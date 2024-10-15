What do the 2024 Maiduguri floods teach us?

The devastating floods that swept through Maiduguri on September 9, 2024, have left an indelible mark on the region, starkly revealing Nigeria’s vulnerability to climate-related disasters. People were displaced, infrastructure was destroyed, and livelihoods were disrupted, worsening the already precarious conditions in a region beset by conflict and socio-economic challenges. While it was said that recent investigations into the dam infrastructure upstream of Maiduguri indicated a structural failure that the government recklessly ignored, there was also an academic study that highlighted the risks long before the disaster occurred. In 1996, a study attributed to Professor J.K. Nyanganji of the Department of Geography at the University of Maiduguri discussed the prospects of the Alau Dam. The study pointed out that the dam had a faulty conceptual and data take-off base, built with a poor understanding of the River Ngadda’s flow and catchment. It predicted, based on previous studies, that without careful planning, unnecessary damage could occur. This foresight was ignored, and the consequences were tragically realized in the 2024 floods.

But beyond the poor conception of the Alau Dam and its later structural failures, there is a broader climate crisis affecting our communities that we cannot afford to ignore. This crisis extends beyond Maiduguri and stresses the need for climate-resilient infrastructure. The Maiduguri floods are part of a troubling trend of climate-induced disasters that may become increasingly frequent across Nigeria. Rising global temperatures will trigger erratic weather patterns, leading to intensified rainfall, floods and droughts in both rural and urban areas. Despite contributing relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions, Africa, and indeed Nigeria still bears the major brunt of these changes, with its large population and agricultural dependency compounding the vulnerability. For too long, the effects of climate change seemed distant to many Nigerians, but disasters like the Maiduguri floods have brought the issue to the forefront. This disaster serves as a wake-up call for the government, businesses and citizens alike to take decisive steps to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The time for passive recognition is over. Nigeria must now prioritize climate action to avert more severe consequences in the future.

One of the clearest lessons from the floods is the urgent need for improved water management. Nigeria has long struggled with water infrastructure and the Maiduguri floods exposed significant gaps in flood prevention and management systems. Poor urban planning, inadequate drainage and unchecked waste disposal likely contributed to the severity of the flooding. Deforestation and soil degradation have also diminished the environment’s ability to absorb excess rainfall. The government needs to invest heavily in sustainable water management as a critical step to mitigate future flood risks. This includes implementing effective flood control measures, such as constructing and maintaining drainage systems, building reservoirs and reinforcing flood barriers in vulnerable areas. Improving land-use planning to protect wetlands and reforest degraded areas can help reduce the runoff that leads to flooding. Integrating natural solutions, like restoring forests and wetlands, can enhance the landscape’s ability to manage water alongside infrastructure investments.

Read also: Maiduguri floods: compassion, nationhood and national security

The government must also prioritize policies that promote efficient water usage, reduce waste, and protect natural water bodies. In this way, Nigeria can build resilience against floods and droughts while securing a stable water supply for agriculture, industry and domestic use. It is worthy of note that the floods also disrupted the electricity supply in Maiduguri, leaving many communities without power for extended periods. This highlights the broader vulnerability of Nigeria’s energy infrastructure to climate-related disasters. Investing in renewable energy, particularly decentralized systems like solar mini grids, could reduce dependence on centralized power plants prone to disruptions. Renewable energy systems can be more resilient in disasters, providing critical energy services even when the main grid is compromised. Also, expanding renewable energy infrastructure can help bridge the energy gap for millions of Nigerians who lack access to electricity. The sector can also create jobs, stimulate economic growth and attract investment. The scale of destruction caused by the Maiduguri floods reveals the inadequacy of Nigeria’s infrastructure to cope with extreme weather events. Roads, bridges and homes were washed away or severely damaged, leaving communities stranded and in urgent need of assistance. All these call for a reevaluation of how infrastructure is planned and built in Nigeria, with a focus on climate resilience.

Climate-resilient infrastructure is designed to withstand the impacts of climate change through stronger materials, elevated designs or better integration with natural ecosystems. In flood-prone areas, constructing elevated roads, bridges and homes can reduce the risks of flood damage. Also, incorporating green infrastructure, such as permeable pavements and urban green spaces, can help absorb excess rainfall and mitigate urban heat island effects. Beyond physical infrastructure, Nigeria must invest in early warning systems and disaster preparedness measures to minimize the impact of future climate-related disasters. Enhancing weather forecasting capabilities and ensuring communities have the knowledge and resources to respond to warnings can save lives and reduce economic costs. The Maiduguri floods have imparted a valuable lesson about the urgency of climate action. The increasing frequency and severity of such disasters demand investment in climate change adaptation strategies that address both immediate and long-term impacts to forge a more resilient and sustainable future for the country.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

Share