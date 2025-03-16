Nigeria’s labor market is more competitive than ever, with few job openings and thousands of skilled people competing for each available position. For many job seekers, particularly young graduates and low-income earners, finding a job has become not just difficult but also challenging. In recent years, online recruiting scams have increased, capitalizing on job seekers’ need to pursue any opportunity that promises employment. Fraudsters posing as recruiters create fraudulent job postings, luring candidates with promises of great pay, immediate employment, and minimum requirements. At a time where legitimate work chances are few, many desperate job seekers fall victim to these misleading tactics, losing money, personal information, and, in some cases, even their lives.

Today, scammers often create fake online job portals, clone legitimate websites, or pose as recruitment companies to deceive unsuspecting job searchers. These scammers frequently present attractive job vacancies, sometimes imitating real companies, and ask applicants to pay a registration fee or processing fee. Many job seekers, anxious to get a job make these payments, assuming they are part of the normal recruiting procedure, only to discover later that the recruiter has vanished and the website is a fake one. In some cases, scammers go as far as conducting fake aptitude tests or interviews, further convincing applicants that the job is real. By the time the victims find out the truth, their money and personal information have already been stolen. The growing popularity of social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Telegram has made it even easier for scammers to reach a large number of people with fraudulent recruiting offers.

Job scams in Nigeria take various forms, but there are several common warnings that job seekers should be aware of. One huge red flag is obtaining a job offer without first applying. Many scammers send out random text messages, WhatsApp notifications, or emails saying that an applicant has been “shortlisted” for a position. To appear legitimate, they typically pose as well-known companies, government institutions, or recruitment services. However, reputable firms do not select individuals at random or offer positions without a formal application process. Another obvious indicator of a fraud is being requested to pay money to get the job.

Another popular tactic is to use fake email addresses. If a potential recruiter or employer reaches out to you using a free email provider such as Gmail or Yahoo rather than a company-branded email, something is wrong. Many scammers even develop fake corporate websites that seem very identical to real corporate website. They register domain names which are slightly different from the actual company web address such as yemiadesola-ng.com” instead of “yemiadesola.com.” These fraudulent websites are used to steal personal information and, in some cases, collect fraudulent application fees. Furthermore, lookout for poorly written job descriptions, requirements that are too good to be true, and grammatical errors in job advertising. Legitimate businesses take their recruitment operations seriously and will post clear, professional job openings.

Job seekers in Nigeria must exercise extreme caution when looking for employment, as fake job scams continue to increase. One of the most reliable ways to confirm the legitimacy of a job is to visit the company’s official website; if the position is not mentioned there, it is most certainly a scam. It is also recommended to contact the employer or organization directly using their official phone numbers or emails rather than relying on information provided in a suspicious job advertisement. Another important measure is to never share sensitive personal information with recruiters, such as your BVN, ATM information, or NIN. Genuine employers only ask for important data after hiring, not before. Additionally, job seekers should be wary of recruitment processes that rely solely on WhatsApp or Telegram. While some employers may use these platforms for brief follow-ups, genuine businesses do not conduct full hiring processes on informal chat applications. If a recruiter refuses to use formal email or phone communications, this is a huge red flag.

Reporting fake employment offers is also vital for protecting others from becoming victims. Suspicious job postings should be reported to employment boards, social networking sites, and the appropriate law enforcement agencies such as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Stop any communication with the fraudsters, and if money has been transferred, notify the transaction to the bank—banks can sometimes restrict further withdrawals if notified early. If personal information, such as BVN or national ID number, has been shared, monitoring bank accounts for suspicious activity and contacting the appropriate authorities can assist avoid identity theft. Most importantly, speaking out about the scam can help raise awareness and keep other job seekers from being scammed. Many people are unwilling to report scams due to humiliation, but exposing these fraudsters is critical to preventing many other innocent people from falling for the scams.

Employers also have a role to play in preventing recruiting fraud. Employers should ensure that their job advertising is easily identified and that scammers do not impersonate their organisation. Regularly scanning for fraudulent job advertising that replicate firm names and logos will help you take quick action. Recruitment agencies and job boards must also strengthen their screening procedures to guarantee that only genuine job postings are displayed.

.Adesola, CC, Security+

Cybersecurity Analyst

Email: [email protected]

