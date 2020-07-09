Why MTN should consider siting an ICT Lab in Ubulu-uku

Ubulu-uku is situated in Aniocha South Local Council Area of Delta State. The community, considering certain factors such as geographical location, population figure and economic potentials, deserved special status among prominent communities in the state and Nigeria at large. It is however not debatable that Ubulu-uku is far from being considered a thriving community.

The community clearly lacked meaningful modern life-changing amenities. The natives last got potable water, through government-owned water supply facilities, in the late 80s. It also stands that inhabitants and visitors to the community, intending to gain access to modern commercial services like banking and large e-documents delivery have no other option than to travel to very far developing areas like Asaba, the state capital.

The community, previously, hosts four public secondary schools. Two of the schools, however, were recently returned to their original missionary-owners. Regrettably, none of the schools can boast of having standard libraries or laboratories. In short, some youths of the community recently intervened by purchasing and distributing few recommended Mathematics and English textbooks to the secondary schools.

Interestingly, MTN Nigeria, premium telecommunications services provider, has been intervening and making appreciable impacts in some communities, across the country. It is clearly demonstrating this through its “What Can We Do Together” initiative. In fact, available records showed that so far, it has, through the scheme executed over 500 projects in more than 400 communities across the country.

It is needful that MTN Nigeria should also consider Ubulu-uku for its give-back initiative, by citing an ICT lab at any of the public secondary schools therein. The project will not just greatly help the benefitting school, it will afford other students and most literate residents of the community the privilege of understanding, appreciating and exploiting the valuable opportunities in the Information and Communications Technology, ICT sector. It is equally possible that the project will position MTN as the first corporate organisation to site an outstanding project in the community.

Sunday Odiaka

Odiaka is a result-driven media content analyst, helping forward-thinking individuals and organisations maximise potentials and increase return on investments. He can be reached through: shorikwueodiaka@gmail.com