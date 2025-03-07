International Women’s Day 2025, with its theme “Accelerate Action,” calls for more than just celebration. It demands a critical examination of the barriers women still face and a recognition of those who are actively dismantling them. Yetunde Olaitan Sonowo’s career, a testament to unwavering determination and strategic acumen, exemplifies the kind of leadership necessary to drive real change. Her journey highlights a crucial truth: women’s contributions in finance, business, and real estate are not just valuable; they are indispensable for a truly equitable and prosperous society.

Yetunde Olaitan Sonowo’s two-decade career is not merely a chronicle of professional achievements; it’s a strategic blueprint for breaking down industry silos and fostering cross-disciplinary expertise. Her ability to seamlessly integrate financial rigor with real estate insight reveals a critical need for broader, more holistic approaches to business leadership. In a world often compartmentalized, her multifaceted experience challenges the very notion of limited professional boundaries, demonstrating the power of versatility and adaptability.

Yetunde’s career in finance has been nothing short of remarkable. As a Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), she has played a crucial role in restructuring financial processes, implementing ERP systems, and ensuring financial integrity across various organisations.

Yetunde’s journey began at the MUSON Centre, where she rose from account officer to acting head of finance and admin. Her contributions to MUSON, a globally recognised institution, played a pivotal role in reshaping the organisation’s financial management and operational efficiency. Her time at MUSON solidified her reputation in the industry, setting the stage for her future success.

After her time at MUSON, Yetunde continued to build her career with roles at Five Star, Caleb Group of Schools, and Portraiture Digital Media, where she was instrumental in setting up operational control procedures, establishing compliance structures, and strengthening financial reporting systems. Her ability to develop strategic policies has helped organisations achieve long-term sustainability and operational efficiency.

Beyond finance and business leadership, Yetunde has also carved a niche for herself in the real estate sector. As a consultant at Meaningful Realtor Consultancy, she has been instrumental in helping clients navigate the complexities of property investment, real estate transactions, and market analysis.

Her expertise in market research and analysis enables her to assess property values, trends, and investment opportunities, providing clients with critical insights to make informed decisions. She advises individuals and businesses on property purchases, sales, and investment strategies, ensuring they maximise returns while minimising risks. Her ability to negotiate property prices and lease agreements has earned her a reputation as a skilled dealmaker, ensuring that both buyers and sellers secure fair and beneficial deals. Yetunde also assists clients in property management, helping them maintain rental properties, handle tenant relationships, and implement effective maintenance strategies.

The real estate sector, historically a bastion of male dominance, desperately needs the perspective and leadership that women like Yetunde Olaitan Sonowo bring. Her success isn’t just a personal triumph; it’s a clarion call for a fundamental shift in how we approach property investment and urban development. We must actively dismantle the structural barriers that prevent women from fully participating in this crucial sector. The future of sustainable and equitable urban spaces depends on it.

As the world embraces the need to accelerate action for gender equality, Yetunde’s journey serves as an inspiration for women aspiring to excel in finance, business, and real estate. Her career is proof that with the right skills, determination, and continuous learning, women can break barriers and create lasting impact.

Through her leadership and mentorship, she has encouraged other women to take bold steps in their careers, challenge stereotypes, and seek out opportunities in industries where women are under-represented. Whether in finance, business operations, or real estate, Yetunde has shown that success is achievable through expertise, ethical leadership, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Yetunde Olaitan Sonowo’s story should not merely be celebrated; it must serve as a catalyst for concrete action. Businesses and institutions must move beyond token gestures and implement systemic changes that ensure women have equal access to leadership roles and opportunities. We need to actively challenge and dismantle the implicit biases that perpetuate gender inequality. By investing in women’s leadership and creating inclusive environments, we can unlock the full potential of our workforce and build a more just and prosperous future. This isn’t just a matter of fairness; it’s a matter of economic and social imperative.

Her ability to integrate financial expertise with real estate consultancy provides a roadmap for young professionals looking to diversify their careers. By promoting inclusivity, advocating for gender parity in leadership, and helping clients build wealth through property investment, Yetunde is a catalyst for progress—accelerating action in every sphere she touches.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, her journey serves as a clarion call for businesses, institutions, and individuals to push beyond limitations, create more opportunities for women, and champion equality in all sectors. The world needs more women like Yetunde—women who lead with vision, passion, and an unwavering drive to make a difference.

