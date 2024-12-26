The changing fortunes and traditions of Christmas celebration

The world is once again poised to celebrate Christmas, a holiday steeped in tradition and ritual. Christmas, a festival deeply rooted in Christian heritage, has long been celebrated with reverence, joy, and a sense of community. However, in recent decades, this cherished celebration has faced significant challenges. Economic uncertainties have rendered extravagant celebrations unaffordable for many, while environmental concerns have raised questions about wasteful consumerism. The ways in which Christmas is celebrated have changed dramatically over the years, influenced by shifting cultural norms, technological advancements, and evolving societal values.

In the past, Christmas was a time when family, friends, and communities came together to share in the joy of the season. Those days were marked by indulgent feasts and merrymaking, often accompanied by health concerns such as obesity and illnesses caused by overindulgence. In recent times, the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a new dynamic to Christmas celebrations. Traditional mass gatherings have been replaced by virtual meetings, online shopping, and the increased use of social media, reshaping how people experience the holiday.

Christmas celebrations today are accompanied by various side attractions. While some companies offer discounts and sales during the season, others seize the opportunity to increase profit margins, adding extra costs to purchases. Christmas, at its core, remains a gift to the world through the birth of Jesus Christ. Yet, the economic hardship in Nigeria has prompted many to redefine their idea of giving. Some plan to give their time to those in need, offer notes of encouragement, or extend small acts of kindness to those often overlooked. These thoughtful gestures remind us of the true spirit of Christmas amidst the challenges.

Hard times have never altered God’s plan for humanity, and the economic and political turbulence in various African countries cannot dampen the celebration of Christmas. Many Christians in Nigeria look to the government to improve their fortunes during the season, but their expectations are often unmet. In the past, the Christmas season would begin on December 6th with the exchange of gifts, continuing for over a month with a festive spirit. However, such traditions have diminished due to economic reforms and personal financial struggles. The exchange of cards and night carols has become rare, driven by costs and insecurity.

Throughout history, human beings have embraced changing versions of truth or personal realities. By A.D. 336, Christmas was celebrated on December 25th in Rome, coinciding with the Roman festival of Saturnalia. In Nigeria today, some Christians refrain from celebrating Christmas, citing its origins in idolatry. Churches like Deeper Christian Life Ministries and Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries discourage their members from engaging in the festivities associated with Christmas. In contrast, the Igbo people in Eastern Nigeria travel from far and wide to celebrate Christmas with elaborate rituals, often involving community philanthropy and acts of goodwill.

Certain traditions, however, have endured the test of time. The Christmas tree, lights, decorations in green and red, carols, and festive prayers remain integral to the celebration. In Eastern Nigeria, two weeks of Christmas and New Year celebrations bring masquerades, carnivals, parties, and cultural displays. During this period, funerals are postponed, and children receive gifts of new clothes, shoes, and accessories. The celebration, despite the challenges posed by evil rulers, idolatry, and economic difficulties, remains a unifying and joyous occasion.

Nevertheless, some individuals seek guidance from false gods, fortune-tellers, or material possessions to enhance the color of their celebrations. Father Christmas, or Santa Claus, continues to be a staple of the season, and some Christians attend church services only during Christmas or Easter, highlighting the season’s profound impact on religious practices. For many, Christmas reawakens spiritual appetites and a yearning for deeper faith.

The birth of Jesus Christ is central to Christmas, re-establishing harmony between God and humanity. It is a season that reminds us to embody forgiveness, kindness, and tender-heartedness. Despite living in a fractured world with broken relationships, Christmas offers an opportunity to rebuild trust, bridge gaps, and foster deeper connections with one another. By loving our neighbors and showing compassion, we reflect the perfection of the Savior.

As we prepare our hearts annually to welcome the Messiah, we are reminded that He came not to destroy but to save lives. Let the message of Christmas—a message of peace, love, and redemption—guide us in rebuilding our world and strengthening our relationships.

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu: St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Awgbu, Anambra State, Nigeria.

