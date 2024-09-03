The cornerstone of African economic development

Despite Africa’s rich cultural diversity and boundless potential, its people face a major challenge of ensuring their health and well-being. The continent’s healthcare systems, often struggling with limited funds and resources, are in dire need of improvement.

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the fragility of many African healthcare systems. The crisis exposed glaring vulnerabilities, from insufficient infrastructure and limited resources to a shortage of healthcare professionals. As the pandemic raged, it became evident that these weaknesses were not merely isolated incidents but systemic failures with far-reaching consequences.

To create a strong and fair healthcare system for Africa, we need a multifaceted approach. This means investing in people, improving primary care, using technology, partnering with businesses, preparing for emergencies, promoting health equality, and strengthening healthcare management.

Investing in human capital: Africa faces a critical shortage of healthcare workers, with many countries having less than 1 doctor per 10,000 people. The WHO African Region faces a severe shortage of health workers, with a ratio of 1.55 health workers (physicians, nurses, and midwives) per 1000 people. This is far below the WHO threshold density of 4.45 health workers per 1000 people needed to deliver essential health services and achieve universal health coverage (WHO study, June 2022). This shortage has a significant impact on the quality of care, disease prevention, and emergency response. To address this challenge, we must invest in expanding healthcare education, providing scholarships and fellowships, and implementing policies to retain healthcare professionals within the continent.

Strengthening Primary Healthcare: This is essential for building a resilient healthcare system. Investing in primary care helps prevent diseases, promote health, and reduce the burden on hospitals. This involves improving the infrastructure of health centres, providing essential medical supplies and equipment, and ensuring adequate staffing. Community-based health programs can address the specific needs of local populations and promote preventive care. Expanding access to primary healthcare services is critical to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status, has the opportunity to benefit from these essential services.

Leveraging technology: Technology offers innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by African healthcare systems. Harnessing digital health tools can improve access to care through telemedicine and mobile health applications. Electronic health records and data analytics can enhance disease surveillance, while digitising administrative tasks can reduce the burden on healthcare workers.

Fostering public-private partnerships: Public-private partnerships can drive innovation, mobilise resources, and improve access to essential healthcare services. Successful partnerships often involve joint ventures for research and development, infrastructure investments, or developing affordable health insurance programs.

Enhancing emergency preparedness and response: Emergency preparedness and response capabilities are vital for mitigating the impact of disasters and epidemics. Developing detailed emergency response plans, investing in resilient healthcare facilities and stockpiling essential medical supplies, and training healthcare professionals in disaster management are essential steps. These measures can ensure a timely and effective response to crises, protecting the health and well-being of African populations.

Promoting health equity: This is key for creating a just and equitable society. Addressing the social determinants of health, such as poverty, inequality, and discrimination, is crucial to ensuring that everyone has access to quality healthcare. This involves implementing comprehensive social justice policies, including programs to reduce poverty, address inequality, and combat discrimination. Additionally, targeted interventions are necessary to address the specific needs of vulnerable populations, such as those living in rural areas, marginalised communities, or with disabilities. Supporting community-led initiatives can also empower local communities to take ownership of their health and well-being, leading to more sustainable and effective health outcomes.

Strengthening health systems governance: Strengthening health systems governance is critical for improving the overall performance of healthcare systems and ensuring equitable access to quality care. Developing strong and accountable leadership, improving accountability, and promoting transparency are essential components of effective governance.

A comprehensive approach that addresses these key areas can transform African healthcare and improve the health and well-being of millions of people. Although it is a challenging task, the rewards are immense. A healthier Africa is a stronger, more prosperous Africa. We must all play a part in building a resilient, equitable, and accessible healthcare system in Africa. This requires advocating for policies that prioritise healthcare development, supporting healthcare organisations financially, and volunteering in community-based health programs. Our collective efforts can create a healthier Africa for generations to come.

About the author:

Ota Akhigbe is a seasoned healthcare professional with a passion for improving access to quality healthcare in Africa. As the Director of Partnerships and Programs at eHealth Africa, she has been instrumental in driving innovative solutions to address the continent’s healthcare challenges. Her expertise in healthcare policy, strategy, and implementation, coupled with her deep understanding of the African healthcare landscape, makes her a valuable contributor to discussions on strengthening essential health and emergency response systems.