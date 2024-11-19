Small steps, big impact!

We often find ourselves overwhelmed by the enormity of the challenges facing our continent. Climate change, poverty, and inequality—these are massive problems that seem too big to tackle. But what if the solution isn’t as grand as the problem? But what if the key to unlocking Africa’s future isn’t a grand, heroic act? What if it’s a series of small, smart moves?

Did you know that over 418 million people still lack even a basic level of drinking water service on the continent? That’s a staggering number, and it’s a problem that can be broken down into smaller, more manageable pieces. Focusing on building wells, improving sanitation, and promoting water conservation, we can make a significant impact on people’s lives.

The truth is, big problems are often made up of many smaller, interconnected issues. Addressing these smaller problems, we can gradually chip away at the larger ones. Think of it like building a house. Big problems are giant puzzles. To solve them, we need to break them down into smaller, more manageable pieces. Each piece is like a brick. Putting these bricks together, one by one, we can build something incredible. As someone who’s been in the trenches, I know firsthand that real change comes from rolling up your sleeves and getting your hands dirty.

Nearly half of Africa’s population lacks access to essential health services. This is a shocking statistic, but it’s a challenge we can overcome. Focusing on practical solutions, like training community health workers or providing mobile clinics, we can bring healthcare to even the most remote areas. In my work in healthcare, for example, I’ve seen firsthand how small solutions can have a big impact on healthcare delivery, especially in underserved communities. It’s time to cut through the fog and spotlight solutions that actually move the needle. By focusing on practical, scalable interventions, we can empower communities and transform lives.

The key to successful small solutions is to be focused, practical, and sustainable. We must identify the root causes of the problem and target our interventions accordingly. We must also ensure that our solutions are scalable and can be replicated in different contexts.

One powerful tool for addressing big problems is technology. Thanks to technology, we can now bank, shop, and farm with just a tap on our phone. That’s the power of technology. Innovative tools like mobile banking, online shopping, mobile health apps, telemedicine, and smart farming are transforming healthcare delivery, education, and other sectors in Africa. They’re making life easier, boosting businesses, and helping communities thrive. These technologies can reach people in remote areas, break down barriers, and improve efficiency. But to truly make waves in the world, we must forge ahead with bold ideas and embrace unconventional approaches. Some of them might be unconventional, but they have the potential to disrupt the status quo and drive meaningful change.

However, technology alone is not enough. We need to combine technological solutions with human-centred approaches. This means involving communities in the design and implementation of solutions, ensuring that they meet the specific needs of the people they are intended to serve.

Inspiring change

Africa is a land of incredible potential, and its people are full of amazing ideas. Let’s look at some examples of how simple solutions are making a huge difference.

Take M-Pesa, for example. This mobile money service has transformed financial inclusion in Kenya and beyond. This mobile money service has changed the way millions of Africans manage their finances. Providing easy access to banking services, M-Pesa has empowered millions of people, particularly those in rural areas, to manage their finances and participate in the economy.

Another inspiring example is the rise of solar-powered irrigation systems. These innovative solutions are transforming agriculture in rural Africa, enabling farmers to increase crop yields and improve their livelihoods. It’s a simple, sustainable solution that’s making a big difference.

And in the area of healthcare, getting quality healthcare can be a challenge in many African countries. But thanks to technology, doctors can now connect with patients remotely. Through video calls and mobile apps, people can get expert advice and treatment, even if they live far away from a hospital. From telemedicine consultations to mobile health apps, digital health solutions are empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being.

The Bible says, “Do not despise these small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin.” (Zechariah 4:10) This wisdom reminds us that even the smallest actions can lead to great things. So, let’s embrace the power of small steps. Ultimately, the power to solve big problems lies in the hands of individuals and communities. Taking small steps, working together, and embracing innovation, we can create a better future for all. Perhaps the climate heroes of our time won’t be remembered for mega-projects but for an army of tiny tech solutions, each playing its part in a global harmony of sustainability.

As Nelson Mandela once said, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” We should prove him right by taking action, no matter how small.

About the author – Ota Akhigbe is a healthcare innovator and advocate, passionate about leveraging technology and community partnerships to improve health outcomes.

