Understanding Ilorin’s complex history: A plea for accurate representations and unity

My open letter is directed at those whose “tribal-ness” does not obscure their intellectual objectivity—essential for addressing distortions in write-ups and opinions that could become references in the future.

To clarify, Obatala, according to an erudite author, from whom Oduduwa is said to have usurped Ile Ife, was not Yoruba, as Yorubas are considered descendants of Oduduwa. However, the Ifes and Egbas from whom the Oyos seized Ibadan were not Oyo Yorubas. Similarly, the Itoko and Ijemo people who originally inhabited Abeokuta were not Egbas; rather, the Egbas, displaced from Ibadan by the Oyos, later took over Abeokuta. Additionally, the rulers of Lagos, who are Edo people, took the land from the Egun people through military conquest.

In the 11th and 14th centuries, early Hausa city-states, including Kano, Katsina, Zaria (Zazzau), and Gobir, often clashed over trade routes, territorial expansion, and political dominance. The Sokoto Caliphate eventually unified these Hausa city-states and Fulani territories under a centralised Islamic government through a complex web of alliances and conflicts.

It is disheartening when perceived respected individuals fall victim to contemporary biases and make statements with serious implications for our history, institutions, and values. Recently, the mother of the 15th Emir of Kano, who was the younger sister of the mother of the current Emir of Ilorin and a full-blooded Fulani woman, was inaccurately labelled as “Yoruba” to support a politically motivated opinion.

Identity is not something one chooses, nor can one impose an identity that is not authentically theirs. The mother of the 15th Emir of Kano was, in fact, a Fulani woman and a Princess of the Ilorin Emirate. Her lineage verifiably follows Emir Abdulkadir Dan Bawa, her father; Emir Shuaib Bawa, her grandfather; Emir Zubair, her great-grandfather; and Emir Abdulsalam, the very first Emir of Ilorin, her great-great-grandfather—all of whom were Fulani.

I am consistently fascinated by the efforts of esteemed writers, intellectuals, and scholars who seek to understand the continued harmonious existence of the people of Ilorin despite ongoing campaigns of divisive history and name-calling. Our community remains united under one Emir, reflecting our strengthened cohesion.

As Nigerians, it is crucial that we learn from Ilorin, understand our unique culture and identity of diversity, and rise above the “tribalism” that divides. A true student of history recognises that what are now sovereign nations were once a collection of settlements with diverse backgrounds that collaborated to build some of the world’s greatest civilisations.

The city of Ilorin, the vibrant capital of Kwara State, exemplifies Nigeria’s rich cultural tapestry. It is home to various ethnic groups, including Yorubas, Hausas, Gobirs, Nupes, Fulanis, Kanuri, and Barubas, all coexisting harmoniously. HRH Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council, envisions a spectacular cultural celebration: the annual Ilorin Emirate Grand Durbar festival, hosted every 2nd or 3rd day of Eid Adha, was established to highlight community unity and the city’s diversity to the world.

The Ilorin Durbar is more than just a festival; it is a testament to the Ilorin emirate’s enduring traditions and the harmonious spirit of its people. It is an unmissable experience for anyone interested in cultural legacy, showcasing true love, unity, and community cohesion. #ilorindurbar

Engr. Suleiman Oba Yahaya: Alapansanpa, Danmasani of Ilorin