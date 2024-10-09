Who speaks for President Tinubu?

Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria

It is surprising that the president of the most populous country in Africa can operate without a competent spokesman for more than one year of his four-year tenure. In local parlance, the situation can be likened to an American wonder. This development has confounded seasoned journalists and communication experts. It is more worrisome that President Bola Tinubu, whom Nigerians expect to actualise dynamic leadership, can create a lack of synergy and run his presidency without a credible spokesman for more than a year.

For the record, Tinubu’s spokesman is expected to speak publicly on behalf of the president. He is also expected to correspond with the media and members of the public and answer any questions they may have.

As a spokesman to the President, it is the responsibility of such an individual to create a positive image of the federal government and the country. He is expected to generate positive news and information about the Presidency by conducting interviews, issuing press releases, and giving speeches. This development will definitely create a positive image and build trust and confidence among the public and the media.

How did we get here? The President, in the most bizarre and unprecedented manner, appointed a television reporter and broadcaster, Ajuri Ngelale, as his spokesman. Tinubu owes it to Nigerians to explain what motivated him to appoint an inexperienced television reporter with about eight years’ experience at AIT and Channels TV as his spokesman.

It is also ridiculous that the President appointed Ngelale as the Special Envoy on Climate Action and Chair of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen. Incidentally, Tinubu’s action has reinforced the major problem facing Nigeria—the appointment of incompetent persons to sensitive leadership positions, resulting in unmitigated disaster.

It is certain that Tinubu’s infamous action regarding Ngelale’s appointment may be due to political patronage. Otherwise, the President is blessed with accomplished journalists in his media and publicity directorate. These journalists of repute include Bayo Onanuga (Special Adviser on Information and Strategy), Tunde Rahman (Senior Presidential Aide), Tope Ajayi (Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity), Fela Durotoye (Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Values and Social Justice), Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement), Mrs Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President on Strategic Communications), Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs), and other trusted and tested journalists.

But President Tinubu did the unexpected. He bypassed these versatile journalists and appointed the inexperienced Ngelale. And what happened? The young man, throughout his short-lived tenure, dished out presidential statements that were full of errors, omissions of salient facts, and blatant falsehoods for which he was called out on more than one occasion.

Just to mention two out of Ngelale’s numerous gaffes: the presidential spokesman (as he then was) embarrassed over 200 million Nigerians when he falsely claimed in September 2023 that Tinubu was the first African president to ring the closing bell at Nasdaq.

Ngelale also stirred up a hornet’s nest when he prematurely announced that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had decided to lift the visa ban on Nigeria. The two gaffes elicited media backlash and thoroughly embarrassed the Tinubu administration.

It is unbelievable that Tinubu, with his much-touted Renewed Hope Agenda, tolerated this young man for more than a year. To make matters worse, Ngelale had the effrontery to counter statements from Onanuga and asked media houses to ignore statements from a man who is more experienced than him and old enough to be his father. He was clearly out of his depth.

In what can be regarded as tales from moonlight, Ngelale announced his own leave of absence and issued a statement that he was stepping aside to attend to pressing health concerns and family matters. Mr President, this is disgraceful and unacceptable. We cannot blame the young man on the grounds that he cannot give what he does not have.

Then the big question: Mr President, how did you allow an incompetent appointee to announce his own resignation without official communication? It is a pity that this is happening under your presidency at a time when many Nigerians placed so much hope and belief in your ability to do things differently from your immediate predecessor, who ran a government of anything goes.

Since you have stated that you asked for this job and there is no room for excuses, the time has come for you to do the needful and appoint a credible journalist as your spokesman. These journalists are in the Villa with you, and you know them. If you are not comfortable with them, you have the power to choose from thousands of experienced journalists available in the country. No more trial and error in this sensitive task.

Following Ngelale’s exit, Onanuga took up the role of your spokesman and is now issuing statements on your behalf. This is not ideal. Enough is enough of your ad-hoc arrangements. Mr President, please take charge of your administration and give purposeful leadership. You are a tested leader and bridge builder. You also have the connections and political sagacity to do the right things for Nigerians. Mr President, you need a spokesman to articulate your messages and tell Nigerians what you have done and what you are about to do.

No President jokes with a spokesman. Right from former President Olusegun Obasanjo down to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, tested spokesmen like Doyin Okupe, Uba Sani, the late Remi Oyo, Segun Adeniyi, Ima Niboro, Rueben Abati, and Femi Adesina defended their principals and spoke eloquently on behalf of their principals.

I’m even surprised that President Tinubu would be foot-dragging in appointing a spokesman in a country blessed with award-winning and highly competent journalists. What is the purpose of governance without adequate dissemination of information on the government’s activities? Your positive initiatives regarding autonomy for Local Government Councils, increases in salaries for judicial officers, assistance to state governments, the Student Loan Scheme, the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, and other good or painful policies need to be marshalled and articulated by your spokesman.

But the good news is that you are now in London to spend two weeks of your annual leave. That is a good development to refresh and retool your government. It is hoped that the President will use this period to decide on who will speak for him without further delay. Nigerians expect you to appoint a spokesman when you return to the country.

We also expect President Tinubu to announce the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle. It is long overdue. Out of your 47 over-bloated cabinet members, only a few ministers are working and living up to expectations. It is a disservice to retain ministers with nothing to show because of political patronage. We have competent Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations, who can change the country’s narrative for the better. After all, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yet he is positively changing the landscape of Abuja.

Mr President, time is not on your side; it is running faster than you think. You are now in your second year of your four-year tenure. You asked us to be patient with you regarding the economic and security challenges in the country. That is a clarion call and patriotic admonition in view of the hardship in the land. But Mr President, you have to demonstrate sincerity and show that you are on top of the situation in your government. It is imperative for you to overcome these challenges and leave a lasting legacy for the country. Nigerians are not asking for too much—they simply demand good governance and the dividends of democracy.

Amokeodo, a senior journalist and public commentator, contributes this piece from Abuja.

