The Nigerian paradox: Wealth, want, and wasted opportunities

Nigeria, a nation blessed with bountiful resources and a dynamic populace, has long been touted as Africa’s next economic powerhouse. Yet, despite its immense potential, the country remains trapped in a cycle of unfulfilled promises. The stark contrast between its aspirations and its reality is a testament to the deep-rooted challenges that continue to plague its development.

As an oil-rich nation with a wealth of natural and human resources, Nigeria should have leveraged its assets into robust economic development. Yet the pattern has been one of inconsistency and squandered opportunities. Recent comparisons between Nigeria and China underscore a jarring divergence. In 1981, Nigeria’s per capita GDP was ahead of China’s, but China’s rapid development since then—grounded in meticulous economic planning and policy continuity—has left Nigeria far behind. Today, while China boasts a globally integrated economy and a technological and industrial powerhouse status, Nigeria’s economy remains dependent on oil, vulnerable to global price shocks, and severely under-diversified.

Where did Nigeria lose its footing? China’s ascension, particularly through disciplined adherence to Five-Year Plans, showcases a model of governance that prioritises structure, accountability, and long-term vision. Conversely, Nigeria’s ambitious plans—Vision 2020, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, and now the 2021–2025 National Development Plan (NDP)—lack cohesion and continuity, routinely falling short of their promises. This latest NDP pledges to diversify the economy by focusing on key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing. However, without significant reforms in governance, it risks becoming yet another grandiose promise confined to paper.

An equally troubling issue is the absence of effective mechanisms for monitoring and evaluation, a missing link that has haunted Nigeria’s development plans for decades. China’s Five-Year Plans, by contrast, are fortified by strong accountability frameworks, with progress closely tracked and targets adjusted in real time. Nigeria’s history with such frameworks is far less consistent; critical projects often suffer delays, budget overruns, and, ultimately, abandonment, fuelling public disillusionment.

The starkest difference between Nigeria and China’s development trajectories is perhaps seen in their respective approaches to poverty alleviation. While China has successfully lifted 800 million people out of poverty over the past four decades through targeted social investments and inclusive economic policies, Nigeria’s poverty rates have worsened. Current NDP targets of creating 21 million jobs and lifting 35 million people out of poverty by 2025 are indeed commendable. Yet similar goals set forth by past plans largely went unmet. Success in poverty alleviation requires an alignment of social policies with economic strategies and, critically, the discipline to follow through.

Nigeria’s challenges, however, are not insurmountable. A recalibration toward institutional reforms, policy continuity, and improved transparency could anchor a sustainable recovery. But achieving this will demand a unified commitment from Nigeria’s leadership to chart a path forward, backed by the political will to enact and uphold reforms. Establishing an independent monitoring agency, for example, could provide the accountability needed to prevent these plans from unravelling. Likewise, prioritising education, research, and technology investment could lay the groundwork for meaningful economic diversification and a more resilient workforce.

The international community has a vested interest in Nigeria’s progress, given its position as Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation. A stable, prosperous Nigeria is critical for regional security, economic growth, and trade. The current administration must recognise the broader implications of its economic stewardship and pursue policies that address immediate concerns while setting the stage for long-term stability and growth.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads, with the choice to either embrace its destiny as a global powerhouse or succumb to the inertia of the past. To realise its full potential, the nation must urgently embark on a transformative journey that prioritises good governance, accountability, and sustainable development. By investing in education, infrastructure, and technology and fostering a conducive business environment, Nigeria can unlock its economic potential and improve the lives of its citizens. The time for excuses is over; the time for action is now.

