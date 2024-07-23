Why smart businesses invest in student-led healthcare

The narrative of African healthcare is being rewritten, not only by the latest advancements in medicine but also by the audacity of its youth. Across the continent, student-led initiatives are tackling critical healthcare challenges with the kind of fresh perspectives and boundless enthusiasm that can only come from those unburdened by the status quo. Yet, to truly unlock their transformative potential, these initiatives need a strategic missing piece: strong partnerships with seasoned leaders from the business world.

Why invest in student-led healthcare initiatives?

Having built many successful partnerships in my career, I can tell you that working with these young people isn’t simply about feeling good; it’s actually a strategic business move. These students bring brand new ideas and aren’t afraid to shake things up. This means they have a tonne of creative solutions for delivering healthcare. Plus, many student groups are deeply involved in their communities, so they know exactly what challenges people face there. Working with these students enables businesses to develop solutions that have a real impact.

Supporting these student initiatives should not be a box to just tick on your social responsibility checklist. It’s a strategic win-win. First, it shows your company truly cares about the well-being of communities, building a positive brand image that resonates with future generations—the very people you want as loyal customers and future leaders.

This drive to improve communities extends beyond healthcare. We see similar stories in other sectors, like young people in Kenya who are using football to create positive change in their slum (SlumDoc, Kenya). This highlights the potential for partnerships between businesses and young leaders to go beyond healthcare, fostering a spirit of innovation and social impact across Africa.

But the benefits go deeper. Helping these students is building the future of healthcare. These young minds are brimming with innovative ideas, and by nurturing their talent early on, you build a pipeline of future leaders who understand your company’s values. Reports show their projects are making a difference. Partnering with them lets you tap into fresh thinking and improve care in underserved communities. Think of it as planting a seed for a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship.

The power of partnership

Look at LifeBank, a Nigerian health-tech startup founded by a young African. LifeBank leverages technology to connect hospitals with blood banks and other critical medical supplies. This innovative approach has streamlined delivery, reduced blood shortages, and ultimately saved lives. Their success is a testament to the potential of combining youthful ingenuity with strong execution.

A win-win for all

A powerhouse partnership between seasoned business leaders and passionate young minds in healthcare is the recipe for building sustainable, game-changing collaborations. But how do we turn this vision into reality? Here are some key ingredients for forging successful and long-lasting partnerships with student-led healthcare initiatives.

Forget the handshake and hopeful smiles; the secret sauce for building sustainable partnerships with student-led initiatives lies in three key ingredients:

Shared mission: Before diving in, both sides need to be on the same page. What are the goals? What drives the passion? This shared mission is the glue that binds the partnership and keeps everyone moving in the same direction.

Communication: Clear and consistent communication channels are the lifeblood of any collaboration. Have open discussions where students feel comfortable sharing their crazy-brilliant ideas and getting constructive feedback. This two-way street builds trust and ensures everyone’s on the same page, avoiding a recipe for disaster moments.

Mutual respect and expertise: Here’s the secret weapon: recognise the unique value each party brings. Respect the students’ innovative spirit and offer your seasoned guidance to support their vision. It’s not about who knows more, but about creating a dynamic learning environment where both sides can grow and achieve something amazing.

Bonus ingredient: The mentorship mandate: Don’t just throw them in the deep end. Offer mentorship and resource sharing, like training programmes, networking opportunities, or even financial assistance. Empowering student teams with the tools they need strengthens the initiative and ensures it has a long shelf life.

Investing in the future with partnerships

When experienced business leaders partner with passionate young minds in healthcare, it creates a powerful force for good in Africa. This collaboration unlocks innovation, strengthens community ties, builds future leaders, and ultimately leads to a healthier future for all.

Ota Akhigbe is a Visionary Leader in Healthcare & Partnerships. As Director of Partnerships & Programmes at eHealth Africa, Ota champions impactful collaborations to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and empower young innovators across Africa. Her dedication to securing funding for critical initiatives and fostering thriving communities has earned her recognition as a strategic thinker who translates vision into action, driving positive change for a healthier Africa.