Shanty town and the knowledge ‘gapping’ nudity scenes

It has become a contentious issue among some members of the upper class, the general public, and even those with a tendency to dismiss works of art that do not conform to their knowledge or beliefs, particularly when such works feature nudity. This tendency is especially prevalent when the piece in question is a movie. This raises the question of why certain forms of nudity are more acceptable than others. For example, shows like “Big Brother Naija” continue to air, featuring nudity and live sexual acts that many still tune in to watch, including those with underage children. However, when it comes to the film “Shanty Town” and its nudity scenes, it seems that the lessons within the film are being overlooked.

“Shanty Town” is a film that reflects the realities of life in some of the less seen and heard areas in our society, maybe in Nigeria. The film is a masterful work of art, serving as a reflection of the seedy and unscrupulous dealings that occur within our society.

The film sheds light on the deceptive nature of politicians and public figures, exposing their true intentions behind their philanthropic acts. It tells the story of the world of prostitution, delving into the experiences and innermost thoughts of these individuals. It also uncovers the exploitation of street boys by politicians. It tells the story of a façade and how the actions of some well-known personalities can mask their true intentions.

The film takes viewers into the world of drug cartel and reveals the experiences, struggles, and inner beliefs of those who engage in this trade. It also highlights the story of street boys who are used and discarded by politicians. The film is a powerful reminder of the harsh realities faced by those living in the shadows of society, but it seems that the only aspect of the film that most viewers seem to focus on is the nudity.

The concept of drama is rooted in the idea of “imitation of human action” as defined by Aristotle in the Poetics. Western drama originated from classical Greek theater, where three genres of drama were produced: tragedy, comedy, and the satyr play. By the 5th century BC, these genres were established in festivals celebrating the god Dionysus. Thespis, a Greek dramatist, is credited with the innovation of an actor who speaks and impersonates a character, interacting with the chorus and its leader.

From the perspective of Thespis, all dramatists are in essence, “hypocrites.” This is because they pretend to be someone they are not in order to pass a message across to the audience. To achieve this, they may use any means necessary, including nudity, to properly convey their message. In the case of “Shanty Town,” nudity is used to effectively depict the lawless nature of the setting.

Some may argue that nudity is a sin in movies, but this same argument could be made for the portrayal of other controversial subjects such as drug dealers, herbalists, traditionalists, deceivers, and even physical touching. If nudity is considered inappropriate, then all of these other subjects should also be prohibited. However, if the filmmakers feel that nudity is necessary to properly convey their message, then it should be allowed. And this is not an endorsement for live display of Nudity in “Big Brother Naija,” show that really makes no sense.

The key to successful drama is the strategic arrangement of setting, plot, and character development. For example, it would not make sense to depict a drug dealer as a devout and moral individual who does not like women. This would completely undermine the message that the drug dealer is a rogue. The depiction of a rogue must be properly portrayed in order to effectively convey the message.

The criticism of nudity in “Shanty Town” may stem from a lack of understanding of the literary standards used in creating works of drama. Those who complain about the sex scenes may be deeply religious or simply lack a rich knowledge of literature. If the issue is religious, then that is a matter of personal belief, but if the issue is a lack of understanding of literature, then it is important for these individuals to learn the standards that are used in creating works of drama.

It is imperative to note that cinema is a powerful medium of art and storytelling. The stories that are told on the screen can have a profound impact on the audience and their perspective. The nudity scenes in “Shanty Town” are not just gratuitous or for the sake of shock value, but they serve a purpose in conveying the message of the movie. The movie is a commentary on the corrupt and lawless society in which it is set and the nudity is a reflection of the reality of the situation.

One cannot ignore the fact that sex and nudity are an integral part of life, and they play a crucial role in shaping our society. Just like violence, they are an inescapable part of the world we live in. The filmmakers of Shanty Town used these elements in a tasteful and artistic manner to create a powerful message that resonates with the audience. This is what good filmmaking is all about – using elements such as nudity and sex to bring out a powerful message that makes the audience think and feel.

The argument against nudity in Shanty Town is based on the idea that it is somehow immoral or offensive. This argument is flawed because it is based on personal beliefs and cultural norms. The reality is that different societies have different views on nudity and sex. In some cultures, nudity is considered to be a form of art, while in others it is considered to be inappropriate. It is important to recognize that art is subjective and it is up to the individual to decide what they find acceptable and what they don’t.

“Shanty Town” is a powerful movie that deserves to be watched and appreciated for its message. The nudity scenes are a crucial part of the story and they serve a purpose in conveying the message of the movie. It is a movie that will make the audience think and feel, and it will leave a lasting impression on them. Whether you find the nudity scenes offensive or not is a matter of personal opinion, but it is important to recognize that the filmmakers of Shanty Town used these elements in a tasteful and artistic manner to create a powerful message. If you are uncomfortable with nudity, you can choose not to watch the movie, but it is important to respect the filmmakers’ artistic vision and their right to express their ideas.

Oyedibu is the publisher of PIJAlance Magazine.