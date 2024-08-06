What is the common denominator of global unrest?

The Allianz Risk Barometer 2023 Report paints a vivid picture of a world on edge. It highlights a surge in social unrest, driven by a potent mix of rising hunger, deepening social inequality, and the escalating cost of living. Trust in governments and institutions is waning, while political polarisation is reaching new heights. This volatile cocktail is further stirred by a groundswell of activism and mounting environmental concerns, leading to a spike in strikes, protests, riots, and civil disturbances. The report underscores a world where discontent is brewing and the call for change is louder than ever.

Since 2017, the world has witnessed a surge of over 400 major anti-government protests, as documented by the Global Protest Tracker from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. When we delve into the heart of these global upheavals, a singular thread weaves through the fabric of dissent: corruption! Corruption is the most potent threat that stands as the common denominator fuelling the flames of unrest across continents.

In the past week, a wave of unrest has been sweeping across the globe, from Bangladesh to Pakistan, and recently in Kenya. Currently, Nigeria is experiencing significant turmoil. As we speak, numerous states within the country are facing unrest. The poor people across the country are on the streets rising up against their governments and elites at national and sub-national levels. On August 1, 2024, protests began across Nigeria under the banner of #ENDBADGOVERNANCEINNIGERIA.

Since the dawn of August, the streets of the nation have been engulfed in a whirlwind of confusion and unrest. Government properties in a few states were destroyed, and a few protesters have lost their lives. In some states, the cries echoing through the air are those of “hunger,” while in others, the rallying call is “End bad governance.” The majority of these voices belong to the youth, a generation disillusioned and determined to be heard. If you ask me, let’s listen and attend to the youth today so that we can have peace tomorrow.

As we can see, the wave of protests is far from unprecedented, and it is unlikely to be the last. The persistent cycle of unrest is fuelled by the unfulfilled demands of the protesters, a pattern that history has shown us time and again. Readers will undoubtedly remember the ENDSARS movement of 2020, a protest that left an indelible mark on the collective memory of governments, citizens, and victims alike. The echoes of that infamous uprising still resonate, a stark reminder of the power and persistence of a populace demanding change.

In these challenging times that most Nigerians are currently experiencing hardship, it is crucial to take a step back and engage in thorough reflection. By exploring all possible solutions and creating pathways that lead to mutually beneficial outcomes. The urgency of this approach is highlighted by the fact that, in just the past few days, Nigeria’s economy has incurred losses amounting to hundreds of billions of Naira.

In the midst of political and economic uncertainties across the country and shortly before the infamous ENDSARS Protest, the Office of the National Security Adviser was concerned about the youth bulge in Nigeria and its implications on national security. So the 9th Edition of the National Security Seminar, organised by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC), took place at the National Defence College, Abuja, between 19 and 20 February 2019.

The theme of the seminar, Youth Bulge in Nigeria: Implications for National Security, brought together scholars, alumni-serving and retired military officers, paramilitary and bureaucrats, captains of industry, members of the diplomatic corps, journalists, and other professionals with a view to proffering policy options to the Presidency.

This columnist was privileged to attend the seminar as an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence College. And immediately after the security seminar, this columnist wrote an article titled “Youth Bulge in Nigeria: Asset or Liability” on February 26, 2019.

There is no doubt that Nigeria has a youth bulge. The key takeaway from the seminar for the writer was highlighted by the chairman in his opening remarks, where he prescribed a three-pronged strategy of “engagement, empowerment, and employment” to transform our youth bulge into a valuable asset. While any strategy may seem straightforward on paper, the real challenge lies in its implementation. We need honest and trustworthy individuals to implement any strategy. If not, the strategy will fail badly. Nevertheless, we must guide our youths and encourage them to stay focused. The nation’s failure to shield our youths from crime and criminality through job creation has unfortunately turned them into a threat to national security.

Since 2015, Nigeria’s population has continued to grow, but the economy has lagged, marked by rising inflation. In 2023, the government removed the fuel subsidy and unified the foreign exchange rate, all while the national debt profile increased. Additionally, a 2023 United Nations report highlighted that the world is experiencing the highest number of violent conflicts since World War II. This has led international relations experts to question whether this trend is an aberration or the new normal.

Today, it can be confidently stated that the federal government has attempted engaging, empowering, and employing many of our youths. However, despite these efforts, a significant number of Nigerians remain discontented. Why is this the case? The answer lies in the fact that many policies are ineffective. Most policies are trapped. How can we identify such trapped policies? Firstly, they result in low economic growth; secondly, they hinder further development; and thirdly, they resist the notion that alternative policies could be more effective. The increase in electricity tariffs is an example of a trapped policy. “Any policy that leads to increasing prices of food, energy, and production costs should be reconsidered.”

It is due to trapped policies that many of our people find themselves either unemployed or underemployed, which has significant security implications. Considering the security challenges in the country, I recall that many analysts generally viewed the youth bulge in Nigeria as a liability rather than an asset, primarily because the youth have not been properly engaged, empowered, and employed. The core of policymakers must be focused on how to harness the potential of the youth bulge in a manner that would make our youths productive both for themselves and for the nation.

Most public intellectuals are of the view that if the potential of our youths were properly harnessed, they would become valuable assets for national development rather than being inclined towards vices and posing a threat to national security. Today, we recognise that some of our youths are already making significant contributions to society by excelling in their respective businesses.

Most of our youth are engaged in the informal sector of the economy. They have been engaged, empowered, and employed by families, friends, and non-governmental organisations, as well as local, state, and federal governments, to become productive citizens of the country. However, as is the case in any society, there are still many youths who remain jobless. A nation that doesn’t learn from its own mistakes or from the mistakes of others will not be able to engage, empower, and employ its youth. God bless Nigeria! Thank you.