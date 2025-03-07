When Keir Starmer slammed Kemi Badenoch

Nigerian social media buzzed on February 27 when UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticised Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch. The Nigerian-born politician has attempted to distance herself from her roots, consistently seizing opportunities to undermine Nigeria. Mr Starmer considered this insincere, stating she was trying too hard to gain relevance.

Nigerians approved of the put-down in memes, messages and more.

Sex scandal at the Senate

The Nigerian Senate has dominated the media for over a week, not because of any legislation or oversight but rather due to scandalous allegations of sexual harassment against its leader. Following a dispute over seat allocation, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan appeared on Arise TV and Berekete Radio to accuse Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

It took several dimensions.

Akpabio’s wife mounted the first defence for her husband. She raised the ante by filing a suit against Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan, and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan also sued the Senate President.

Other notable defenders of the Senate President included Senator Ireti Kingibe and former Senator Florence Ita-Giwa.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan then petitioned the Senate. The Senate dismissed her petition within 24 hours, citing procedural irregularities.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the Senate suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Udughan for six months. It stripped her of her title and benefits as a senator during this time.

Citizens took sides either way. Some of the most trenchant criticisms on social media were directed against the defenders.

Privacy and Data Protection

The Consumer Club’s Sola Salako reposted this instructive message on Facebook.

A customer used Jumia Foods to order pizza from Domino’s.

Jumia Foods subsequently shared the customer’s contact and personal details with Domino’s without his consent.

In their usual fashion, Domino’s began sending unsolicited marketing text messages without asking for or obtaining consent.

Frustrated, the customer reached out to Jumia, but they did not acknowledge any infringement.

The messages continued, so the customer contacted Jumia again, which then contacted Domino’s to have the customer’s details deleted.

However, when the customer tried using Glovo to order pizza, the messages started again.

The customer, now deeply frustrated, sued all parties for infringement.

The court awarded him ₦3 million in damages, which Domino’s was ordered to pay.

Another W for Privacy & Data Protection Law Implementation.

Olumide Babalola

Betty Abah

Let’s be serious, people. We can’t be the country with the highest number of out-of-school children and still make history as the same one shutting down schools for five weeks for fasting. Haven’t people been fasting and schooling for ages?

Kissing in the Senate

A milestone in power generation?

Nigeria achieves historic milestones in power generation, setting new records of 6003 MW https://agodireporters.com/2025/03/05/nigeria-achieves-historic-milestones-in-power-generation-sets-new-records-of-6003mw/.

A citizen’s response: Why can’t we hide to build facilities and capacity instead of advertising our shame to the world? China did that before speaking to the world through the Beijing Olympics. What history is 6003mw? South Africa, with a population of less than 65m, has about 54,000mw, and America has over 3 million. Can’t we build without talking? Why are they selling us small with a narrow vision? Please, grow up folks.

Okoh

