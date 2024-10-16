Time to integrate Optometrists into primary eye healthcare in Nigeria

In a country as populous and diverse as Nigeria, healthcare challenges are a familiar reality. Yet, often overlooked in the broader healthcare conversation is the crucial role of eye care. Vision impairment and blindness affect millions of Nigerians, yet primary eye care remains underdeveloped and underappreciated. This situation calls for re-evaluating the role of optometrists, whose indispensable presence in primary eye health care can be the difference between sight and blindness for many Nigerians.

Globally, it is estimated that over 2.2 billion people suffer from some form of vision impairment, and Nigeria is no exception. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least one billion of these cases are preventable or have yet to be addressed. In Nigeria, the burden of visual impairment is staggering, with millions affected by conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, etc. What makes this even more concerning is that many cases could be prevented if treated on time and if there were adequate primary eye care services.

“Optometrists are an essential part of this solution because they offer critical services that can prevent minor eye conditions from becoming major health crises.”

Nigeria’s healthcare system faces numerous challenges, but access to eye care shouldn’t be one of them. In seeking to resolve this challenge, we must make eye healthcare accessible to all, especially in primary healthcare centres everywhere. Optometrists are an essential part of this solution because they offer critical services that can prevent minor eye conditions from becoming major health crises.

Optometrists are primary eye care professionals trained to examine, diagnose, and treat visual disorders, manage eye diseases, prescribe lenses, and also help in early detection and management of visual problems. They are vital to preventive eye health services, offering screenings that can catch issues early on, often before symptoms even appear.

In Nigeria, optometrists are licensed professionals equipped with the skills to provide comprehensive eye care. Yet, their services remain underutilised, particularly at the primary healthcare level, where they could make the most significant impact.

Primary health care is the first point of contact for most Nigerians seeking medical attention. Unfortunately, in many rural and underserved communities, access to specialised care is limited, and eye health services are even scarce. Many primary healthcare centres cannot provide basic eye care services, and as a result, treatable conditions often go unnoticed until they progress to more severe stages.

The importance of preventive eye care cannot be overstated. Many of the leading causes of blindness, such as cataracts and glaucoma, can be treated if diagnosed early. Optometrists are trained to detect these conditions in their early stages, providing timely interventions that can save sight. By including optometrists in primary care, Nigeria can shift its focus from reactive to proactive eye care, preventing many cases of vision impairment before they become debilitating.

Take refractive errors, for example. These are some of the most common vision problems globally, affecting millions of people. A simple prescription for corrective lenses can drastically improve the quality of life for those affected. Yet, without regular eye exams, many Nigerians remain unaware that they need glasses, living with impaired vision unnecessarily. Optometrists can address this gap by providing routine eye exams in primary care settings, ensuring that those who need corrective lenses receive them.

The recent World Sight Day commemorative event provided an important platform to emphasise the significance of protecting our eyes and vision, raise awareness about vision impairment and blindness, and promote eye and vision care. This year’s theme, “Children, Love Your Eyes,” focused on child eye health. The WHO stressed the need for accessible, available, and affordable eye health services, particularly for children.

For optometrists to have the greatest impact, it is also essential to raise public awareness of the importance of eye health. Many Nigerians do not seek eye care until their vision is severely impaired, often because they are unaware of the signs of eye disease or the availability of treatment. Public health campaigns promoting regular eye exams and the role of optometrists in primary care can help change this mindset, encouraging people to seek preventive care.

The indispensable need for optometrists in primary eye health care is clear. By expanding the role of optometrists within the Nigerian health care system, the country can improve access to eye care, prevent vision impairment, and ultimately reduce the burden on more specialised services. Optometrists have the potential to transform primary eye care in Nigeria, offering affordable and accessible services to millions of people who would otherwise go without. For Nigeria to achieve universal eye health, the government must take deliberate steps to incorporate optometrists into its primary health care strategy.

Dr Iroghama Davina Edobor-Osula is Optometrist-in-charge at Premium Sight Limited And Welfare Coordinator, Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) Alimosho Zone.

Share