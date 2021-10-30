When propagandists are in power (1)

The power of propaganda can’t be overemphasised as it is indeed very enormous. Propaganda can be used to turn white to black, red to blue and blue to any other colour. With the power of propaganda, truth becomes a lie and lie becomes truth. The persuading power of propaganda is so potent and convincing that people without discerning minds can become blind, deaf and timid as they accept whatever the propagandists tell them. In politics, the things the propagandists hitherto labeled as abnormal when they were in opposition will suddenly become normal as soon as they derived political power. Thus, abnormalities become normal as soon as the propagandists gained power and are in power. The chief messenger in propaganda is the propagandist. When the chief messengers in propaganda are many they become propagandists. Propagandists thrive seamlessly in countries where the literacy level is abysmally low when compared with countries with very high literacy level. This is why propaganda thrives more on the African Continent than in advanced continents because Africa is renowned for her very low records in all human capital development indexes. Since Nigeria has the largest population on the African Continent, she also has the largest population of illiterates who are daily being manipulated by the propagandists.

Other factors that promote propaganda are religion and ethnicity. When the citizens of a country are divided along religion and ethnic leanings, propaganda will thrive like the sale of hot cakes. Religion, as Karl Marx opined, is the opium of the people. The propagandists apply the instrumentality of religion and ethnicity adequately to divide and rule the ordinary citizenry. Another strong tool of the propagandists is their sugar-coated tongues which are as sweet as honey nay sweeter than the honey comb. The propagandists use this tool so effectively to manipulate the masses whose intelligent quotient more often than not, maybe average or below average as a result of illiteracy or political ignorance.

There is one notable factor about the propagandists who are in politics- everything that was hitherto bad when they were in opposition will suddenly become good and excellent as soon as they win an election and gain power! Thus, when the propagandists were in opposition these were their commonplace mantras: PDP’s 16 years government was a total waste; PDP destroyed the country in 16 years; we will restructure Nigeria when we assume power; a litre of fuel would be sold for N40 when we assume power; we will establish state police if we assume power; fuel subsidy is a fraud; a government that can’t provide electricity in six months is not fit to be in power; they shared the money which they supposed to use to equip the army; the proscription of the Boko Haram insurgents is unconstitutional; we will build a refinery each year; N1:00 would be equal to $1; we shall defeat Boko Haram insurgents within few months; we shall free the kidnapped Chibok Girls within few months; if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill us; if we don’t perform within two year stone us; we have a kindergarten president; the president is clueless; the president is weak; a president is like a father, he gives direction to the citizens; the president must visit every scene of bomb blast; once we get the right leadership everything will fall in place; it is about leadership; the increase in the price of petrol from N65:00 to N145:00 per litre is the height of insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians, etc.

So, when former President Goodluck Jonathan increased the price of fuel from N65 to N145 in January, 2012, the propagandists and their foot soldiers gathered at the Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos- dining and wining, singing, eating and dancing for weeks until the price of petrol was reduced to N97 and again to N87! It was estimated that the total cost of mobilising those undiscerning Nigerians for that protest- drinks, foods and music was about N20 million! That bill was footed by a single politician! Why did some Nigerians protest against the increase of fuel price from N87 to N145 per litre in 2012 but accepted N165 per litre of petrol under President Buhari and his government? It is simply because propagandists are now in power!

Again, when former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan named the prestigious University of Lagos after the late M.K.O. Abiola, the adjudged winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, the same propagandists mobilised students of the university and other Nigerians to protest vehemently against immortalising M.K.O. Abiola with the institution. But when the then prestigious University of Ife was named after the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo the propagandists didn’t oppose that action. But why did the propagandists oppose the renaming of University of Lagos after MKO Abiola? It was simplistically to demonise former President Goodluck Jonathan! But when on June 12, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari renamed the National Stadium, Abuja after the same M.K.O. Abiola, the propagandists didn’t mobilise their foot soldiers to protest against the new name! Why? It is because they are now in power!

However, propagandists are like chameleons that change with ease. So, as soon as the propagandists assumed power, their various mouthed campaign promises to revamp the economy, provide electricity within six months in office, free the abducted Chibok Girls, provide three million jobs yearly, build new refineries, provide security etc. suddenly changed too!

