The cost of Nigeria’s vanishing shorelines

Recently, I had the opportunity to visit the Niger Delta, a place where Nigeria’s beauty and vulnerability converge in striking ways. Walking along the shorelines of this resource-rich region, I witnessed the immense threat facing our coastal areas. The experience was sobering, as it highlighted the gravity of what Nigeria’s vanishing shorelines mean for the people who call these regions home. Returning to Abuja, I felt compelled to share the story of a region fighting against the encroaching sea—a battle that holds lessons for the entire country. Nigeria’s coastline stretches over 850 kilometers along the Gulf of Guinea, encompassing communities vibrant with life and rich in biodiversity. Yet, these coastal areas are under siege. Rising sea levels and relentless erosion are stripping away our shores, affecting key regions like Lagos and the Niger Delta. With climate change intensifying these impacts, the risks of displacement, economic loss and health hazards continue to escalate. It is a crisis demanding immediate action and sustainable coastal policies.

As I traveled along the Delta, I observed how the low-lying geography of Nigeria’s coastlines makes them particularly vulnerable. Coastal erosion is not new, but human activities—such as sand mining, deforestation and unregulated construction—are accelerating the loss of land. The rising sea levels, largely fueled by the melting polar ice and expanding seawater due to global warming, amplify these effects. The coastline here is shrinking and I could feel the anxiety of the locals who see their land slipping away. In Lagos, this erosion is most visible in high-profile areas like Victoria Island and Lekki. These once-desirable waterfront neighborhoods now face constant flooding, which displaces residents and disrupts businesses. The Niger Delta, synonymous with Nigeria’s oil wealth, is also experiencing significant land loss to the sea. This isn’t just about the environment—it is about the lives and livelihoods of millions who rely on agriculture and fishing. As land erodes, these communities lose not only their homes but their entire way of life.

The economic impact is severe. During my conversations with local people, they shared how the encroaching saltwater damages their farmland, rendering it unfit for crops. Fishers, too, are facing dwindling catches as breeding grounds are disrupted by the changing coastline. These losses drive poverty and food insecurity, leaving families with fewer options and increasing the economic strain on the state. Health risks add another layer to this crisis. The incursion of saltwater into freshwater sources contaminates drinking supplies, leading to outbreaks of waterborne diseases like cholera. Flooded areas become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, fueling the spread of malaria. These health challenges disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, stretching the already limited healthcare resources in these regions.

Efforts to combat coastal erosion exist, but they remain fragmented. In Lagos, the Eko Atlantic City project—a massive artificial peninsula—is being constructed to shield Victoria Island from the rising sea. It is an ambitious project, with breakwaters and sea walls forming a protective buffer. Yet, as I reflected on this solution, it became clear that projects like Eko Atlantic primarily serve the elite, overlooking the vulnerable coastal communities that cannot afford such defenses. In the Delta, environmental advocates are promoting nature-based solutions, like mangrove restoration. Mangroves act as natural shields, absorbing wave energy and reducing erosion. Restoration efforts not only protect shorelines but also revitalize ecosystems, offering a sustainable livelihood for fishers and boosting biodiversity. Yet, these projects are often underfunded, limiting their scope and effectiveness.

The federal government has drafted policies aimed at sustainable coastal management, but progress remains slow. Bureaucratic obstacles, insufficient funding and political factors often delay implementation, leaving communities to bear the brunt of this crisis. A more comprehensive approach is needed—one that integrates scientific research, government intervention and local community engagement. Scientific research is important. As I drove through affected communities, I saw firsthand how crucial it is to understand the specific drivers of coastal erosion in Nigeria. Research on local impacts, such as the rate of sea-level rise and saltwater intrusion, can inform strategies tailored to our unique circumstances.

Funding coastal protection must be a priority for the Nigerian government. Infrastructure like breakwaters, sea walls, and levees are urgently needed in high-risk areas. Also, regulated sand mining and reforestation initiatives should be incentivized to reduce human-driven erosion. The communities themselves are ready to help. They possess invaluable local knowledge and with support through education and financial aid, they could become active partners in coastal preservation. The crisis on Nigeria’s coast is part of a global struggle faced by low-lying nations everywhere. International support—in terms of funding and technical expertise—could play a transformative role. Organizations like the United Nations Environment Programme and the World Bank could strengthen Nigeria’s coastal resilience. Through partnerships, we could access advanced technologies and learn from successful coastal protection models in other countries.

Standing on the shore of the Niger Delta, I realized that Nigeria’s coastline is more than just a geographical boundary. It is a vital ecosystem and a lifeline for millions. The fight to protect it is not just an environmental issue but a battle for our nation’s future. Through the prioritization of sustainable coastal management and empowering of communities, Nigeria can protect its shorelines for generations to come.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) wrote this essay after a recent visit to the Niger Delta

