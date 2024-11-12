The minors: A reflection of decay in society

When voices rise in waves of protest, deeper wounds are laid bare, truths woven into our laws and ethics, waiting to be unearthed. In Nigeria, the #EndBadGovernance protests became a mirror reflecting these issues: the government arrested and prosecuted 76 individuals, including minors, accusing them of conspiring to overthrow the government. These were innocent children, facing charges of treason—a grave accusation usually meant for those who threaten national stability. Seeing children in a courtroom for accusations they couldn’t fully grasp is heartbreaking, bringing forth disbelief, anger, and sorrow. It prompts us to ask: how could the state fail them so completely? This incident, crying out for redress, cuts to the heart of justice, empathy, and humanity. It is now a scar on the nation’s conscience.

The charges of treason were not only harsh but deeply troubling, exposing flaws in Nigeria’s criminal justice system. These children were held in detention for three months without age verification or a fair trial, leaving them frightened, confused, and alone. Imagine the deep loneliness and fear they must have felt, taken from their families and thrown into a system that saw them as threats rather than children that should be given education. Each day in confinement stripped them of safety and hope, while those watching were forced to confront a painful reality: a society that seems to have lost sight of its humanity.

The Nigerian Constitution, particularly in Chapter 2, emphasises the state’s responsibility to protect the dignity, equality, and welfare of its citizens, particularly the young and vulnerable. In practice, however, the system falls short. UNICEF reports that over 10.5 million Nigerian children are out of school, many of whom struggle to survive on the streets. These statistics are not just numbers; they represent real children whose dreams and futures are compromised by systemic failures. How can a society that claims to value its future generations allow them to be so vulnerable and unprotected? How could the justice system further fail them when they needed it most? The country’s inability to safeguard the rights of these children leaves a painful mark on the collective conscience.

Some critics may argue that, since Chapter 2 rights are non-justiciable, the government technically has no legal obligation to enforce them. But this viewpoint only widens the gap between what the law allows and what our conscience demands. These detained minors endured severe emotional and psychological harm, facing fear and helplessness that may scar them for life. Studies by the Nigerian Psychological Association reveal that prolonged detention leaves children with severe trauma, depression, and anxiety. For these young individuals, the experiences they endured may be difficult to overcome. For the country, too, the haunting reality is clear: it has allowed children to suffer harm rather than protecting them as it should.

This incident raises painful questions about our society’s empathy, accountability, and commitment to its youngest citizens.

Nigeria has one of the highest rates of out-of-school children globally, with over 20 percent of children aged 5-11 lacking access to education. These statistics represent not only a national failure but a betrayal of these children’s potential and hopes. When vulnerable children face wrongful detention and abuse, it signifies a deep failure that resonates throughout society, showing a profound lack of compassion and justice. Without substantial changes, these systemic failures will continue, leading more children down a similar path of abandonment and mistreatment.

Accountability and reform within government and law enforcement are urgently needed. The #EndSARS protests shone a spotlight on Nigeria’s systemic police brutality, revealing a pattern of abuse and mistreatment that often targets young Nigerians. This behaviour persists due to a lack of accountability for officials, fuelling frustration, helplessness, and a growing sense of betrayal among citizens. When those entrusted with protection become the oppressors, trust in government erodes, leaving a society that feels abandoned and vulnerable.

Immediate action is crucial to start the healing process. Legal reforms that establish specific protections for minors are necessary, ensuring children are not wrongfully detained and their rights are respected in legal proceedings. Advocacy efforts by civil society groups are essential here, bringing these issues to light and pushing for change. Advocacy isn’t only about revising laws; it is about instilling empathy in the public and policymakers, reminding them that each affected child is an individual deserving of compassion and protection.

Empathy training for government officials and law enforcement could also significantly improve how cases involving minors are handled. Studies from Kenya have shown that officers trained in sensitivity and child protection tend to reduce cases of abuse and mistreatment. Such changes, while achievable, would not only protect children but also help restore faith in a justice system that currently feels indifferent to the needs of its people. A shift toward collective responsibility in protecting vulnerable populations is essential, as is shown by UNICEF’s work in Nigeria, where community programs support at-risk children, reducing their exposure to unsafe environments. Expanding these programs nationally could offer many young people a lifeline, sparing them the hardship of navigating life alone.

The recent arraignment of minors in the #EndBadGovernance protests highlight harsh realities in Nigerian society. For the children involved, these experiences may remain a dark part of their lives, reminding them of the systems that let them down. For the rest of society, it should serve as a wake-up call, underlining the importance of justice, empathy, and compassion in our approach to governance and law enforcement.

Most of these vulnerable children are out-of-school children with limited education, exposing them to risks and manipulation. It is not their fault that they find themselves caught up in systemic neglect, unable to use their talents to contribute to Nigeria’s future. Yet there is hope. Dr Tunji Alausa, Nigeria’s Minister of Education, has already shown commitment to addressing the needs of out-of-school children by focusing on vocational education and enhancing technical colleges. His plans to include practical skills in basic education could provide these children with a chance to learn a trade, find purpose, and contribute meaningfully to society.

This incident must not be forgotten; it should ignite a movement for change, pushing Nigeria toward a future where children are valued and protected. We owe it to these minors, to ourselves, and to future generations to build a society that respects every individual’s dignity, rights, and humanity. Only by learning from this painful experience can we hope to create a Nigeria where children, regardless of their circumstances, are safe, valued, and supported.

