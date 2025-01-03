What do about social media in 2025

Welcome to 2025, dear reader. As audiences increased in 2024, social media offered more engagement. However, it became more concerning because of fake news, misinformation, and calumny deficiencies.

What to do about social media in 2025 is a trending topic, almost replacing the prophecies and predictions in the past. The prophecies were political and socio-economic.

Here is one such advisory from the Writers and Readers Room WhatsApp Group. It turns matters on its head and credits the Nigerian Authority with greater credibility than its competitors. They did not credit the writer.

If you choose to stay in Nigeria in 2025, l will advise you to do these:

1). Watch and listen more to NTA and other local news channels. They help you to know this country beyond the darker hue of social media, and that knowledge may help you make dispassionate and objective financial, economic and political decisions. Nigeria is a beautiful and prosperous nation. NTA would give you the right lenses to see unexplored markets, and the local radios would make you hear about hidden opportunities in far-flung cities and big markets. Too much of Rufai Oseni would make you pessimistic and cynical. Plenty of money and opportunities are in this country. Believe me.

2). Grow your vegetables and raise your proteins as much as practicable. Five egg-laying chickens, a few pullets, and two goats wandering around your house would support your protein needs and hedge you against further food inflation. You could even do some sack farming. It is criminal to spend this much on food. Home Agriculture helps to conserve funds.

3). If you haven’t, please join a co-op, investment club or WhatsApp group, and don’t hesitate to invest in the Nigerian Stock Market (and or the US Stocks if you are fortunate to have a good mentor). For the past 20 months or so, the Nigerian Exchange Market has, without noise, been printing paper money for investors. Some stocks have returned 700% within 24 months. It has turned bland folks near us into multimillionaires while we shout ourselves hoarse about Dele Farotimi. Again, get a good stockbroker, accountant, or experienced lawyer to guide you in the market. It’s a Tinubu Bull, and it doesn’t look like the music will stop soon.

4). Avoid fake prophets and reduce your expectations of politicians. The two are identical twins from the same chromosome. They would promise you what God has not said and push you to fall into the pit of fear, disappointment and depression. Stay in private prayer with your God, and don’t turn any man into a god. God does not love that prophet more than you. And that politician friend is not as buoyant as you think. He, too, is afraid of EFCC. Stop laying your burdens on him.

5). If you are above 40 and graduated more than 15 years ago, in 2025, return to school! It’s fun. It’s exhilarating! You would feel younger again. About 10 years ago, I had a 40-year-old consultant paediatrician as a friend-mate who returned to study law. Riding, studying, and laughing together with him was fun. A 65+ high chief won the best-dressed law student in my class/set. He wore an original Gucci and rode a powerful ML. The girls preferred to talk to him than the 23-year-old male undergraduates. That’s part of the benefits. 😎

Study a new bachelor’s degree. Do French, Fine Arts, Economics, Arabic Studies, Theology, Data Science, Law, Philosophy, History. Don’t listen to Reno Omokri’s rants about these courses. He doesn’t know all things. Don’t even do it to advance a career. Please do it for the fun out of it. At 40+, you have an advantage: you wouldn’t soak garri to lectures. Rather, you’ll walk from the comfort of a hotel to classes because you are now in a better financial position than a 19-year-old when you first took a degree. And you are too big to be sexually or emotionally molested by any lecturer now. Since you probably don’t even need the certificate to get a job, you will not likely carry an expo during exams. 😎

6). Keep fit. Walk 8,000 steps every day. Shed weight. Enjoy the sun. And forgive the Obidients around you and Batists like me who offended you in 2024 because we would give more offences in 2025.

Happy New Year in Advance.

Social Media Highlights of 2024

2024 was a dynamic year in the social media landscape, marked by several key trends and events:

1. The Rise of AI-Powered Features:

• AI-Generated Content: Platforms like TikTok and Instagram heavily integrated AI features, allowing users to create unique content with AI-powered filters and effects and even generate short videos.

• Personalised Experiences: AI algorithms became even more sophisticated, delivering highly personalised content recommendations and experiences for each user.

2. Short-Form Video Dominance:

• TikTok’s Continued Growth: TikTok remained dominant, expanding its reach and influencing trends across other platforms.

• Short-Form Video on Other Platforms: Platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and even Facebook heavily emphasise short-form video content, with features like Reels, Shorts, and Stories taking centre stage.

3. The Metaverse and Virtual Worlds:

• Continued Exploration: While still in its early stages, the metaverse evolved with new platforms and immersive experiences emerging.

• Social Connection in Virtual Spaces: Social media platforms began incorporating more immersive features, allowing users to interact in virtual worlds and attend virtual events.

4. Privacy and Security Concerns:

• Data Privacy Scrutiny: Data privacy and security concerns continued growing, with increased scrutiny of social media platforms and their data collection practices.

• Regulations and Policies: Governments worldwide continued to implement rules to protect user data and address issues like misinformation and online safety.

5. The Evolving Landscape of Influencer Marketing:

• Authenticity and Transparency: There was a growing emphasis on authenticity and transparency in influencer marketing, focusing on building genuine relationships with followers.

• Micro-influencers on the Rise: Micro-influencers continued to gain popularity, offering brands more targeted and authentic reach.

These are just a few key highlights of the social media landscape in 2024. It was a year of rapid evolution, with new technologies and trends constantly emerging.

Nigerian Social Media highpoints and low points in 2024

2024 was a dynamic year for Nigerian social media, with both exciting highs and concerning lows. Here’s a breakdown of what was captured by two AI apps.

High Points:

• Rise of Nigerian Content Creators: Nigerian creators continued to shine on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. We saw a surge in creative content, from comedy skits and music videos to educational content and social commentary. This not only entertained but also provided economic opportunities for many young Nigerians.

• Amplifying Social Causes: Social media plays a crucial role in amplifying social and political issues, from raising awareness about corruption to mobilising support for social justice causes.

• Community Building: Online communities flourished, connecting Nigerians across different regions and fostering a sense of shared identity and purpose.

Low Points:

• The Spread of Misinformation: Misinformation and disinformation circulated widely on social media platforms, contributing to public confusion and distrust.

• Cyberbullying and Online Harassment: The prevalence of cyberbullying and online harassment has remained a serious concern, with many individuals facing abuse and harassment on social media platforms.

• Data Privacy Concerns: Concerns about data privacy and security persisted, with many Nigerians expressing concerns about how their personal information was being collected and used by social media companies.

• Political Polarization: Social media platforms often contribute to the polarisation of political discourse, creating echo chambers and exacerbating societal divisions.

Overall, 2024 was a year of mixed results for social media in Nigeria. While it offered opportunities for creativity, connection, and social change, it also presented significant challenges related to misinformation, online safety, and the potential for misuse.

