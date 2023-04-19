Shared values, the DNA for sustainable growth in Nigeria

Some years ago there were talks about rebranding Nigeria and it was a big project that did not eventually succeed. In reality I didn’t expect it to, because I asked myself how do you rebrand a brand that wasn’t a brand in the first place. You will then ask what makes a brand.

A brand generically must fulfil a purpose or need in the consumers mind and eventually express itself as a person with name and specific attitude that its target market can identify with, profitably. In essence it must have a unique offer that differentiates it from other brands. That among others is the foundation to success.

My country though with different attributes and opportunities, did not and has not found its most compelling unifying selling point, push it, and let the world know that this is what we stand for. Paris is known for fashion, Italy, for its culture history and ancestry, take Russia you know they don’t take nonsense, hard at it can be, and Germany for its engineering and perfection models.

But who are we? What are the values that we share that can make us different and unique. That is the essence of this article because in advertising and marketing communications where I belong, even if a brand does not have a USP we create it, not talk of a brand like Nigeria that can boast of so many.

Question is how a country like Nigeria can find its own Unique selling proposition that is most differentiating among Nations. Remember It is not just about finding it; it is a must that we all portray it and ensure that we all tap into this unique offering.

To do this we need to explore what we have in common, that can eventually be of value; in essence what’s our pride. To answer this, I realised that Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, is a nation of diversity, culture, and rich heritage. Despite the numerous challenges that the country has faced, Nigerians have a lot to be proud of. From its natural resources, vibrant culture, to its resilient people. Let’s break it down.

Our rich cultural heritage spanning over 250 ethnic groups is amazing, each with its unique customs, traditions, and languages. We have diverse, colourful, and rich in history. From our music, dance, food, to our festivals, there is a lot to celebrate and be proud of.

Our music industry is one of the most vibrant on the continent and even the world. Nigerian artists have gained global recognition for their talent and creativity, and one of the greatest reasons for this is because we tapped into who we are.

We are also blessed with abundant natural resources. We are a major oil-producing nation, with reserves that are among the largest in the world. Apart from oil, we are also blessed with other mineral resources, including coal, gold, and iron ore. Our agricultural sector is a significant contributor to the economy, with various crops such as cocoa, cassava, and yams being produced in large quantities. Why then can’t we be known as Dubai of West Africa or the highest exporter of Agric products? Remember our weather allows for all-year planting.

Furthermore, Nigerians are known for their resilience, hard work, and determination. Despite the numerous challenges that the country has faced, we have always found a way to overcome them. Our entrepreneurial spirit is second to none, and many have built successful businesses from scratch, creating job opportunities and contributing to the country’s growth.

Nigeria is also a significant player on the continent, with a large economy and a leadership role in various regional organizations such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). I remember the days of ECOMOG where we were the regional controlling military power in Africa. We played critical roles in promoting peace and stability in the region, contributing troops to peacekeeping missions and mediating conflicts in various countries.

In short we have a lot to be proud of, the question is why are we not making use of any of them deliberately and intentionally.

For brevity and learning purposes I juxtapose examples of countries with strong shared values that we can learn from. These values have contributed to their growth and development. Take Japan for instance this is a country that places a high value on discipline, hard work, and innovation. These values have helped Japan to become a world leader in technology and industry. Japanese culture is also characterized by a strong sense of community, respect for authority, and commitment to excellence.

Germany is a country that values efficiency, order, and a strong work ethic. Through these they have become a major economic powerhouse in Europe, with focus on engineering, manufacturing, and technology. Their culture is also characterized by a strong sense of social responsibility, environmental consciousness, and commitment to education.

Lastly, Canada is a country that values diversity, inclusivity, and social welfare. This has made them become one of the most liveable countries in the world, with focus on healthcare, education, and social welfare programs. Canadian culture is also characterized by a strong sense of community, tolerance, and respect for human rights.

In contrast to all these countries, though we (Nigeria) also value hard work and entrepreneurship, however, issues of corruption and lack of accountability has been a challenge. While we are rich in natural resources and a large population of young people, we have not been able to fully harness its potential due to systemic challenges of poor governance and infrastructure.

Although we ve made progress in some areas, such as our music and entertainment industry as earlier mentioned, yet we have not been able to fully realize our potential due to a lack of investment in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, lack of ethnic inclusivity, social welfare programs, and respect for one another.

Now this article is not meant to complain but to raise pertinent questions and answers that our in-coming president and team can harness and use to drive us into years of posterity and togetherness, propelling us into the world stage as champions.

As we all know we are the most populous country in Africa, with enormous potential for growth and development. However, to realize this potential, we need to build strong foundation of shared values that can act as catalyst for progress. Some of the key elements of this foundation that can help us achieve sustainable growth are enumerated below:

Unity and diversity: Though tribe and tongue may differ the unity of our people is non-negotiable. Just like we demonstrate during football matches, let our common drive be that of purpose and sense of belonging. It is essential to promote tolerance, understanding, and respect for the diverse cultural and religious backgrounds of our people. This will help to foster a sense of national unity and pride that will be essential for our growth.

Integrity: Integrity is an essential value that is necessary for growth in any society. Nigeria needs to cultivate a culture of integrity that encourages honesty, accountability, and transparency in all aspects of governance and society. Our leaders must lead by example and demonstrate high ethical standards to earn the trust of the people. When integrity becomes a shared value, it can drive economic growth by increasing trust and confidence in institutions, attracting foreign investments and fostering innovation. This was what Singapore did amongst other things.

Hard work and entrepreneurship:

Nigeria has a large youthful population, which presents an opportunity for the country’s growth. However, to harness this potential, there is a need to promote a culture of hard work and entrepreneurship. The get rich quick syndrome must be erased. The Igbos have demonstrated this capability especially, through their apprenticeship programme.

When people work hard, they can achieve their goals and aspirations, and this will lead to economic growth. Encouraging entrepreneurship will help to create jobs, drive innovation, and promote economic development. I asked myself why we can’t copy this Igbo apprenticeship system and turn it into a national one, because shared values of hard work and entrepreneurship will definitely help to create vibrant and dynamic economy that can sustain growth.

Education: Education is an essential component of growth and development. This will provide Nigerians with the skills and knowledge they need to compete in the global economy. The Western part of Nigeria has been good at this, why can’t we create a free and compulsory but relevant educational system because shared value in education can help to create a society that is knowledgeable, innovative, and productive.

Patriotism: Patriotism is a shared value that can promote a sense of national identity and pride. To achieve this every Nigeria must see and believe what the country can do for he or she, and in return just like President Kennedy of the US once said “…ask what you can do for your Country” they will start looking at what they can do for the country. Imagine a scenario where we have about three hundred million Nigerians strong doing everything within their areas of expertise and power to help the nation, with one purpose and vison.

In conclusion, Nigeria needs to cultivate shared values that can act as a catalyst for growth. Unity in diversity, integrity, hard work, education, and patriotism are critical elements. It is essential to promote these values through education, leadership, and public discourse. When these values become a shared ethos, they will transform us into a prosperous and sustainable nation.

Benson Writes from Lagos