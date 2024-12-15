State of the nation: Let’s give sacrificially this Christmas

The Christmas season is here. As usual, it is traditionally marked by joy, celebration, and generosity. However, due to prevailing economic challenges which have left many Nigerian families struggling to make ends meet, this year’s festivities might not be enjoyable for many.

The rising cost of living, economic hardship, and pervasive suffering have cast a shadow over what should be a season of light and hope. As followers of Christ, this is our opportunity to rise above our comfort and extend the love of God to those in need.

The apostle Paul reminds us in Galatians 6:10, “Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers.” This exhortation is as timely today as it was when it was first penned. It underscores a biblical principle that transcends economic conditions: the call to selfless generosity.

The State of the Nation

Nigeria is currently grappling with one of its most challenging economic periods. Inflation has driven up the prices of essential goods and services, while unemployment rates remain high, even though data from the National Bureau of Statistics doesn’t reflect this reality. Many families can barely afford basic necessities, let alone the extras that make Christmas special. In this climate of scarcity, countless households are bracing for a bleak festive season.

For those of us who are relatively comfortable, this is not the time to turn a blind eye to the suffering around us. As Jesus taught in the Parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25–37), true neighbourliness is demonstrated by action, not mere sentiment. We are called to look beyond our own needs and extend a helping hand to those who are struggling.

The Bible is replete with commands and examples of giving as an expression of godly love. Proverbs 19:17 declares, “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.” Acts of generosity are not just social gestures; they are spiritual investments.

Jesus Himself emphasised the importance of caring for the less privileged. In Matthew 25:35–40, He identifies with the hungry, the thirsty, the stranger, and the naked, saying, “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” To give is to minister directly to the heart of Christ. There is nothing more godly than that.

This Christmas, let Galatians 6:10 guide our actions. The “opportunity” mentioned in this verse refers not only to moments of surplus but also to moments of sacrifice. It is not about the size of the gift but the heart behind it. The widow in Luke 21:1–4 gave two small coins, yet Jesus commended her above the wealthy donors because she gave all she had to live on.

The Joy of Sacrificial Giving

Giving often requires sacrifice, but it also brings unparalleled joy. Acts 20:35 reminds us of the words of Jesus: “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” This truth is experienced when we see the impact of our generosity—a smile on a child’s face, relief in a mother’s eyes, or the gratitude of a family that can now enjoy a meal together.

Sacrificial giving also deepens our faith. When we give despite being in need, we demonstrate trust in God’s provision. Philippians 4:19 assures us, “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus.” In giving, we become conduits of God’s blessings, allowing His love to flow through us to others.

Practical Ways to Give This Christmas

1. Identify Families in Need: Look around your community or church for families who are struggling. It could be a widow, an unemployed parent, or a family dealing with medical challenges. Approach them with sensitivity and a heart of compassion.

2. Partner with the Church: Many churches and Christian organisations have outreach programs during the festive season. Consider contributing to these efforts, either financially or by volunteering your time.

3. Prepare Care Packages: Simple items like rice, beans, garri, oil, and other staples can make a significant difference for a struggling family. Include a personal note of encouragement to remind them of God’s love.

4. Support Education and Skills Training: For families with children, consider sponsoring school fees or contributing to vocational training programs that can empower them for the future.

5. Share the Gospel Alongside Giving: Material gifts meet immediate needs, but spiritual nourishment is eternal. Use this season to also share the gospel with those you help.

The Eternal Perspective

As Christians, our acts of generosity are not just about alleviating temporary suffering; they are about pointing others to the eternal hope we have in Christ. Jesus is the ultimate example of sacrificial giving. He left the glory of heaven, took on human form, and gave His life so that we might be reconciled to God. His birth, death, and resurrection are the foundation of our faith, which is why we celebrate Christmas.

When we give to others, we mirror God’s heart. Our gifts, no matter how small, become instruments of His grace. In 2 Corinthians 9:7, Paul encourages us, “Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” This kind of giving is not burdensome but a joyous response to the love we have received.

As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, let us remember that the true essence of this season is not in the vacations, decorations, feasts, or gift exchanges, but in the love of Christ made manifest through us. The economic crisis in Nigeria is an opportunity for the Church to shine as a beacon of hope.

Let us take Paul’s counsel in Galatians 6:10 to heart. Let us seize this opportunity to do good, especially to our brothers and sisters in Christ. Let us give generously, sacrificially, and joyfully, trusting that God will use our efforts to bring comfort and joy to those in need.

This Christmas, let us make it our mission to put a smile on the faces of the needy. In doing so, we will not only bless others but also honour the One whose birth we celebrate—the Lord Jesus Christ. May our lives reflect His love, and may our giving be a testimony of His grace.

God bless you as you give!

.Reverend Austin Ukporhe is the Senior Pastor at Remnant Christian Network, Lagos. Raised in Sokoto, northern Nigeria, he was trained in peculiar firebrand evangelism and was ordained as a pastor in 2001. He has experienced countless and diverse workings of the faithfulness of God over two decades and has developed a passion to see God’s will for Nigeria become a reality. He can be reached on +2348060255604.

