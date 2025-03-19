We all know the power of words. They shape thoughts, tell stories, and connect us to the world. The ability to read and write is more than just an academic skill; it is the foundation for learning, critical thinking, and personal growth. Yet across Africa, literacy remains a pressing concern.

Globally, 754 million people, nearly one in ten young people and adults, lack basic literacy skills, according to UNESCO’s 2024 report on ‘Literacy for Empowerment and Transformation.’ While this issue is widespread, access to publishing remains limited in many developing countries, preventing young people from developing essential reading and writing skills. Publishing is often seen as an exclusive industry, yet it holds untapped potential to increase literacy rates and shape the future of young voices.

Four in ten students fail to meet minimum reading proficiency levels by the end of primary school, while 244 million children and young people remain out of school. These numbers highlight the urgency of addressing barriers that prevent young people from accessing books and sharing their stories. If we are serious about tackling global literacy challenges, we must reimagine who gets to publish and how knowledge circulates.

A child who grows up surrounded by books, magazines, and stories that reflect their experiences is more likely to develop confidence, critical thinking, and a desire to contribute to society. But when young people do not see themselves in books, when their stories remain untold, the result is a generation left unheard and uninspired. Publishing goes beyond books. It can create spaces for young voices. Traditional publishing models often act as gatekeepers, limiting opportunities for young African writers. But what if publishing were redefined? What if young people had access to collaborative, digital-first, and open publishing platforms that bypass traditional barriers?

This shift is already happening in pockets across the continent, from community-based publishing initiatives to open-access digital platforms, allowing young writers to share their work. But these efforts remain fragmented. The real challenge is scaling these opportunities so publishing becomes a right, not a privilege.

The publishing industry must evolve to support emerging writers. We cannot rely solely on commercialised publishing houses that prioritise profit over accessibility. Instead, we need models that democratise publishing, ensuring young writers, regardless of background, have access to platforms where their voices can be heard. Youth-driven publishing hubs, digital self-publishing platforms, and collaborative authorship projects are examples of what an inclusive future of publishing could look like. Governments and private-sector actors must support open-access youth publishing initiatives, making opportunities widely available rather than reserved for the privileged few.

We have already seen what is possible when young authors are supported. Nathan Eze, a 10-year-old Nigerian author in the UK, has published books on friendship and kindness, inspiring his peers. Malala Yousafzai published I Am Malala at 16, turning her story into a global movement for education. These examples show that when young writers have platforms, they can shape discourse, challenge narratives, and redefine their futures.

But access to publishing in Africa remains a privilege, not a right. How many young writers have stories to tell but no platform to share them? How many school libraries lack books by young African authors, written for African children? We cannot talk about literacy without addressing the barriers to publishing. Digital tools and social media have opened new doors, but these are not enough. Young writers need structured, well-funded publishing ecosystems that provide mentorship, editorial guidance, and visibility. Governments, educators, and publishers must step up, beyond increasing literacy rates, to create a future where writing and publishing are viable paths for young people.

Imagine a Nigeria where young writers see book publishing as an accessible reality. Where authorship extends beyond informal storytelling to formalising ideas, engaging with the world, and contributing to knowledge production. Where young people, regardless of background, can see their work published, read, and valued as part of the global literary landscape. The real question is no longer whether we are listening to young voices; it is whether we are ready to act, investing in platforms, creating opportunities, and ensuring that the future of publishing includes all young writers.

Adeola Eze is a writer, educator, researcher, and publisher dedicated to literacy, education, and the transformative power of communication. She is the co-founder of Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop, Jordan Hill Publishing, and Learning Unleashed Magazine.

