Where does customer service start from?

Mrs Johnson stepped into the reception area, immediately struck by the breathtaking ambience. The colours of the furniture were rich and inviting, and the pieces themselves exuded luxury as if each item had been curated with the utmost care. The wall frames, bearing the work of a renowned artist, hinted at their exorbitant value. Even the floor seemed to sparkle underfoot, while a soothing fragrance wafted through the air, creating a serene atmosphere. Mrs Johnson smiled to herself, feeling delighted by the “magnificent” environment.

Approaching the customer service desk, Mrs Johnson greeted the customer service representative warmly. “Hello, good afternoon. I’d like to make an inquiry,” she said, her voice clear and polite.

There was no response.

The customer service representative was engrossed in her phone, earbuds in, laughing at something on her screen. Mrs. Johnson waited, then tried again. “Excuse me?” she called, her tone firmer this time. Still, nothing.

Frustrated, Mrs Johnson tapped the desk with her pen, finally catching the representative’s attention.

“What is it?” The representative muttered, barely looking up.

Mrs. Johnson was taken aback. “Young lady, that is not how you speak to a customer,” she said, her voice steady but firm.

“Madam, how did I speak to you?” The representative shot back, rolling her eyes. “You came here tapping my desk, trying to distract me. I’m not in the mood for negative energy.”

Shocked, Mrs. Johnson stood frozen for a moment, then turned and walked away. She was a potential big client, but the poor service left her no choice but to leave. On her way out, her eyes landed on the company’s core values displayed prominently on the wall: “We offer top-notch customer service.” She shook her head in disbelief. “Mere words,” she thought, “with no meaning behind them.”

Rewind four hours earlier…

The same customer service representative had sent a frustrated reminder to HR about her unpaid salary—nearly two months overdue. Her transportation funds were depleted, and she had barely managed to make it to work. HR passed the buck to Finance, and the Finance manager yelled at her, telling her to do her job and that she wasn’t the only one waiting for payment. The rejection stung, leaving her demotivated and bitter. She resolved to use her time at work for browsing and entertainment instead of helping customers.

At this company, employees were treated poorly. They were spoken to harshly, their opinions ignored, and instructions barked at them without any consideration. There was no connection between management and staff—employees were treated as invisible, and excluded from decision-making and interaction. How could the company boast about delivering “top-notch customer service” when they failed to treat their own employees as internal customers?

Mrs Johnson’s experience was no surprise in a place where the staff were demoralised, undervalued, and neglected. A motivated employee is the key to happy customers, but in this organisation, the disconnect was obvious.

Customer service starts with treating employees, colleagues, team members, and even the janitors with respect and dignity. A simple “hello” or an acknowledgement in the workplace can make all the difference.

Staff motivation is a critical driver of excellent customer service for several reasons:

Employee engagement: motivated employees are more engaged with their work. They take pride in their responsibilities, go the extra mile, and are more proactive in solving customer problems. When staff feel invested in their roles, it reflects in the quality of service they provide, making customers feel valued and heard. Positive attitude: Motivated employees generally have a more positive attitude, which directly impacts customer interactions. A cheerful, patient, and helpful demeanour can turn a routine service exchange into a memorable one. Customers respond well to employees who seem genuinely happy to assist them. Increased productivity: Employees who are motivated tend to work more efficiently and with greater focus. They’re more likely to resolve issues quickly, manage tasks with care, and prevent errors that could lead to customer dissatisfaction. Creativity and problem-solving: When employees feel empowered and appreciated, they tend to think creatively and are more likely to come up with innovative solutions to meet customer needs. This problem-solving mindset is critical for delivering exceptional customer service, especially in challenging situations. Reduced turnover: Motivated employees are less likely to leave the company, reducing staff turnover. This leads to a more experienced workforce, which benefits customers through consistent, knowledgeable service. Frequent turnover, on the other hand, disrupts customer relationships and leads to poorer service. Emotional investment: When staff feel valued and supported, they care more about the company’s success, which translates into caring about the customers. They recognise the importance of customer satisfaction and take steps to ensure that customers leave with a positive impression of the company. Alignment with company values: Motivated employees are more likely to embody and enforce the company’s core values, including delivering high-quality customer service. When management treats staff well, it sets an example that trickles down to customer interactions. Employees who feel respected and appreciated are more likely to treat customers with the same level of respect and care.

In short, when employees are motivated, they are happier, more engaged, and more committed to delivering excellent customer service. This creates a positive feedback loop where satisfied customers lead to a more successful company, which, in turn, continues to motivate and reward employees.

Happy Customer Service Week! Let’s continue to go “above & beyond” every day, striving to be great customer service agents in everything we do.

Coach Lara Yeku (CLY): Head of HR, Food Commercial Division; Certified Business Analysis Professional; Certified Executive Coach and Author.

