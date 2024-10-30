While reading The Guardian newspaper on Saturday, October 26, 2024, I was very happy to learn about the rollout of a new basic education curriculum that is coming soon. What made me so happy about this news piece is that I learnt that some new vocational subjects will be incorporated into the new basic education curriculum.

This is indeed a very welcome development! In a country like Nigeria where formal employment opportunities are limited, fostering entrepreneurial mindsets through the incorporation of vocational education and training into the school curriculum can ultimately serve to create a more self-sufficient workforce and reduce dependency on government jobs. Incorporating vocational subjects into our education curriculum helps to equip students with essential skills that can help them to become more creative, innovative, and practical-oriented in their learning and endeavours. This can help them to not only thrive in the job market but also emerge as employers of labour, thereby contributing to the reduction of the rate of unemployment and, in effect, poverty in Nigeria.

The inability of our educational system to provide youths with the demands of industries has led to increased frustrations. The learning and teaching that takes place in Nigerian schools, even at the basic education level, must look beyond simply promoting literacy and numeracy. Vocational education and training need to be given serious attention, too.

For example, currently in many primary schools, there is a subject known as pre-vocational studies. While working as a primary school class teacher, I was once privileged to teach this subject. In the course of my teaching, I found out that, even for me as an adult, this subject was very interesting and contained a lot of valuable knowledge and skills that are very useful. The subject Pre-vocational Studies is usually divided into two parts: (1). Agriculture and (2). Home Economics. These two areas contain a lot of practical knowledge and skills that both boys and girls can learn, even at a very early age. This knowledge spans from different kinds of crops and how they are cultivated to the rearing of different kinds of farm animals. It also includes learning how to cut, sew, and make different kinds of stitches and clothing items, etc.

If the theoretical learning of such subjects in the classroom can be complemented with practical work, as is usually indicated in the textbooks, I strongly believe that it can help to build in the pupils a strong interest and love for the subject. They would thereby learn hands-on skills that can prove to be of much value to them now and in the future, thus helping them to cultivate the quality of being self-reliant individuals who can adapt to future challenges. After all, the holy scriptures say in Proverbs 22:6: “Train up a boy (or child, youth) in the way he should go; even when he grows old, he will not depart from it.”

It is also vital that schools (both private and public) have the necessary resources needed to teach vocational studies in schools. These may include things like farm space, farm implements, sewing machines and other necessary infrastructural resources. It is also important that parents, educators, and even the government recognise the relevance of scholars studying vocational subjects/courses. Vocational education and training provides students with life skills that can help them become productive entrepreneurs, as it breeds creative and innovative ideas. And in the long run, it also impacts the economy and increases personal freedom.

Vocational, entrepreneurship, or skill acquisition programmes include: agriculture/farming and processing; garment making/tailoring/sewing/fashion designing; cooking, catering, and baking; hair styling and making; barbing; photography; musical instrument training; video editing; event decoration and management; interior design; cobbling; make-up and gele tying; carpentry; painting; plumbing; building and construction works; GSM repairs; satellite or TV antenna installation; digital literacy in IT and robotics; and so on. These can help students discover and develop their latent hidden talents and potential.

What is left to be anticipated now is that adequate preparations be put in place for this new basic education curriculum that is planned. These preparations can include putting proper structures and systems in place for its implementation, such as a comprehensive training of the teachers that are to implement this new curriculum, provision of learning materials, as well as improvements to the vocational educational infrastructure. The government should also ensure that public schools as well as low-cost private schools are equipped with the tools, facilities, and teaching aids required for hands-on learning. It has also been suggested that shared vocational training hubs be established in local communities where multiple schools can access and share the equipment and workshops that are necessary for effective training.

There is also a need for the government to collaborate with the private sector. Vocational education necessitates stronger partnerships between schools and industries to ensure that students gain valuable real-world experience. Companies can provide internships, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training, thereby helping students transition smoothly from school to the workforce.

It is indeed a laudable initiative that the government is introducing vocational education and training into the new basic education curriculum. We eagerly look forward to its successful implementation!

Daniel IGHAKPE is a school teacher at City Pride Schools, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos. [email protected]. 0704 968 8148.

