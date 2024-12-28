Through the lens and in heels: Redefining power and storytelling in Nigeria

Gosh, what a remarkable year 2024 has been. With my Canon camera in hand, I’ve travelled from the sunlit beaches of the Bahamas to the buzzing streets of New York, through Washington, DC, Paris, Qatar, China, and across Africa. Each step—often taken in heels—has been a reminder of how far I’ve come, but also how much further we, as women in the media, still have to go.

Is legacy media dead?

I think so. And in Nigeria, I believe we’re already living in the afterlife of traditional journalism. The likes of Gist Lover, Very Dark Black Man, and Tunde Ednut have redefined storytelling. They’ve proven that holding a camera and having a voice can often speak louder than degrees or editorial boards.

This shift has made one thing clear: you don’t need formal journalistic training to shape narratives anymore.

But what does this mean for 2025, as fake news and misinformation continue to spread like wildfire? When anyone with a smartphone can hold up a camera and broadcast their version of events, the truth becomes contested territory.

Yet, I find this shift empowering. The truth no longer belongs to a select few—it belongs to the people.

A woman in heels holding a camera

Of course, there’s an added layer when you’re a woman behind the camera. I can’t count the number of times people have assumed I was “with the team” rather than leading it. There’s this quiet, persistent bias – the idea that women in the media should be in front of the camera, not behind it. And if you’re wearing heels while shooting? Forget it.

But the heels are part of the story—my story. They remind me that femininity and authority are not mutually exclusive. I am just as comfortable navigating boardrooms as I am on the streets, camera in hand. I’ve learnt to use scepticism to my advantage, turning second glances into opportunities.

Telling Nigeria’s story—one documentary at a time

This perspective shaped my first documentary, charting President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office. It wasn’t just about covering policy; it was about unpacking leadership, resilience, and national identity. Nigeria’s story is often told by international media through a detached lens—but I wanted to shift that narrative.

Nigerian stories need to be told by Nigerians. That belief drove me to create JO Comms, a platform I built to tell stories my way, free from the constraints of traditional media. As someone who struggled to break into the overwhelmingly white, middle-class UK media industry, I made a personal commitment to uplift the underdog. Now, JO Comms amplifies voices that often go unheard—a mission that’s been as rewarding as it has been challenging.

My latest project builds on this vision: “Leading With Energy”—a” documentary chronicling Wale Tinubu’s 30-year journey with OANDO. Capturing the evolution of one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous energy companies isn’t just a corporate tale; it’s a story about legacy, perseverance, and the shifting landscape of African business. Wale Tinubu’s leadership reflects the complexities of building and sustaining an empire in Nigeria’s volatile economic climate.

Why these stories matter

These documentaries aren’t just about the men I feature. They’re about the power dynamics behind the scenes—the silent revolution happening as women step into traditionally male-dominated spaces. By documenting the rise of Nigeria’s leaders, I’m also carving out space for myself—and other women—to be part of the conversation shaping our nation’s future.

As 2025 approaches, the media landscape will continue to shift. The line between journalist and influencer will blur even further, but the need for credible, thoughtful storytelling will remain. I’ll keep holding the camera—in heels, unapologetically—because these stories deserve to be told by those bold enough to capture them.

Juliana Olayinka is a multi-award-winning broadcast journalist and communications strategist with over 15 years of industry experience. Juliana has contributed to output in the world’s leading newsrooms including Bloomberg, BBC, Thomson Reuters and ITN. She has also been head-­‐hunted to launch several English language news channels in London.

