SLB @ 66: Christ is her Cornerstone

‘Christ is our cornerstone’ is the motto of Trinity Home Nursery & Primary School, which one attended in Ibadan, Oyo State, and where one was introduced to the fascinating world of books. In about two years of working with the entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, who celebrates her birthday on Saturday, September 21, 2024, one has come to realise that this opening line of the hymn translated from Latin into English by John Chandler is her motto, too.

A servant in the Lord’s vineyard through the Chapel of God International, Port Harcourt, where she feeds thousands thrice weekly with God’s word, Christ is Dr. Lulu-Briggs’ cornerstone. On Him alone, she builds.

Chairman, as the staff of her businesses – Moni Pulo Limited, La Sien Bottling Company Limited, Soliyama Limited, Rachael Hotel, and the live transforming not-for-profit the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation call her, is firmly rooted in Christ. His mind, as Kate Barclay Wilkinson noted in her hymn, ‘May the mind of Christ, my saviour’ also dwell richly in her.

The hymn’s first verse, ‘May the mind of Christ, my saviour/Live in me from day to day/By His love and pow’r controlling all I do and say,’ typifies Chairman. This hymn, a prayer for Christ’s mind to guide and control one’s thoughts and actions, reflects Dr. Lulu-Briggs’ unwavering faith and her belief in the transformative power of Christ’s teachings. You don’t make God your foundation and fail. By trusting implicitly in God and deploying her material and non-material resources to advance His kingdom and humanity, Dr. Lulu-Briggs has continued to soar.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs has recorded milestones between her last birthday and this one and rightly received national and international honours. On Saturday, May 25, 2024, the Eze Ekpeye Logbo III of Ekpeye land, Ahoada East, Rivers State, His Imperial Majesty, Eze Sir (Amb) Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, installed her as a high chief of the kingdom. Her installation as the ‘Ununwe Gwoduma Emene Ekpeye 1 of Ekpeyeland’ (The Woman that cures Ekpeye People) was in recognition of the healthcare provision for the underserved and underprivileged in Ahoada and across the south-south by the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

The Foundation has since 2005 treated over 152, 055 men, women and children in rural and peri-urban areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, and Rivers states during its Free Medical Missions. Its other programmes, Care for Life Programme, access to clean water and sanitation, education and scholarships, and microcredit and entrepreneurship, for the holistic well-being of vulnerable people in the Niger Delta region, have also been impactful. Having quietly observed all her positive interventions on behalf of the people, the King-in-Council duly recognised her significant contributions to the community.

Later in July, the African Leadership Organisation honoured her with the 2024 Special African Business Leadership Commendation Award, and she was inducted into the African Business Leadership Council at the House of Lords. The award, given to exceptional business leaders who have made significant contributions to their industries, recognised her exceptional running of Moni Pulo Limited, a pioneering indigenous player in the upstream and gas sector.

It was a fitting honour for the Chairman, who played a pivotal role in the growth of Moni Pulo’s fortunes since she was appointed executive vice chairman in 2005 and later chairman in 2019. Her unique leadership style, which combines strategic vision with a deep understanding of digital tools and data analytics, has propelled the pioneering firm to meet its vision of serving as a reference for excellence in the oil and gas industry.

In August, the Governing Council of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria elected her to its governing council to recognise her exceptional leadership and far-reaching contributions to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, beverage, and hospitality sectors.

This September, her birth month, the humble entrepreneur stepped up her humanitarian activities through the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, also celebrating its 23rd anniversary. On September 16 and 17, 2024, the Foundation held its 41st Free Medical Mission at the Degema Medium-Security Correctional Centre in Rivers State. The occasion also witnessed the inauguration of vital infrastructure renovations at the Centre. The Foundation constructed a new on-site sewage system and a functional drainage system. It also remodelled and renovated Cell Block C, the main and make-shift kitchens, and the female washrooms at the Centre.

Another Free Medical Mission is scheduled in Bodo, Gokana Local Governmentfrom September 23 – 27, 2024, a testament to Dr. Lulu-Briggs’ humble approach to her

humanitarian work. She shuns loud celebrations for God’s work, preferring to continue her service mission quietly.

Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs’ life shows that serving God with all one’s resources is profitable. You don’t make Christ your cornerstone and turn out as a failure. The lines from the third verse of another hymn, ‘Through the Love of God Our Saviour’, talks about the philanthropist: “Happy still in God confiding/Fruitful, if in Christ abiding.” With Christ as her chief cornerstone, she continues to soar. Happy birthday, dear Chairman.

Abodunrin, the writer, consults for La Sien Media.