Technology is often celebrated for its ability to transform industries, unlock economic growth, and disrupt the status quo. But beyond the billion-dollar valuations and the latest AI breakthroughs, technology’s true power lies in its ability to solve real human problems.

Across the world – and particularly in Africa – technology is proving to be more than just a tool for profit; it’s a bridge, a lifeline, and a force for good. From providing digital access to underserved communities to empowering small businesses and revolutionising education, Tech for Good is more than a concept; it is an imperative.

The reality of digital exclusion

Let’s put things in perspective: as of 2023, nearly 2.6 billion people worldwide still lack internet access, with Africa accounting for a significant portion of this digital divide. This isn’t just about connectivity; it’s about access to education, financial services, and opportunities that many take for granted.

In my work across Africa, I’ve seen firsthand how lack of access to technology stifles potential. A young woman in Benin City, eager to pursue cybersecurity, is forced to rely on borrowed devices because she cannot afford a laptop. A talented entrepreneur in Uganda struggles to scale because digital payment platforms don’t reach his village. These are not abstract statistics; they are real lives affected by the gaps in technology’s reach.

From exclusion to empowerment

But the tide is shifting. Technology, when applied with purpose, has the power to rewrite these narratives. And we’re seeing it happen in real time:

1. Digital learning for the underserved

Initiatives like One Million Teachers and MannyVille Live Series are equipping educators and young learners with the tools they need to thrive in a digital-first world. The power of an internet connection and a device can turn a remote classroom into a gateway for global opportunities.

2. Microfinance and digital wallets

Platforms like M-Pesa have revolutionized financial access, enabling small businesses to thrive in communities once considered unbanked. A farmer in Kenya can now sell products online and receive payments instantly, eliminating reliance on inefficient cash systems.

3. Health tech innovations

AI-driven diagnostics and telemedicine are bridging the healthcare divide. From mobile health units in Nigeria to AI-powered medical chatbots, tech is ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to quality healthcare.

Beyond charity – A sustainable model for tech inclusion

We often think of digital inclusion as an act of charity. It’s not. It’s an investment in the future. When you provide people with tools to create, compete, and contribute, you’re not just changing their lives – you’re expanding the economy, unlocking innovation, and ensuring that technology reflects the diversity of the world it’s meant to serve.

Governments, private sector players, and innovators must reframe the discussion. It’s not about handouts; it’s about creating a pipeline where marginalized communities are part of the tech ecosystem – not just passive consumers, but active builders.

That’s why initiatives like Google’s Equitable AI push, or Microsoft’s Airband Initiative, which expands broadband access to rural areas, are critical. They aren’t just philanthropy – they’re smart business. When more people can access and use technology, everyone wins.

Tech for good is tech for all

At its core, technology is meant to solve problems, break barriers, and create opportunities. But for it to truly be a force for good, it must serve the many – not just the privileged few.

The challenge before us isn’t just about building smarter machines, but about creating smarter systems – ones that lift as they innovate. Because when technology works for everyone, that’s when it works best.

Emmanuel Okwudili Asika is a seasoned business leader, digital equity advocate, and industry strategist with over two decades of experience in ICT and IT, spanning executive roles at Globacom Ltd. and HP Inc. Asika has a BA in English (Lagos State University) and an MBA from Warwick Business School, with a Harvard Business School executive stint in ‘Building Businesses in Emerging Markets.’

