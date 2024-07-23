Some reasons for optimism about AI and the future of work in Nigeria

Our remarks will offer some perspectives on recent developments in artificial intelligence and the future of work—specifically, the optimism about AI in Nigeria. These are two areas in which we are actively interested as academics.

We will begin artificial intelligence (AI).

Much has been made about the role artificial intelligence can play in boosting economic growth and enhancing productivity – issues that policy makers and regulators should take seriously. However, it can also be particularly challenging when considering the fundamentally disruptive future of work in Nigeria and the readiness of the Nigerian workforce to adapt to these technological advancements.

The fact is that AI matters for all of us and for industries, it means increased productivity, leading to stronger economic growth, higher real wages, and increased tax revenues.

For one thing, AI has immense potential to transform various sectors in Nigeria. Consider agriculture, where AI-driven solutions can optimise crop yields through precision farming techniques, predictive analytics, and automated systems that monitor soil health and weather conditions. This, in effect, offers an opportunity to explore the root causes that lead to bad outcomes—such as food insecurity—and boost the sector’s contribution to GDP.

In finance, AI is already making waves by enhancing fraud detection, automating customer service through chatbots, and providing personalised financial advice. This not only improves operational efficiency but also extends financial services to the unbanked population, thereby fostering greater financial inclusion.

Public health and reducing health disparities are critical issues and AI can play a significant role in addressing these challenges. Nigeria’s weak health sector has long been a topic of concern. Recent data thus may not be particularly illuminating, but perhaps, it is worth stating that the country’s healthcare indicators remain some of the weakest on the continent.

The precise impact AI will have on public health, therefore, comes down to a question of speed and scale, with considerable uncertainty. It has often been noted that AI offers promising solutions to these problems. For example, AI-powered telemedicine can bridge the gap in healthcare access, by providing remote consultations and diagnostics to underserved communities. It can optimise the allocation of healthcare resources, and AI-driven predictive analytics can identify health trends and potential outbreaks, thus enabling timely interventions.

Read also: Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria: How ready are we?

So, if AI has the ability to unleash economic growth across various sectors – which is great for the economy – where does that leave us?

The point we want to address concerns the potential pace of change for the workforce. In the current context, roles characterised by repetitive and routine tasks are particularly vulnerable. Workers in manufacturing, customer service, and data entry could find themselves displaced as automation and robotics take over these functions. The retail environments are not immune, with self-checkout kiosks and automated inventory systems reducing the need for human cashiers and stock clerks.

The impact extends to transport and logistics, where advancements in autonomous vehicles and automated warehousing could diminish traditional roles. We should also acknowledge that there are notable skills gaps that need to be addressed. Administrative positions and banking jobs may also be at risk, as AI tools streamline scheduling, correspondence, and transactions. In agriculture, automated farming equipment threatens to displace traditional roles, while telemarketers and content creators face competition from AI-driven marketing and content generation technologies.

One-way policymakers and regulators can lay the groundwork for future challenges is through innovation readiness. By this, we mean the ability of policymakers to respond, prepare, learn, and upskill the population while mitigating the adverse effects on the workforce. Innovation readiness is becoming increasingly important for economies that aim to be major players as AI transforms the job market. While we can debate exactly what the jobs of the future will be, we can all agree that a nationwide upskilling and reskilling initiative leaves us with fewer risks. First, some of these programmes should focus on equipping current employees with skills that are in high demand in the AI-driven job market. Public-private partnerships can play a key role by ensuring they meet industry standards and requirements.

Second, there is a greater need for revamping the education system and updating curricula to cover AI, machine learning, data science, and other relevant fields. Third, partnerships with tech companies and international institutions can lend the much-needed support, which means that they can provide teachers with the necessary training to teach these subjects effectively. For us personally, increased investments in research and development are necessary here. A key lesson for the government is that they can foster homegrown AI innovations by incentivising research institutions and universities to collaborate with industry players on AI projects.

To do so would imply that policies should address issues such as data privacy, algorithmic transparency, and bias in AI systems. This will build public trust and ensure that AI technologies are used responsibly and inclusively. Hence, raising public awareness about AI and its implications is critical. This involves informing citizens about the benefits and challenges of AI, as well as how they can prepare for the changes it will bring. Special attention should be given to ensuring that vulnerable groups, such as low-income individuals and those in rural areas, are included in this awareness campaign and have access to training and resources.

This all said, we believe that the collaboration between government, industry, and academia will be crucial in shaping a future where AI enhances the well-being of all citizens and drives the nation towards sustainable development.

Ijeoma Okpanum is a Lecturer at the University of Aberdeen. Ibiyemi Omeihe is a Lecturer, and Kingsley Omeihe is a Senior Lecturer, both at the University of the West of Scotland.