The urgent need for climate-smart agriculture in Nigeria

As someone deeply involved in climate change mitigation, particularly in reducing emissions from the energy sector, I have seen firsthand how environmental change impacts every aspect of our lives. In Nigeria, the effects of climate change are not just statistics or predictions for the future. They are a present-day reality affecting farmers, food production and rural communities. Beyond my expertise in managing carbon dioxide and methane emissions, I am learning how climate challenges impact agriculture. And while agriculture may not be my primary focus, it is impossible to ignore the sweeping effects of climate change on this vital sector.

Nigeria’s climate patterns have shifted noticeably over the past few decades. Where farmers once had predictable seasons to guide planting and harvesting, erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, and even unexpected flooding have now become regular threats. These drastic changes in weather patterns severely impact agricultural productivity, reducing crop yields and threatening food security for millions. Our nation’s dependence on rain-fed agriculture makes us particularly vulnerable to these changes. When the rains do not come, or they arrive too late or in excess, farmers face devastating losses. In regions like the North, droughts leave fields parched, leading to reduced harvests and damaged livelihoods. In contrast, other regions suffer from flash floods that destroy crops and displace communities, adding further strain to our limited resources. These shifts do not just affect farmers. They impact the entire food supply chain, leading to food shortages, rising prices and increased poverty, especially in rural areas.

With a growing population expected to reach 400 million by 2050, Nigeria’s food demand will only increase. And if climate change continues to disrupt agricultural productivity, we risk a future where food is scarce and inaccessible for many Nigerians. This could lead to heightened hunger, malnutrition and social instability in rural communities, which rely heavily on agriculture not only as a source of food but also as a means of income. Beyond that, Nigeria’s rural population, which makes up a significant portion of the country’s workforce, is particularly vulnerable to these climate impacts. When farmers lose their crops, they lose their primary source of income, which leads to cycles of poverty that are difficult to break. The loss of livelihoods in rural areas can drive migration to urban centers, increasing the strain on cities and contributing to urban poverty and unemployment.

To combat these challenges, it is important to embrace climate-smart agriculture (CSA). CSA is a set of practices that aims to increase productivity, enhance resilience, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, all of which are critical in the fight against climate change. These practices include adopting improved crop varieties that are drought-resistant or flood-tolerant, employing water conservation techniques and promoting agroforestry, which integrates trees into agricultural land to provide shade, reduce soil erosion and improve soil fertility. Climate-smart agriculture also involves better planning and resource management. With access to weather forecasts and climate data, farmers can make more informed decisions about when to plant and harvest. CSA also encourages crop rotation, reduced tillage and sustainable pest management, all of which help improve soil health and increase resilience to climate shocks. But adopting these practices is not straightforward. Many Nigerian farmers lack access to the information, tools and financial resources needed to implement CSA techniques. The government, private sector and non-governmental organizations must work together to support farmers, especially those in vulnerable regions, with education, resources and infrastructure.

Government intervention is important if we want climate-smart agriculture to thrive. One approach is to provide subsidies for drought-resistant seeds, irrigation systems and other essential tools. Agricultural extension programs should also be expanded to educate farmers on climate resilience practices and CSA techniques. Our government can also play a role in improving access to climate information services. With more accurate data on expected rainfall and temperature changes, farmers can adapt their strategies to changing conditions. Some African countries have already started implementing mobile-based weather alerts for farmers, a system that Nigeria could replicate. Furthermore, expanding rural infrastructure, such as roads, storage facilities and markets, would allow farmers to transport and sell their produce more effectively, helping to stabilize incomes even when harvests are low.

Addressing climate change impacts on agriculture also requires international cooperation. Nigeria can benefit from global partnerships focused on climate adaptation in the agricultural sector. Funding from international organizations could provide vital resources for research, training and infrastructure projects that directly support climate-smart agriculture. Private investors and climate funds must recognize the potential in Nigeria’s agricultural sector and invest in initiatives that build resilience. Through collaboration, we can access the financial and technical support needed to create long-term solutions for our farmers and communities.

In my work within the energy sector, I have seen the power of collective action in driving change. To mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture, we need a similar spirit of cooperation and commitment across sectors. It is not enough to merely acknowledge these challenges. We must actively support the farmers who are on the frontlines of climate change impacts. This support involves training, infrastructure, financial access and a clear policy direction toward climate-smart agriculture. While implementing these changes will take time and resources, the benefits to food security, economic stability and social cohesion will be well worth the investment. We must act now, not only for the prosperity of today’s farmers but also for the generations to come. By embracing climate-smart agriculture and supporting our rural communities, Nigeria can strengthen its resilience to climate change and ensure a stable, food-secure future for all. The path forward will not be easy, but it is achievable. Let us act decisively, draw from our experiences, and provide Nigerian farmers with the tools they need to adapt and thrive in a changing climate.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

