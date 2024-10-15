Rivers of crises

The economic crisis in Nigeria, marked by inflation soaring to around 33 percent and food prices rising by more than 30 percent as of August 2024, has created widespread hardship across the country. Citizens of all classes, in both rural and urban areas, are struggling to afford basic necessities such as food, healthcare, and fuel. At the heart of this crisis lies an erosion of trust in governmental institutions, perceived as inefficient and corrupt. Bureaucratic red tape, bribery, and inefficiency make life increasingly difficult for the average Nigerian.

Compounding these challenges, Nigeria’s democracy is under threat. Public faith in democratic governance is deteriorating, particularly as economic and security systems falter. This erosion of trust is especially evident in Rivers State, where a deepening political crisis threatens not only the state but also the democratic foundation of the entire country. Rivers State, rich in oil and strategically important, has been a focal point for political instability, with dire implications for Nigeria’s broader democratic health.

Efforts to resolve Rivers State’s political crisis have so far failed. The state remains tense, and democracy advocates across Nigeria are concerned about the potential nationwide consequences of unresolved conflict. If the crisis escalates into violence, it could severely undermine the nation’s democracy.

One of the most concerning aspects of the Rivers States’ crisis is the damage it has inflicted on democratic institutions. The judiciary, police, and security agencies have been criticised for their roles in the crisis. In particular, the judiciary has faced accusations of political interference, leading to conflicting court rulings and a loss of public trust in the justice system. When institutions meant to uphold the rule of law are perceived as biased, it further destabilises the already fragile political environment.

The media’s role in shaping public perception also cannot be ignored. Often accused of sensationalism and bias, the media can either exacerbate or alleviate political crises through its reporting. When public trust in both the judiciary and media erodes, citizens may feel that these institutions serve political elites rather than protecting the public good.

The situation in Rivers has also cast a shadow over the national government, especially its ability to intervene effectively. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party, has struggled to resolve the conflict within the state, further damaging its credibility. Internal divisions within the party, which have been worsened by the conflict in Rivers, threaten its unity and effectiveness as a political force. This has broader implications for Nigeria’s democratic health, as a weakened opposition could lead to less political accountability.

At the core of the Rivers State crisis lies a fierce struggle for power and control over the state’s vast resources. Rather than focusing on the welfare of its citizens, political actors in Rivers are more concerned with personal gain, neglecting the state’s economic potential. Despite its wealth in natural resources, Rivers remains underdeveloped, with high unemployment and inadequate infrastructure. The competition for power has led to violence, instability, and further deterioration of the state’s economy.

Several factors have fuelled the crisis, including personal ego clashes among political actors, a sense of entitlement among the elite, and the inflammatory rhetoric often used in political discourse. These dynamics only deepen the divisions within the state, making it harder to resolve the conflict. Yet, solutions are possible. Dialogue, compromise, and a focus on the common good are crucial for bridging the political divide and restoring stability in Rivers.

There are parallels between the current situation in Rivers State and the political instability that plagued Western Nigeria in the 1960s, culminating in Nigeria’s first military coup in 1966. The failure to learn from history may turn Rivers into a flashpoint, threatening the future of Nigeria’s democracy. Democracy depends on strong, impartial institutions, but in Rivers, these institutions are under threat. Security forces, particularly the police, have been accused of aligning with political factions, eroding public trust, and escalating violence.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed concern over the judiciary’s handling of political matters in Rivers, warning that conflicting judgements are eroding public confidence in the justice system. It is imperative that the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the National Judicial Council take action to preserve the integrity of the judiciary and prevent further damage to the country’s democratic framework.

Governor Siminialayi Fubara has a critical role to play in steering Rivers State toward stability. Having been elected to lead, he bears the responsibility for the state’s development and must rise to the challenge of governing. Former Governor Nyesom Wike, now the Federal Capital Territory Minister, must also allow Fubara to govern without interference. The state’s challenges are significant, and only through unity and good governance can they be overcome.

Violence is not the answer to resolving democratic issues. The burning of government buildings and other acts of violence undermine the rule of law and damage the state’s reputation. Political actors must recognise that resorting to violence and self-help will only exacerbate the crisis. The Inspector General of Police must ensure that law enforcement upholds the law impartially, protecting lives and property without taking sides in political disputes.

Political leaders in Rivers State must exercise restraint and act responsibly. The people of Rivers deserve a break from the chaos and conflict that have plagued their state for years. It is the people, not the political elites, who bear the brunt of the crisis. Citizens must rise to the occasion, demand good governance, and hold politicians accountable for their actions.

As a stakeholder in Rivers’ politics, I feel a moral duty to speak out. Silence is no longer an option in the face of widespread lawlessness and destruction. The crisis in Rivers is too severe to ignore, and intellectuals and thought leaders must step forward to provide reasoned discourse. Without strong, responsible voices guiding the state through these turbulent times, Rivers State risks descending further into instability. And if Rivers State falls into anarchy, it could endanger Nigeria’s fragile democracy.

