Why combating spread of misinformation must be seen as a collective duty

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, the spread of fake news and misinformation across social media platforms poses a significant threat, with far-reaching consequences. Misinformation can ruin lives and relationships, compromise public health, fuel hatred, incite violence, and destabilise democratic institutions and societies.

Yet, despite the gravity of this issue, society often places the responsibility of combating the spread of misinformation solely on journalists and professional fact-checkers. This narrow approach is both inadequate and dangerous.

Tackling the spread of false information requires a collective action; it is not just the duty of media professionals. Every responsible individual, from community and religious leaders to concerned citizens, must participate in the fight against fake news, misinformation, disinformation and hate speech, collectively regarded as information pollution.

A single fake story can ignite violence, as demonstrated in various instances worldwide where rumours and false narratives on social media platforms have led to mob actions and the destruction of lives and property. Misinformation fans the flames of hate and exacerbates tensions between communities, fueling ethnic clashes, and religious conflicts.

In Nigeria, for instance, numerous incidents of communal violence and social unrest have been traced back to rapidly circulated false narratives both on and outside social media.

On a broader scale, the destabilisation caused by misinformation undermines democracy itself. When individuals are fed unverified or falsified information, their capacity to make informed decisions is compromised.

This danger is especially pronounced in political contexts, where election choices shape the future of nations. Voters misled by fake news may cast ballots based on lies rather than facts and policies, resulting in the emergence of leaders who may not act in the best interest of the public, further eroding governance and democratic institutions.

Given the magnitude of these challenges, we must ask: why should fact-checking be left to journalists and media watchdogs alone? While these professionals play a crucial role, they cannot combat the tide of fake news independently. The sheer volume of information circulating in today’s hyperconnected world makes it impossible for fact-checkers to spot every falsehood or to address all sources of misinformation.

This is where society comes into play. The spread of false information often begins within our communities, among families, friends, and social and political circles. Community members, political and religious leaders, and every citizen must take responsibility for safeguarding truth and fostering critical thinking.

Political, religious, and community leaders, including social media influencers, hold significant influence on their followers. Their words can amplify misinformation, sometimes with catastrophic consequences. However, these leaders can also positively shape public discourse by actively promoting truth.

They must lead by example, verifying information before sharing it and encouraging their followers to do the same.

Furthermore, leaders should collaborate with professional fact-checkers and media organisations to debunk false claims and provide their communities with accurate, verified information. Organising awareness campaigns about the dangers of fake news and teaching community members how to identify and counter misinformation can be instrumental in this regard.

Importantly, the responsibility of combating misinformation does not end with leaders. Every individual is a gatekeeper of information. With the rise of social media, we are all publishers and broadcasters, whether we recognise it or not. This is why it is important for individuals to develop media literacy skills and become more critical consumers of information.

Before sharing an article, video, or meme, individuals should take a moment to fact-check. This might involve cross-referencing the news with multiple credible sources or utilizing basic online fact-checking tools.

Being critical also entails evaluating the source of information and assessing its credibility. While these may seem like small actions, but when done collectively, they can significantly slow the spread of falsehoods and foster a more informed society.

It is equally important to emphasise that education plays a vital role in this collective effort. Schools, universities, and civil society organizations should prioritize media literacy in their curricula and activities.

Teaching young people how to discern reliable information from misinformation not only empowers them to make informed decisions but also helps them contribute to a society that values truth.

Programmes designed to enhance critical thinking and fact-checking skills should be encouraged across all age groups, making this responsibility a societal norm rather than a task reserved for a select group of professionals.

Media literacy workshops for adults, especially in communities experiencing increased internet and social media usage, can help bridge the gap. Conducting sensitisation efforts in remote and under-resourced areas is also crucial.

We cannot afford to be passive in the fight against misinformation because its impacts are too harmful, pervasive, and destructive to our collective well-being. This is not just a journalist or fact-checker’s battle; it is everyone’s fight.

To protect our communities, safeguard democracy, and promote a well-informed society, we must each play our part. From political leaders to grassroots influencers, from media professionals to everyday citizens, we all have a stake in ensuring that misinformation is combated and that truth prevails. By working together, we can transform fact-checking into a collective effort that upholds accuracy, promotes unity, and builds a resilient future for all.

.Muritala is a media practitioner and factchecker/editor at FactCheck Naija. He can be reached via [email protected]

