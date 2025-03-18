SERAP urged the CCB and ICPC to prosecute Governor Okorocha after leaving office if there was relevant and sufficient admissible evidence of abuse of public office against him

Nigeria is a special place with a brand of public officers who operate as if they were above the law.

For instance, despite the constitutional provision of roles for each of the three tiers of government in the federal system, the third tier is almost rendered ineffective.

Over the years, the issue of allocations from the Federal Government to the local government has gone to the court several times, as state governments have insisted on exercising control over the allocations, despite the huge allocations to the states.

There are lots of other issues that many Nigerians are bothered about, but do not speak up. But Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has always determined to hold the feet of the public office holders to the fire.

SERAP seeks to probe into some pressing questions, such as: what exactly have governors done with the huge Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations they received since 1999?

What has become of the allegation that former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, requested the transfer of N585.2 million into a private account?

How did the Borno State government spend billions of ecological funds it received?

SERAP has remained consistent in its pursuit of transparency in the use of public funds by demanding answers to these knotty questions.

Supported by strong legal expertise, the organisation’s efforts continue to shape transparency and accountability in Nigeria.

Here are highlights of SERAP’s latest demands for accountability via letters and freedom of information (FOI) requests signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

Trillions of FAAC allocations

SERAP asked the 36 state governors and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to “provide documents on the spending of trillions of FAAC allocations received by your state and the FCT since 1999, and to widely publish any such documents.”

It urged them “to invite the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to jointly track and monitor the spending of FAAC allocations by your state and the FCT and to probe any allegations of corruption linked to the allocations.”

The request followed reports that FAAC disbursed N1.123 trillion to the federal, state, and local governments for March 2024 alone, while states collected N398.689 billion.

In the FOI request dated April 20, 2024, the organisation said: “Nigerians ought to know in what manner public funds including FAAC allocations, are spent.”

Council funds

SERAP also urged the 36 state governors and Wike to “disclose details of federal allocations meant for local governments in your state and the FCT and the actual disbursement of the allocations to the local governments since the return of democracy in 1999.”

It urged them “to promptly invite ICPC and EFCC to investigate the actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations meant for local governments in your state and the FCT since May 1999.”

It quoted former president Muhammadu Buhari, who in December 2022, stated: “If the money from the Federation Account to the State is about N100million, N50million will be sent to the chairman but he will sign that he received N100 million.

“The chairman will pocket the balance and share it with whoever he wants to share it with.”

In an FOI request, the organisation said: “Nigerians have the right to know the details of actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations in your state and the FCT.”

‘Missing N825bn, $2.5bn for refinery repairs’

SERAP urged the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited, Mele Kolo Kyari, to “account for and explain the whereabouts of the alleged missing N825billion and $2.5billion meant for ‘refinery rehabilitation’ and other oil revenues, as documented in the 2021 annual report by the Auditor-General of the Federation.”

SERAP said the annual report was published on November 27, 2024.

It urged Kyari “to identify those suspected to be responsible for the disappeared oil money and hand them over to the ICPC and the EFCC.”

The group also urged him “to formally invite former president Olusegun Obasanjo to tour Nigeria’s refineries and to extend your invitation to the EFCC and ICPC to monitor the operations of the refineries, and any spending on them, including the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.”

The letter dated January 4, 2025, reads in part: “The grim allegations by the Auditor-General suggest a grave violation of the public trust and the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, national anticorruption laws, and the country’s international obligations.

“The allegations have also undermined the economic development of the country, trapped the majority of Nigerians in poverty and deprived them of opportunities.”

SERAP said it would consider appropriate legal actions to compel the NNPCL to comply with our requests in the public interest if it failed to respond.

Missing N26bn in Ministry of Petroleum Resources, PTDF

SERAP urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “to direct Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly probe allegations that over N26 billion of public funds are missing, diverted or stolen from the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2021.”

It said that the revelations are documented in the 2021 audited report published on November 13, 2024, by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

SERAP, in a February 1, 2025, letter, said: “Anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any missing public funds should be fully recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

The group urged him to “use any recovered stolen funds to fund the deficit in the 2025 budget and to ease Nigeria’s crippling debt crisis.”

The letter reads in part: “Poor Nigerians have continued to pay the price for the widespread and grand corruption in the oil sector.

“Despite the country’s enormous oil wealth, ordinary Nigerians have derived very little benefit from oil money primarily because of widespread grand corruption, and the entrenched culture of impunity of perpetrators.

“According to the 2021 annual audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation, the PTDF in 2021 reportedly paid over N25 billion [N25,607,890,403.11] for ‘contracts without any supporting documents.’

“The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

Transfer of N585.2 million into a private account

SERAP also wrote President Tinubu requesting him to direct Fagbemi and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly and thoroughly probe the allegations that the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu requested the transfer of N585.2 million which is meant for disbursement to vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, and Ogun states into a private account of an official in her ministry.

SERAP urged him to direct Fagbemi and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly and thoroughly investigate whether the N585.2 million has been paid as requested into any private account and to identify and publish the names of anyone who may have received the money.

“Anyone suspected to be involved in any improper payment or diversion should be brought to justice and any diverted public funds returned to the public treasury and paid directly to the rightful beneficiaries,” SERAP wrote.

The group asked that Edu be asked to publish details of spending of public funds drawn from the account of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIPA), an agency under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Allegation, including the names of beneficiaries and details of the amounts received by them since 29 May 2023.

“SERAP urges you to instruct the EFCC and ICPC to jointly track and monitor the spending of any public funds drawn from the account(s) of the National Social Investment Program (NSIPA.

“Our requests are brought in the public interest, and in keeping with the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended]; anti-corruption legislation, and the country’s international obligations including under the UN Convention against Corruption and the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party,” the group said.

SERAP writes Trump over looted funds

SERAP has also written US President Donald Trump, urging his administration “to promptly identify US-based proceeds of corruption traced to former and current Nigerian public officials and their associates and to ensure the full recovery and return of any such stolen assets to Nigeria.”

SERAP said: “Any return of proceeds of corruption from Nigeria must meet strict transparency and accountability standards to ensure the funds are used solely for the benefit of the Nigerian people.”

The group urged him to “direct the US Department of Justice to promptly initiate civil asset forfeiture proceedings against proceeds of corruption traced to former and current Nigerian public officials and their associates so as to fulfil several non-controversial commitments by the US to assist Nigeria in asset recovery matters.”

The request followed the recently returned $52.88 million in allegedly forfeited corruption proceeds linked to former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

In the letter January 18 letter, the organisation said the returned assets represent “a tiny fraction of the over $500 billion that has been reportedly stolen from Nigeria and located in the US or otherwise subject to US jurisdiction.

“Our requests are brought in the public interest, and in keeping with the requirements of the UN Convention against Corruption to which both the US and Nigeria are states parties.”

Borno ecological funds

SERAP urged President Tinubu to “direct Fagbemi and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly investigate the spending of the billions of naira of Ecological Fund collected by Borno State since 2001, including the N816 million collected by the state between January 2024 and June 2024.”

The group said: “Suspected perpetrators of allegations of corruption and mismanagement of ecological funds should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any proceeds of corruption should be fully recovered.”

The group also urged the President to “direct Mr Fagbemi and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to urgently identify and ensure access to justice and effective remedies to affected victims in Borno state.”

SERAP urged him to “direct Mr George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to work with appropriate anti-corruption agencies to track and monitor the spending of Ecological Fund by the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, 36 state governors, the 774 local government areas, as well as all emergency management agencies across the country funded through the Ecological Fund.”

In the letter dated September 21, 2024, and signed by Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Your government has a legal obligation to address the prevalence of flooding across the country and its effect on people, and to ensure that the money meant to stop the floods is not lost to corruption.

“There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice for the victims of Borno’s flood victims and accountability for the spending of the monthly ecological funds collected by the state through the FAAC.”

SERAP is a member of the UNCAC Coalition, a global anti-corruption network of over 350 civil society organisations (CSOs) in over 100 countries, which is committed to promoting the ratification, implementation and monitoring of the UN Convention against Corruption.

It previously served as one of two Sub-Saharan African civil society representatives on the governing Committee of the Coalition.

SERAP has been lauded for its dogged pursuit of the rule of law and human rights since 2004.

Its role in sustaining the fight for human rights and press freedom has been well noted. There is broad support for SERAP’s mission.

Among many laurels, it was awarded the 2014 Anti-corruption Defender Award of the ninth Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting for “a stern stance on human rights that transverses Africa, and for making substantive the full implications of human rights as a tool of remaking communities, and for uplifting the human worth of citizens.”

The group was nominated for the UN Civil Society Award and the Ford Foundation’s Jubilee Transparency Award.

Avoaja is a Lagos-based public affairs analyst

