Transforming primary care in Nigeria

Primary healthcare is the backbone of a strong and healthy nation. It provides essential medical care to most people, helping to prevent diseases, promote wellness, and treat common illnesses. In Nigeria, while there have been improvements in recent years, primary healthcare still faces many challenges that keep it from being as effective as it should be. This article examines the key areas that need attention to make primary healthcare better in Nigeria.

“This presents opportunities for businesses to invest in the construction and renovation of primary healthcare facilities, as well as the provision of medical equipment and supplies.”

Challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s primary healthcare sector

Infrastructure – One of the most pressing issues in Nigeria’s primary healthcare system is the lack of adequate infrastructure. This lack of adequate infrastructure in many rural and underserved areas limits access to essential healthcare services. Many rural and underserved communities lack access to functional health facilities, with limited availability of essential equipment and medicines. This presents opportunities for businesses to invest in the construction and renovation of primary healthcare facilities, as well as the provision of medical equipment and supplies. This can be achieved through strategic partnerships with public and private sector organisations, as well as through innovative financing mechanisms.

Human resources – Another critical factor affecting the quality of primary healthcare in Nigeria is the shortage of qualified healthcare professionals.

The shortage of qualified healthcare professionals, particularly in rural areas, hampers the effective delivery of primary healthcare services. This inadequate number of doctors, nurses, and community health workers limits the availability of essential services and hampers the effective management of health facilities. Businesses can contribute by investing in healthcare education and training programmes and implementing policies to attract and retain healthcare professionals in rural and underserved areas, through incentives such as competitive salaries, adequate housing, and professional development opportunities.

Essential medicines and supplies – The availability of essential medicines and supplies is critical for providing effective primary healthcare services. Supply chain disruptions and stockouts of essential drugs remain a common problem in Nigeria. This leads to patients being unable to access necessary treatments, resulting in preventable morbidity and mortality. Businesses can play a role in establishing a robust and reliable supply chain, improving procurement systems, and ensuring timely replenishment of stocks. Additionally, measures should be taken to reduce the incidence of counterfeit and substandard drugs, through increased regulatory oversight and public awareness campaigns.

Community engagement and health promotion – Engaging communities and promoting health awareness are essential components of effective primary healthcare. Empowering communities to take ownership of their health is essential for improving health outcomes and can decrease the prevalence of diseases. Businesses can support community-led health initiatives, such as health education programs, disease screening campaigns, and immunisation drives. Furthermore, traditional and community-based healers should be integrated into the healthcare system to leverage their knowledge and reach in underserved areas.

Financing and sustainability – Adequate and sustainable financing is critical for the successful implementation of primary healthcare reforms in Nigeria. Businesses can contribute through public-private partnerships, health insurance schemes, and community-based health financing models. It is also important to ensure the efficient and transparent use of healthcare resources. This requires strengthening financial management systems, improving accountability, and reducing corruption within the healthcare sector.

Read also: FG gives states N260bn to revitalise primary healthcare centres – Pate

Case study – EHA clinics as a model for primary healthcare in Nigeria

EHA Clinics is a leading primary healthcare provider in Nigeria that has emerged as a model for effective and accessible healthcare services. The organisation has received significant investment and support from various public and private sector organisations, which demonstrates the growing interest in the Nigerian healthcare market.

Key achievements and strategies

EHA Clinics has been successful because of its partnerships, use of technology, focus on community health, and investments in infrastructure. The clinics have worked with other organisations, like eHealth Africa, to get funding and support. They have also used technology to make healthcare more efficient and accessible. For example, they use a digital health platform called EHA Care to reach patients in remote areas and provide virtual consultations.

EHA Clinics has a programme called REACH that provides primary healthcare services to people in underserved communities. This shows the importance of involving communities in healthcare and addressing health inequalities.

Lessons learned and implications for business development

Other businesses can learn from EHA Clinics by forming partnerships, using technology, focusing on community health, and investing in infrastructure. Working with government agencies, non-profit organisations, and other stakeholders can provide valuable resources and support for healthcare initiatives. Technology also helps to improve healthcare access and efficiency, especially in remote areas.

Conclusion

Improving primary healthcare in Nigeria requires a comprehensive approach that addresses infrastructure, human resources, essential medicines and supplies, community engagement, and financing. Investing in these important areas can significantly improve the accessibility, quality, and sustainability of primary healthcare services in Nigeria. When people have easier access to healthcare facilities, receive high-quality care, and have consistent access to essential services, their overall health and well-being will improve. Ultimately, investing in primary healthcare is an investment in the future of Nigeria and its people.

About the author – Ota Akhigbe is a renowned social entrepreneur and advocate for healthcare and economic development in Nigeria. She is passionate about improving access to quality healthcare, particularly in underserved communities.

Share