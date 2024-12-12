The need for solar-powered schools and hospitals in Nigeria

Nigeria’s energy crisis has long been a glaring impediment to the development of its essential institutions, particularly schools and hospitals. In recent months, the news has been dominated by reports of public universities like Ahmadu Bello University and others being unable to pay their electricity bills, leading to power disconnections. These stories are not only embarrassing but deeply troubling, underlining the systemic inefficiencies that plague our power sector. As someone deeply committed to climate change mitigation and sustainable energy solutions, I feel compelled to address this crisis and propose solar energy as a viable alternative.

For past few years, I have been involved in efforts to create climate-resilient policies and advocate for renewable energy as a cornerstone of sustainable development. This work has taken me to various parts of the world, where I’ve seen the transformative potential of clean energy. But every time I return to Nigeria, the sheer scale of our energy challenges hits me anew. The sight of government hospitals plunged into darkness, their patients struggling in stifling heat because there are no functioning fans or air conditioners, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for change. It is a failure of monumental proportions when institutions meant to heal and educate our population are unable to function due to something as basic as electricity.

The problem is not limited to the public sector. Businesspeople across Nigeria have long lamented that running a business here is one of the most challenging undertakings globally, largely because of electricity costs. A significant portion of their operational expenses goes toward self-generation of power, typically through diesel generators. The private sector has had to innovate around these inefficiencies, but not without enormous costs that stifle growth and limit opportunities. If private enterprises with their relatively flexible budgets are struggling, it is little wonder that public institutions that are constrained by rigid, often inadequate funding, are crumbling under the weight of rising electricity tariffs.

The unfortunate reality is that electricity tariffs in Nigeria are unlikely to decrease in the near future. Our over-reliance on a centralized, fossil fuel-dependent grid has proven unsustainable, both financially and environmentally. The existing grid infrastructure is woefully inadequate, plagued by inefficiencies, theft and transmission losses. As such, there is an urgent need to explore decentralized, renewable energy solutions that can provide reliable and cost-effective power for critical institutions. Solar energy, in particular, offers a promising pathway out of this crisis. Solar energy has become one of the most accessible and scalable renewable energy options available today. Advances in technology have dramatically reduced the cost of solar panels and batteries, making them a viable option even for resource-constrained environments like ours. Besides, Nigeria is blessed with abundant sunshine, receiving an average of six to eight hours of sunlight daily across much of the country. This natural advantage gives us a unique opportunity to harness solar power for our schools and hospitals, reducing their dependence on the unreliable grid and freeing up resources that can be better spent on their core functions, that is, education and healthcare.

The transition to solar energy for public institutions is not just a lofty ideal. It is an achievable goal with the right commitment and planning. Successful examples can be found across Africa, where countries with fewer resources than Nigeria have implemented solar projects to great effect. In Rwanda, for instance, rural health centers have been equipped with solar systems, enabling them to offer uninterrupted care even in the most remote areas. Schools in Kenya have also benefited from solar installations that power classrooms and administrative offices, improving learning conditions and student outcomes. Closer to home, there are already promising initiatives in Nigeria. Solar projects in rural communities have shown that these systems can be deployed cost-effectively and with minimal maintenance. Still, these efforts remain piecemeal and largely driven by non-governmental organizations or private sector players. For solar energy to truly transform our public institutions, the government must take the lead in scaling up these efforts.

Imagine a Nigeria where every public hospital is powered by solar energy, where patients no longer lie in darkness and doctors have the tools they need to save lives. Picture our universities, once symbols of academic excellence, restored to their full potential with lecture halls and laboratories powered by the sun. These are not utopian fantasies but achievable realities if we are willing to prioritize them. Investing in solar energy for schools and hospitals also aligns with our broader climate change mitigation goals. Nigeria is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in Africa, primarily due to our reliance on fossil fuels. Transitioning to solar energy would reduce our carbon footprint, improve air quality, and set us on a path toward a more sustainable future. It would also position Nigeria as a leader in renewable energy in Africa, attracting investment and creating jobs in the burgeoning green economy.

Critics may argue that the initial cost of solar installations is prohibitive, but this perspective fails to account for the long-term savings and benefits. Solar energy systems typically pay for themselves within a few years through reduced electricity bills, after which the energy they generate is essentially free. Also, innovative financing models, such as public-private partnerships and green bonds, can alleviate the financial burden on the government while ensuring accountability and efficiency.

It is said that the true test of leadership lies in addressing the most pressing challenges of one’s time. For Nigeria, the energy crisis is undoubtedly one of those challenges. The current situation is unsustainable and unacceptable. Our schools and hospitals are not just facilities. They are the bedrock of our society. When they fail, the consequences ripple through every aspect of our lives, undermining our health, education and economic prospects. As someone who has worked on climate change mitigation for a few years, I firmly believe that solar energy is not just a technical solution. It is a moral imperative. We owe it to our children to provide them with an education in environments conducive to learning. We owe it to our patients to ensure they receive care in facilities equipped to meet their needs. And we owe it to ourselves to build a Nigeria that harnesses its abundant natural resources for the benefit of all. Since the path is clear and simple, the question is whether we have the political will and collective resolve to take it. For the sake of our schools, our hospitals, and our future, I hope we do.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

Share