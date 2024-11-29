Senator Akpabio: What’s the real worth of a political office?

A dilapidated federal road, 83 kilometers long, connecting Akwa Ibom with Cross River State, has become a source of embarrassment to the Senate President. Constructed in 1875, the road has been in a terrible state of disrepair for the last 25 years, forcing the people of the two states to resort to water transportation—a mode of transport largely abandoned since the 1970s. Last week, the Senate passed a motion calling for the inclusion of the road in the 2025 Appropriation Bill with adequate budgetary provision. The motion was sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong from Cross River South and co-sponsored by Senator Ekong Sampson from Akwa Ibom South.

On the same day, the House of Representatives passed a similar motion and went further by directing its Committees on Public Procurement and Works to investigate the abandonment of the contract for the road’s reconstruction. The contract had been awarded to three construction firms—Julius Berger, Sermatec, and CCEC—by the Buhari administration five years ago. The motion in the House was moved by Mr. Unyime Idem from Akwa Ibom State.

“The Senate President spoke passionately during the debate on the motion, telling us about all his previous efforts to get the road fixed and how he had spoken with the relevant government officials and agencies; yet nothing was done,” Senator Sampson told me. He emphasised that the Senate President was very concerned about the road, which is the only land connection between the two states. Essentially, the Senate President was lamenting in frustration to his colleagues that all his efforts to get the road completed had been to no avail.

“On my part,” Senator Sampson continued, “I explained to the Senate that completing the reconstruction of the road would be a big relief to our people and a source of pride to the Senate President in particular and the Senate as a whole.”

In other words, Akpabio’s reputation as the political leader of the South-South geopolitical zone and the nation’s third most important political leader is, in a way, linked to his ability to get the Federal Ministry of Works to deliver on this all-important highway. He deserves to be treated with the same respect as his predecessors. Many in Akwa Ibom are perplexed that Akpabio is lamenting about the poor condition of a federal road in his constituency when he is supposed to be a very influential ally of President Tinubu.

In public, Senator Akpabio portrays himself as a staunch supporter of President Tinubu—a loyal associate of the administration and an unapologetic defender of its unpopular policies. He even goes beyond the normal course of duty to fawn over the First Family. Recently, he was said to have represented the President’s wife at a function during the last National Day celebrations. At the time, I noted that it was improper, as far as the principle of separation of powers is concerned, for the Senate President to represent the President, let alone his wife, at such events. But Akpabio seemed unconcerned.

Akpabio will go to any extent to publicly display his loyalty to the President, sometimes blurring the line between the executive and legislative branches, much to the discomfort of some senators. Yet, despite his overt devotion, why does the Senate President now have to plead for a federal road in his constituency to be repaired? Why is he lamenting, complaining, and voicing his frustrations about the road, and why have his efforts yielded no results? What is the value of his loyalty, and what is the worth of the high office he occupies if even the Minister of Works is unsympathetic to him?

This same Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, was the chairman of Akpabio’s campaign committee during his bid for the Senate presidency. So, why is the Senate President now begging Umahi?

Since 1999, no president or minister has disregarded the Senate President. Previous holders of the office commanded respect and attention from the executive branch. During his eight years as Senate President, David Mark (2007–2015) was highly regarded by his colleagues, ministers, and President Jonathan, who admired him greatly. Jonathan ensured that many federal roads in and around Benue, Mark’s home state, were well-maintained. Similarly, President Buhari deeply respected Senator Ahmed Lawan, his preferred successor, and ensured that federal roads in Yobe, Lawan’s home state, and the broader Northeast region, were kept in good condition.

On July 17, 2021, Lawan thanked President Buhari for prioritizing Yobe State in federal projects. Speaking at the construction site of the Gasamu-Gogaram Road in Jakusko LGA, Lawan described the project as critical infrastructure that would enhance the area’s development. He also listed other projects executed in the state under the Buhari administration (Punch newspaper, July 18, 2021).

During Jonathan’s administration, roads like the Oturkpo-Oweto Road (Section 1), which passes through Senator Mark’s community in Benue, were also reconstructed. So why is the Tinubu administration treating Akpabio with less regard, as though he is a lesser Senate President?

The people of Akwa Ibom and their government have high expectations of the Senate President’s office. They believe he can secure federal support for key projects. Akwa Ibom has no fewer than five federal roads, all in deplorable condition. Additionally, projects like the Ibom Deep Sea Port require federal support, which they expect Akpabio to facilitate. It would therefore be a major disappointment if our revered Senate President finds himself lamenting over a mere 83 kilometers of road.

Who will help us if not him?

