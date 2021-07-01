“One who lacks independent thinking, becomes a victim” – Vernest Hines Likkel

Sometime ago, I read the story of the Emperor’s new clothes to my kids as they prepared for bed.

The background of the story is where two swindlers arrived at the capital city of an emperor who spends lavishly on clothing at the expense of state matters. Posing as cloth makers, they offered to supply him with magnificent clothes that are invisible to only those who are stupid. The emperor hired them, and they went to work. Each time the emperor and his officials visited to check with the progress of these new clothes, the looms were empty, but they pretended to avoid being thought stupid. Finally, the weavers reported that the emperor’s suit was finished. They pretended dressing him up and he then he sets off in a procession before the whole city. The townspeople uncomfortably went along with the pretense, not wanting to appear stupid.

Suddenly a child blurts out – “The Emperor is naked – he is wearing nothing at all”! The people then realized that everyone had been fooled. Although startled, the emperor continued the procession, walking more proudly than ever…

It took a child to say it as it is and bring back sanity to a whole city!

The Audacity and boldness to speak up; the power of an independent mind and the courage to believe and dream are skills that we should be teaching our kids to hone.

Children are not designed to think in a particular way. They have an untainted view of the world, which is why they see things differently, hence, do things differently. They have a natural ability to inquire, innovate and improvise in the crudest of ways which, whether we believe or not are entrepreneurial traits.

Helping kids to develop an entrepreneurial mindset means helping them to have big dreams and options for the future. The earlier these skills are learned, the more they become second nature and the more valuable they become to themselves, their families, and the society at large.

Are you encouraging your child’s independent mind?

I implore every parent to give their kids the opportunity to shine. Put them on the path of success. Let us together raise a new community of Kidpreneurs!

Akiode (MBA) is an Education Disruptor, Author of Kids can entrepreneur too and Entrepreneurial stories for kids’ picture book series. She is also the initiator of the award-winningKidpreneur Klub®. She resides in the United Kingdom.