that way with us as Nigerians. The Ransome-Kutis, Wole Soyinka, Iya Abubakar, Cyprian Ekwensi, Obafemi Awolowo, and many others dazzled the world in their thirties, and their trajectory started when they were young.

What is the government doing to help? A lot.

It is obsolete to say that the future belongs to our youths and that they are the leaders of tomorrow. That future we all spoke of either excitedly or with trepidation yesterday is here now.

In Lagos, many of our youths have been given strategic positions in the Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat administrations. Needless to say, they have not disappointed Lagosians. Rabiu Olowo is just 38. He was 34 when he was appointed Commissioner for Finance in 2019. He is now the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems Bisola Olusanya is 41. She became Commissioner at 36. Tunbosun Alake, Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, is 40. He was appointed Special Adviser at 36 in 2019. Special Adviser on Housing Barakat Odunuga-Bakare is 38. Mobolaji Ogunlende was 40 when he joined the Cabinet in 2021. Special Adviser Tourism, Arts and Culture Idris Aregbe is 41; he was 40 when he got appointed to the Executive Council.

We have many Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) whose ages range between 30 and 40. Special Adviser (Economic Planning and Budget) Lekan Balogun is 37. Jubril Gawat, the SSA New Media, is 37, and Wale Ajetunmobi, the SSA Media (Print), is 38. The Executive Secretary of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA), Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, is just 31. There are several others: young, energetic, skilled, and intelligent.

In other words, in our administration, the youth have always been at the table when decisions that affect the lives of over 22 million Lagosians are made. Little wonder some who have since left Nigeria in the heat of the Japa Syndrome have since embraced the new phenomenon, Japada. They are either returning home or are homesick, having realised that the challenges of today are, in fact, global—not exclusive to Nigeria—and that the solutions to these issues are in Nigeria, not anywhere else.

Of the 22 million or so Lagosians that we have, over 60 percent are youths. Nigeria has the highest population of youths in the world and a median age of 18. Of this population, about 70 percent is believed to be under 30; 42 percent is under 15.

What do these figures tell us? Simple. We dare not joke with this demographic sector. The Yoruba say any deity you worship and keep young people out of will die—eventually. Just a question of time.

So, how are we confronting these challenges? We have tackled the job situation with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), which has since 2016 been providing financial assistance and resources to young entrepreneurs. Through this fund, the government offers very low-interest loans and grants, empowering youths to start their businesses. This initiative not only promotes entrepreneurship but also helps create jobs within the community, driving economic growth.

Lagos State has a successful Skills Acquisition Programme (LASSAP) run at 19 vocational centres. As of the last count about two months ago, no fewer than 16,000 young people have graduated from these centres. They were not left to their own devices; they were given equipment to start their businesses. Because of what we are observing, Lagos has started comprehensive schools again, that is, to further equip our youths at a young age.

LASSAP offers vocational training in various trades, such as carpentry, tailoring, and digital skills. These programmes are designed to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Our Youth Leadership Development Programme (YLDP) focuses on nurturing leadership skills among young people. This initiative includes workshops, mentorship, and networking opportunities aimed at developing the next generation of leaders. By fostering leadership qualities, we prepare our youth to take on roles that will shape the future of Lagos State.

Lagos Innovates is designed to support start-ups and innovators. By providing access to funding, mentorship, and co-working spaces, Lagos Innovates encourages creativity and entrepreneurship. This initiative is particularly crucial in a city like Lagos, where innovation can drive significant change.

Tech Bootcamps and Training are in response to the digital revolution. We have launched various tech boot camps aimed at equipping young people with essential digital skills. From coding to digital marketing, these programmes prepare our youths for the jobs of the future, enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial potential.

Internship. Many school leavers have been employed in the private sector after internships facilitated by the government. The idea is to prepare university and polytechnic graduates for employment. After some tutelage, many companies have found some participants suitable for permanent positions.

Collaborations with the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) facilitate access to resources, expertise, and networks that are vital for youth development.

The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy was set up by our administration to reverse what many have described as a leadership deficiency in our policy. Named after the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, a former governor known for his commitment to education and youth development.

The Academy aims to equip young people with leadership skills, entrepreneurial knowledge, and civic responsibility. The first cohort of 30 fellows has just passed out. I do not doubt that they will impact our world positively, considering the leadership skills they have acquired.

The Academy focuses on nurturing effective leadership qualities among youths through training programmes, workshops, and mentorship opportunities. It provides resources and training for aspiring entrepreneurs, helping them develop business ideas and gain practical skills for running successful enterprises.

Besides, the Academy encourages active participation in community development and governance, fostering a sense of responsibility and civic duty among participants.

There is no doubt that the Lagos State Government’s youth-oriented programmes are a testament to our commitment to building a brighter future for our young people. By focusing on education, entrepreneurship, and leadership development, we are laying the groundwork for a prosperous and self-reliant generation.

As we continue to implement these initiatives, I urge our youth to take full advantage of the opportunities available. Engage with these programmes, seek mentorship, and invest in your skills. The Lagos State Government is committed to your success, but it is your drive and determination that will ultimately lead to self-reliance.

Mentorship is very important. This is where the wisdom of the elders marries the energy and creativity of the youth to produce remarkable results. The Yoruba often say, “Omode gbon agba gbon ni a fi da ile Ife” (“Ile-Ife was founded on the wisdom of both the elders and the youth.”.

Get the right education. Embrace education that combines theories with practical skills. That is what matters in the job market today. The question is, “What can you do?” It is no longer “what do you know?”

You may plait your hair like a woman’s. You may even wear dreadlocks like a typical Jamaican Rastaman. You may wear a pair of jeans torn in many places right from the factory (shredded, you call it). You may pierce one of your ears or both as a young man.

You may pierce your nose or your tummy and fill the holes with glittering jewellery. You may deck your neck with tick necklaces and weird pendants. You may wear your trousers to cover less than half of your buttocks (sagging, as you call it), and you may deck a sweater with a hood under the scorching Lagos sun. And more—in the way of a true Gen Zed that you are. The world may not mind—in the spirit of free speech and human liberty that we all cherish.

However, what the world demands of you is the true exhibition of your natural talents and the display of knowledge and skills that can positively impact and turn our globe around. I do not doubt that you can do it. Let us continue to work together—government, private sector, and our youth—to create an environment that nurtures talent and innovation. The future of our dear country Nigeria is bright, and it is in your hands. Yes; it is in your hands.

Guiding our youths on the path to self-reliance is not only a national imperative but a generation one. By reforming our educational curriculum, promoting entrepreneurship through mentoring, leveraging technology, cultivating a culture of independence and resilience, and promoting the dignity of work, our youths will not only thrive but will become an asset for not just Africa but the whole world.

I, therefore, encourage our youths not to be deterred by challenges around them. I admit it can be intimidating, but tough times don’t last; only tough people do. As such, please be focused and continue to plough on because you will get to that destination with your mental health intact and your success and prosperity assured.

Dr Hamzat is Deputy Governor, Lagos State. He delivered this speech in Alausa, Ikeja, on September 28 at a symposium to mark his 60th birthday.

Share