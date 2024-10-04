Tech Independence: How African Nations can thrive through technology import substitution

As we celebrate another year of Nigeria’s independence from colonial rule, it’s crucial to reflect on the strides we have made as a nation and as a continent, even as we strive to forge a greater path ahead. Every year, we celebrate the concept of independence, but the pertinent question remains: can we all say that we are truly independent as nations on the African continent? While self-sustenance on an individual and national level seems far-reaching, especially where resources are not equally distributed, it is imperative to define true independence. A truly independent country is free from external control or influence. It is politically, economically, culturally, legally, and internationally recognized as sovereign.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, the conversation about sovereignty is beginning to extend beyond borders, politics, and economics to an emerging frontier—technology. The continent’s pursuit of economic resilience and sustainable growth lies not only in governance and resources but also in our ability to build, own, and grow our technological infrastructure. This journey is not just about reducing reliance on foreign technology but about fostering innovation, creating jobs, and building a sustainable future.

The Case for Homegrown Technology

For decades, African nations have heavily relied on foreign technology to drive key sectors, from banking and telecommunications to agriculture and healthcare. While this reliance has enabled quick access to global innovations, it has also come at a cost and with several inefficiencies. With each imported solution, we cede control over critical data and infrastructure, incur inflated costs for maintenance and upgrades, and often face limitations in customizing these technologies to address the unique challenges of the African market – with customization requests deemed to be impossible, too expensive, or too complicated to complete in meaningful time by the providers. The gap between global technological solutions and the continent’s local needs has grown wider. A one-size-fits-all approach has shown its limitations, especially when tackling regional complexities such as underdeveloped infrastructure, limited connectivity, and varying regulatory environments. For Africa to thrive in the digital economy, there is an urgent need for homegrown technology solutions—designed, developed, and deployed by Africans, for Africa.

Several African countries are already witnessing the benefits of technology import substitution. Technology Import Substitution can be described as a process whereby foreign developed technology solutions are rapidly replaced by local alternatives, either as part of deliberate economic transformation initiatives of a government or based on concerted efforts of the private sector.

Mostly fueled by entrepreneurial drive, companies like Qore (formerly Appzone), Flutterwave, and Paystack in Nigeria have revolutionized the financial sector by providing homegrown solutions that cater to local needs. These companies, being at the forefront of technology import substitution, have not only kept capital within the country but also attracted foreign investment, displaying the potential of local tech innovation and talent.

Similarly, Kenya’s M-Pesa has transformed the way financial transactions are conducted in Kenya and beyond. By using local talent and understanding of the market, M-Pesa has become a global success story, proving the power of local tech solutions.

Africa’s potential has never been in question, but our ability to first believe in ourselves and harness our enormous potential has been a daunting challenge to date. Now, more than ever, as technology becomes a widespread enabler across various industries, the need to grow our own technology has never been more pressing. From economic growth to data sovereignty to sustainability, to cost efficiency and adaptability, the benefits of tech independence far outweigh the demerits. The journey to a technologically independent continent is daunting but achievable.

The goal is to make “Made in Africa” technology the new cool. Key stakeholders should incentivize and encourage the adoption of homegrown technology across various industries. Qore, Africa’s first cloud-native and indigenous core banking platform, is proudly taking the lead in this technological revolution. By developing banking solutions specifically designed for African financial institutions, we are enabling banks and fintechs to offer more accessible, affordable, and scalable services to their customers. Building a skilled workforce is crucial. Governments and private sector players must invest in STEM education and vocational training to equip the next generation with the necessary skills. Governments should create an enabling environment through supportive policies, tax incentives, and infrastructure development. This includes improving internet connectivity and providing access to funding for startups. In addition, collaboration between governments, the private sector, and academia should be encouraged to drive innovation, and public-private partnerships should be facilitated to ease the development and scaling of local tech solutions.

As we celebrate our 64th year of national independence, let us also commit to achieving technological independence as a nation and as a continent. By embracing technology import substitution, we can build a more resilient, innovative, and sustainable future for Africa. Together, we can ensure that Africa not only survives but thrives in the digital age.

Happy Independence Day, Nigeria!

Emeka Emetarom,

CEO, Qore technologies

