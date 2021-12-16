Released from modified house arrest: My experiences & lessons (2)

Anyway, that was how I ended up in Modified House Arrest at OOUTH, where I was in captivity for 10 days and in full bondage for 5 days.

Captivity was the period I was under medical detention and bondage was the period I was permanently ‘chained’ with drip-infusion technologies. It was from house to school to the hospital and MHA within 6 hours. I slept or lay on the bed or sat down on the chair, looked at the ceiling or the wall clock from AM to PM, no reading, no writing and with one of my hands permanently shackled. And to complete the circle, security-personnel were hovering around the corridor, and saying to me with body language (which everybody learnt from PMB), ‘don’t try anything funny!

Furthermore, on 15/11/21, after 8 days in captivity, when things had started looking up, and I wanted to take a walk outside the ward and the nurse sternly told me: Don’t go beyond that door unless you obtain permission from my boss. You can see that it was a full-fledged medical detention or confinement, the only difference being that I gave up myself! The funny thing was that even after the hospital granted me bail, my family took over, detailing when and how I would sit or stand, when I should wake up, sleep or even listen to news. That wanted to practice John 21:18 with me but I told them it was too early. John 21.18? Go find out!

I ended up at the emergency ward for the first night. The doctors and nurses took over my affairs as a nurse cleaned me up (everything and everywhere). On the first day (I was so down and out that I did not notice her shape or face) and on the second day, I was so weak that I had to be wheeled to the Male Medical Ward by another staff. I had initially enquired of a private ward but on a second thought I decided to join the people in the well-spaced male ward.

For the 10 days of captivity, everything (wakeup, medication, cleaning-up, meals) was determined by the medics whose uniforms exhibited a kaleidoscopic array of colours (white, light and dark blue, oxblood, green, yellow orange and khaki,), all indicating their professions, group affiliations and status. Those in khaki were most prone to throwing their powers about and that may be because they were called ‘orderlies’ and so, they must have learnt from police orderlies.

Having just been released on bail from medical detention, I want to share the experiences and lessons with all. Nothing about routines (personal, family, official and social) and even life itself is certain. I did not open my laptop from 7/11/21 to 20/11/21 neither did I check my mails until 26/11/21 (what I did daily since I became ‘computerised’ about 25 years ago); my WhatsApp involvement fell by 95%’; all my writings, light and heavy research, records, official and personal engagements and appointments became automatically suspended. I never knew this was possible. My head was aching as if a diesel-engine Moris Minor was climbing a hill within. Thus, even picking my phone was dreadful. My prayer life changed from struggling to make it 1 hour in the morning to limitless hours, day and night. The Litany verses that appealed most to me were: Health of the sick, consolation of the afflicted, friend of sinners and help of Christians. Indeed, nobody knows tomorrow.

The Ward, my place of captivity, was a leveller. Everybody, (big small, retirees, academics and illiterate, educated, young, old, poor and rich) was subjected to the same regime and environment, served from same kitchen and store, and nobody bothered because the major objective was survival. It was a kibbutz-community, sharing resources including consumables, and assisting those who were weaker or aloney.

There was this lady Maryam, who came to take care of her husband but she made it a point of duty to attend to and serve everybody who needed any form of assistance. There was an affluent patient who adopted another patient and paid all his bills, even after he (the big man) had been discharged. There was the ‘landlord’, who had spent 5weeks +, who supplied hot water, to the entire community, a task I took over when he left. Another looked like a Baale, holding court with his courtiers, citizens, wives and children all over the place. There were old men in diapers, some strapped to their beds, some helpless, some could not walk and some could not pay their bills, some wailing in pains and even dangling unmentionable things. The concern was survival.

One night, my neighbour was shouting in pains and tears: I want to die; I am tired; I want to go and rest and for sure in the AM, he had died. The nurse explained that he needed blood and dialysis, which his family could not afford. The man was killed by poverty. I wondered whether I could have been of help but I had no idea. I wept for the dead and in thanksgiving to God because my case was minor. I regretted that I did not have a direct line with these TV miracle-workers, who would have just said it and it would come to pass, because there was real work for them in the hospital. But can they do a thing? Will they even want to do anything off the stage where they and their patients are mostly actors.

That day, I began my own ‘ward-round’ encouraging my colleagues, and intervening where I could. There were two students in the Ward, (from UI-Computer Science) and LASPOTECH– Bus. Admin) and the one from UI was prancing up and down as if he were on a picnic. Different strokes… One day, one of our distinguished citizens dressed up, parked his things and said he had had enough. And sure, the doctor agreed with him and discharged him that day. I also learned that this online thing was real as my daughter was ordering diverse types of food for me from her office in Lagos, and they were delivering.

I also got an idea of how we manage free things. A lady brought fruit salad and desperately wanted me to buy. I had seen one nurse haggling with her and as the Spirit directed me, I asked her to give to all the nurses. I saw about 6 nurses there, about 10 meters from me but when she came back, she said they told her they were 13! I paid and that was that. I wasn’t sure the thing got to the other nurses because nobody acknowledged it that day or any other day. First, the number was doubled and second, the item was probably hoarded and or privatised. Did that remind you of our Coro palliatives?

Our people have up to 6 proverbs that prioritise people (relations, friends, colleagues and neighbours) over wealth (mmadu ka aku; mmadu ka eji aka, onyenwelummadu ka onyenwelu ego etc). I did not know that I was so valued and cherished. Three of my former M.Sc students visited twice daily with food and all sorts. Current and former PG students also came calling and Dr Essien, an omonile at Shagamu was regular. Dr Adebiyi from UNILAG visited twice, the first daub to check-up on me and the second to sign my bail bond. His mother in-law also came calling, offering to provide anything needed to make my captivity more comfortable.

Two Children of My Colleague, Dr Ariyo, (both medical students at OOUTH) were there 24/7. And then, the heavyweight roll-call: The DVC,(Acad), Prof Agboola, who represented the VC, The Dean of Student Affairs (Dr Oladimeji), Director of Entrepreneurial and General Studies (Prof Oladoja), Director of OOU Ventures ( Prof Abosede) and a three-man delegation( made up of two women) from my department were there.

The Dean, Prof ROC Somoye came calling after I hade been discharged. The Unknown Young Man, who later became my family friend came with his wife, child and a friend and offered to stay in the hospital with me. Of course my relations were there but they had no choice.

And my fellow ‘detainees’ were taking note. One day, my immediate neighbour asked me ‘who are you? I looked askance and said he had seen several people coming and asking: what do you need; what can we bring for you and you always replied: I am ok. I told him I was (and am) a lecturer. On the day I was discharged, another colleague asked: what post do you hold in this government? Me; Post in this Government? I asked him what gave him the idea and he replied the number and kind of people who kept on checking on you. I told him I was an ‘ordinary lecturer’.

My friends, colleagues, students and relations made me look BIG but that notwithstanding, I had a white book that contained the names of all those who did not visit, who did not call, who did not stay long enough, who promised to come again but failed to do so. Students who were asking me about their projects and seminars while I was on sick bed and my ‘friends’ at BusinessDay who did not see my hand and never asked of me through out that period

The day I was released, I had one or two issues bothering me and then, saw the corpse of one of my ‘colleagues’, being wheeled to the morgue. It was at this stage that I squeezed my ‘list of sinners’ and threw it into the dustbin. I wept for him and thanked God for my lucky escape. I ran as fast as my feet could carry me, lest somebody should call me back. I was in such a hurry to escape that I forgot a part of the infusion technology attached to my right arm for the whole 10 days. It was in Lagos that I noticed it! Luckily, when my case was called up on 30/11/21 and 2/12/21, they did not revoke my bail. I am a free man now; it is the lords doing. I am gradually trying return to my routines, including covering the arrears that had accumulated.

Well, a teacher is a reader, always trying to learn. While in captivity, I saw a door labelled Sluice room. Abeg, those of you who are Englishists and Medics, wetin be Sluice?