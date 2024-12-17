Syria: A new chapter in the history of the region

The road to this new beginning is fraught with agony, difficulties, and a series of misfortunes for the Syrian people and their opposition rebel groups. Uncountable numbers of people lost their lives; millions were displaced; large numbers of people were imprisoned; and unknown numbers were injured during this devastating civil war. The good news is that at last “Assad Dynasty,” started by the former president of Syria, Hafiz al-Assad (1971-2000), and inherited by his son, Bashar al-Assad (2000-2024), has come to an inglorious end after 53 years of divide and rule and scorched earth policy that left Syria more divided than ever in its rich ancestral history.

“As he promised in his interview, Jolani should engage all opposition groups in inclusive dialogue to address grievances and build consensus.”

Listening to the CNN interview with Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, one of the most well-known rebel leaders, the day before Bashar al-Assad’s flight to Moscow and surrender, his vision of the new Syria and willingness to include all Syrians, regardless of their ethnic and religious affiliations, is impressive. According to CNN, Jolani’s vision of a new Syria, which he articulated in his victory speech at the “1,300-year-old Umayyad Mosque, despite his Al-Qaeda background in the past,” demonstrates his improved comprehension of the task at hand as the rebel group’s viable leader who could establish a new government. By the grace of God Almighty, he said, “This victory, my brothers, (follows) the sacrifices of the martyrs, the widows, and the orphans.” My comrades, the suffering of those who were imprisoned has led to this victory. “This new victory, my brothers, marks a new chapter in the history of the region, a history fraught with dangers that left Syria as a playground for Iranian ambitions, spreading sectarianism, and stirring corruption,” he said. People in the conquered cities of Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Idlib, Hasakah, Raqqa, and Damascus responded in a way that demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the Assad regime’s oppressive policies.

As it is, Syria stands at a crossroads in its history—more than a decade of insurgency has destroyed the economic and tourism potential of Damascus and Aleppo, the two largest cities with historical relics. As suggested by many eminent political pundits, the new Syrian leadership needs to be decisive in steering the wheel of a fractured nation toward stability, reconstruction, and sustainable development. However, it is not yet Uhuru. There are great challenges ahead that will test the new leader’s ability and resilience to unite the nation to forge a path toward lasting peace and progress.

I think the starting point for this new interim government is rebuilding trust among the ethnically and religiously diverse Syrian people through genuine reconciliation to assure everyone of a better future in a new Syria. As he promised in his interview, Jolani should engage all opposition groups in inclusive dialogue to address grievances and build consensus. Removing Assad’s hegemonic rule is one thing, but ruling the diverse interests that make up the Syrian nation to the admiration of all is another thing entirely. Ethnic and religious minorities’ rights and safety must be guaranteed and accommodated by all.

Also, there are urgent needs to address economic stability; the Syrian economy has collapsed under Bashar’s watch, and there is widespread unemployment and inflation. From the Arab Spring throughout the years of civil war until the present ousting of this dictator, a great deal of infrastructure has been damaged across the country. There is an urgent need for reconstruction in order to attract foreign investment. Serious economic reform that will increase economic efficiency, stimulate growth, reduce poverty, improve fiscal management, and enhance the overall standard of living of the Syrian people across the nation should be quickly implemented.

Based on the available data projection, Syria has 7.2 million internally displaced people (IDPs) scattered in various camps and 6.2 million refugees, primarily hosted in the neighbouring countries of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey. Thus, the onus is on the new leadership to address humanitarian needs by supporting voluntary, safe returns of refugees and IDPs back to their various communities across Syria and helping them to rebuild their homes and pick up the pieces of their lives.

Watching the euphoria displayed by ordinary Syrians at home and in the diaspora at the ousting of Assad’s hegemonic rule, one will surely agree that more than ever, the new Syrian leadership will need to foster a sense of unity and identity to heal the old wounds among the fragmented nation. Schools and institutions otherwise destroyed in war-torn communities should be rebuilt. Cultural revitalisation should be resuscitated to reconnect communities with their cultural heritage, fostering pride, identity, and continuity among present and future generations.

Furthermore, quick efforts should be made to strengthen regional ties with Syrian immediate neighbours and Arab countries, including Iran and Israel, to foster regional stability and economic collaboration. The leadership should engage the international community to negotiate the lifting of sanctions that were imposed by the West to cripple the Syrian economy under the jackboot of Assad rule. The world is watching with keen interest the unfolding events of the next couple of months, which will surely determine the direction of the new Syrian leadership. This new chapter to rewrite the history of Syria should be jealously guarded by all Syrians, both at home and abroad.

Finally, Israel’s present onslaught on Syria’s strategic arms depots and occupation of its land is nothing but provocation. The new government should not be goaded into war and confrontation with the Netanyahu regime. What Syria needs now is everyone’s support for a better future to stabilise and defeat the likely internal insurrection from the remnants of ISIL and Al-Qaeda on the prowl who may infiltrate the new government to cause mayhem and chaos.

Clearly, the new leader of Syria has many obstacles along the way, but there are also many opportunities. The new leadership can steer Syria toward a more promising future by emphasising unity, economic recovery, humanitarian assistance, reconciliation, reconstruction, and regional participation. Although there is still a long way to go, a dedication to peace and development can turn Syria into a prosperous country once again.

Rotimi S. Bello, a public commentator, peace and conflict expert, and HR Advisor writes from Canada.

