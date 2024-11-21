Tackling fake news in the digital age: Insights from the crisis communication conference

In today’s hyper-connected digital world, where news circulates at unprecedented speeds, the lines between truth and fiction are increasingly blurred. Disinformation, often packaged as “fake news,” has become a global challenge with far-reaching consequences for public and private organisations alike. According to the Edelman Trust Barometer 2023, 67 percent of people globally struggle to discern reliable information from false narratives, a reality that undermines trust in both government institutions and brands. Studies have shown that, once shared, false news is 70 percent more likely to be retweeted or forwarded than true stories, amplifying the damage that disinformation can cause.

In an environment where misinformation can spread to millions in minutes, organizations face the real risk of reputational harm, financial losses, and long-term damage to consumer trust. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the dangers of misinformation, where false claims about vaccines and public health protocols led to widespread confusion and undermined essential health responses. From false accusations to crisis situations, companies across the globe now contend with a constant flow of misleading information that can tarnish their brand image and affect their bottom line.

These pressing issues took center stage at the recent Peer Public Relations Conference (PPRC) on Crisis Communication in the Age of Misinformation and Disinformation, organised as the project-based internship of four MSc. Students of the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University. The conference was a much-needed intervention in a time where false information poses a significant threat to society. The hybrid event convened experts from across the nation to explore the latest insights and strategies for combating disinformation, especially during high-stakes moments when organisations are most vulnerable.

One of the focal points of the panel of the conference was the exploration of the technological solutions to disinformation, a topic addressed in depth by Mr. Oluwaseun Oyeniyi Adegoke, a seasoned media entrepreneur and founder of Tech PR Africa, a UK-based company dedicated to elevating African tech startups to a global stage. He shed light on the innovative tools and methods that can help organisations proactively manage disinformation, empowering them to protect their reputation and maintain public trust in an increasingly skeptical world. His presentation detailed how emerging technologies can provide robust defences against the spread of false information and safeguard organisational credibility. Adegoke outlined three primary tech categories currently employed in disinformation counteraction: AI-powered tools, browser extensions, and fact-checking organisations. Each of these technological avenues offers unique capabilities to identify, track, and counter disinformation, enabling organisations to respond more proactively.

AI-powered tools like Bot Sentinel and CrowdTangle were presented as key players in the fight against disinformation on social media. Bot Sentinel is a powerful tool for combating disinformation by detecting, tagging, and monitoring bots, as well as identifying unreliable accounts on X (formerly known as Twitter). It helps users differentiate between automated bot content and genuine human interactions. By flagging suspicious accounts, Bot Sentinel provides insights into content quality and credibility, particularly on Twitter, enabling users to make more informed decisions about the trustworthiness of the information they encounter. According to Adegoke, Bot Sentinel operates like an open-source tool, cataloguing bots known for spreading false information and providing organisations with real-time data to detect potentially harmful content. In his words, “the site operates as a repository of different bots, different accounts that are spreading misinformation. They are very prominent.” Before its shutdown on August 14, 2024, CrowdTangle by Meta was a popular social media tracking tool used by researchers, journalists, non-profits, and watchdog organisations for years to monitor the spread of fake news, harmful content, and threats on Facebook and Instagram. Meta’s immediate replacement for CrowdTangle, the Meta Content Library, was not well received; it has been criticized by various parties for its limited accessibility, transparency, and functionalities compared to the former. According to Adegoke, “The Meta Content Library is not open source like the CrowdTangle that everyone uses. It is available to verified academics and NGOs only.” These tools demonstrate the potential of AI-powered technologies in combating disinformation, and they are invaluable in today’s social media environment, where false narratives can originate from any corner and go viral within minutes.

Browser extensions are small software add-ons that customize or enhance one’s browser’s capabilities, often developed by third-party creators. They can perform various tasks, such as blocking ads, managing passwords, encrypting emails, organizing notes, or enhancing security. These tools act as specialized helpers within a browser, tailoring its functionality to better meet the needs of users. Adegoke emphasised that browser extensions like NewsGuard, a trust rating system for news and information websites, can greatly enhance users’ ability to discern credible news sources from unreliable ones. NewsGuard, a simple yet powerful browser tool, flags websites that are known for spreading misinformation, providing users with visual cues about the credibility of online information. He noted that while this technology is widely used in the West, it is not yet as popular in African regions, where disinformation remains rampant.

Fact-checking organisations such as Africa Check also play a crucial role in curbing the spread of false information, especially in politically charged situations, according to Adegoke. Africa Check is Africa’s first independent non-profit fact-checking organization committed to holding public figures accountable for their words and debunking dangerous false statements and narratives across the continent. A statement on their website reads, “Collectively, our team of nearly 40 has published more than 1,300 fact-check reports and fact-checked over 1,800 claims, published 180 factsheets and 47 guides on contested issues, and trained 4,500 journalists on verification best practices. Through our work we seek to reduce the spread and impact of misinformation and promote accurate, evidence-based understanding in the public, governments, and media. This will ultimately strengthen democracy, foster engaged citizenship, and improve life outcomes across the continent.” Adegoke shared how these organisations work closely with media outlets, especially during election periods, to verify claims and counter false narratives. He acknowledged that while resources for fact-checking organisations are limited, their work remains vital for informing the public and building a media-savvy population capable of critical engagement with information.

One of Adegoke’s most compelling points was that technological tools alone are not enough; there is an urgent need for greater digital literacy among media consumers. The responsibility, he argued, lies not only with tech companies and news organisations but also with individuals to actively and rationally question the validity of the information they encounter. He stressed that “basic skills, like questioning information sources and verifying facts, are essential for any media consumer today.” His insights into how disinformation often thrives on pre-existing biases and emotional triggers highlighted the importance of fostering a more informed, educated, and critically engaged society.

In general, the PPRC underscored that disinformation is a multifaceted issue requiring concerted efforts from all stakeholders—governments, media outlets, tech companies, and the public. Its success, buoyed by positive feedback from attendees, suggests that a solution to this pressing issue lies in fostering collaboration between organisations and individuals. The event marked a meaningful step in advancing the discourse on crisis communication in Nigeria’s public relations ecosystem. As disinformation remains a formidable challenge, it is hopeful that this conference will serve as a catalyst for more dialogue, stronger regulation, and the widespread adoption of technological solutions in the fight against misinformation. By exploring, understanding, and addressing this crisis, we can build a future where information is more reliable and trust is preserved.

Solomon Nkwagu is a versatile professional with a passion for writing, education, and cultural heritage. With expertise in customer relations and public relations, he is skilled in building strong relationships, managing projects, and communicating effectively.

