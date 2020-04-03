TikTok Goes The Clock: Passing Time In Trying Times

The Tiktok video application was launched in 2016 and has continued to grow impressively with over 500 million users worldwide, presenting an alternative version of online sharing. It allows users to create short videos with music, filters, and several other fun features. Predominantly used by the Gen Z’ers of the world, Globalwebindex revealed that as at 2019, 41 percent of TikTok users are aged between 16 and 24.

As we all come to terms with the lockdown, the boredom and decline in productivity that comes with it has made us a tad bit more hooked on our mobile devices and consequently, social media apps. Over the past couple of weeks, we have witnessed or participated in fun challenges on TikTok and picked sides on Instagram live as our favourite producers slugged it out in friendly battles.

Despite the thorny situation the world currently finds itself in, some are finding roses in TikTok as thousands of influencers, teenagers and families alike are taking to the app to keep their spirits high and pass the time during self-isolation.

According to Economic Times, usage and engagement rates of TikTok and Instagram’s live videos have gone up significantly during the lockdown with more content and views being generated by users. But, despite digital usage going up, brands and advertisers are holding on to digital spends fearing a backlash.

“I think the most trending platform currently is TikTok where they have new hashtag challenges every day and requirements are basic. More people are spending a lot more time on TikTok. A lot of influencers on Instagram are exploring TikTok and are even doing cross-promotions of their TikTok channels on the app. In terms of virality we see more TikTok videos being shared on other platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram,” said Akshay Popawala, co-founder at digital marketing agency Togglehead.

According to research from Sensor Tower, TikTok has been installed more than two billion times across Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. TikTok was the most popular non-gaming app worldwide in February 2020, ahead of big names like WhatsApp and Facebook and marking the app’s best month ever.

The music industry is also very much involved in the “TikToking” with numerous hashtag challenges emerging left, right and centre. This has helped bring Wiz Khalifa’s three-year-old “Something New” back on speakers. Falz’ “Bop Daddy” has also benefited from TikTok’s hashtag challenges with #bopdaddychallenge playing a significant role in marketing the song and propelling it to number 3 on Apple Music’s Top 200 songs in Nigeria.

The increase in the use of TikTok is naturally leading to a rise in the company’s revenue and as a result, TikTok is taking a socially responsible action by donating $10 million to fight against coronavirus globally. In a statement posted on the platforms newsroom, the President of TikTok, Alex Zhu said the following – “We believe it’s essential to do everything we can to help the global health community in this fight, and today TikTok is donating $10 million to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Solidarity Response Fund.

This fund helps the WHO carry out vitally important work, including sending essential supplies to front line health care workers, ensuring communities have access to the latest science-based information, and accelerating efforts to discover life-saving treatments or vaccines. Alongside many great companies and individuals, we’re passionate about doing our small part to contribute to this important cause and the critical work the fund enables.”