Reimagining Nigeria’s urban future: Solutions for sustainable cities

Introduction: A growing nation, a pressing challenge

Since Nigeria’s official census in 2006, its population has grown exponentially, surpassing 220 million and projected to double by 2050. This unprecedented growth has accelerated urbanisation, burdening cities like Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt with challenges such as overcrowding, housing deficits, and insufficient public services. Without transformative urban planning, these challenges could exacerbate inequalities and strain Nigeria’s economy.

Urbanisation, while a sign of progress, presents two faces. On one hand, it fosters opportunities for industrialisation, innovation, and cultural integration. On the other, it brings overcrowding, environmental degradation, and infrastructural collapse. Nigeria’s current urban trajectory highlights the urgent need for a multidimensional approach to urban planning that integrates sustainability, inclusivity, and technological innovation.

“A comprehensive strategy that aligns public-private partnerships with clear regulatory frameworks can accelerate the adoption of these initiatives.”

The cost of unplanned urbanisation

Urbanisation in Nigeria is the primary driver of its estimated housing deficit of 20 million units, leaving millions without adequate shelter. In Lagos, a city of over 15 million people, more than half of the population struggles with housing and access to essential services like clean water and transportation. The environmental cost is equally alarming, with unchecked waste, air pollution, and recurrent flooding due to poor drainage systems.

The ripple effects of inadequate planning extend beyond housing and infrastructure. Overburdened cities witness increased social inequality, with urban poor populations often bearing the brunt of environmental hazards and limited public services. Without decisive action, rapid urban growth could stall Nigeria’s development and entrench systemic inequities.

Embracing smart cities for urban efficiency

Smart city initiatives offer a glimpse of what Nigerian urban centres could achieve by leveraging technology to optimise governance and service delivery. In Lagos, traffic sensors have been introduced to ease congestion, while digital platforms encourage civic participation by enabling residents to report issues directly to public officials. These efforts, inspired by successful examples like Kenya’s e-Citizen platform, promote transparency and improve service delivery.

However, scaling smart city projects in Nigeria requires tackling barriers such as inadequate funding and policy bottlenecks. A comprehensive strategy that aligns public-private partnerships with clear regulatory frameworks can accelerate the adoption of these initiatives. Expanding e-governance tools nationwide would enhance accessibility to services, streamline processes, and foster accountability in urban management.

Sustainable architecture: Building for the future

Architecture plays a pivotal role in shaping urban resilience. Nigeria must adopt green and sustainable architectural practices to address its urban challenges. Using renewable, locally sourced materials like bamboo, rammed earth, and recycled plastics can reduce carbon footprints, improve energy efficiency, and lower construction costs.

Examples like Lagos’ Heritage Place, Nigeria’s first certified green building, illustrate the potential of eco-friendly practices. This building consumes 25% less energy than conventional counterparts, showcasing how sustainable architecture can improve urban living conditions. Integrating vertical gardens and rooftop farming in high-density areas can further combat pollution, enhance food security, and promote climate resilience.

Mixed-use development for urban liveability

Mixed-use developments combine residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, creating vibrant, walkable communities that reduce commuting times and road congestion. The Eko Atlantic City project in Lagos exemplifies this approach, aiming to integrate residential and business districts to ease urban pressures.

These developments also support Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), which prioritises public transportation access over reliance on private vehicles. TOD projects in Abuja and Lagos are already helping reduce congestion and lower emissions. Encouraging real estate firms to adopt mixed-use models could improve urban efficiency while fostering community engagement and economic activity.

Addressing housing deficits with innovation

Nigeria’s housing deficit underscores the need for innovative and affordable solutions. Prefabricated and modular housing systems offer a practical way to reduce construction costs and accelerate delivery. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) could play a transformative role, with the government subsidising materials while private developers focus on building cost-effective housing.

The Millard Fuller Foundation in Abuja provides a blueprint for success. By partnering with developers and using affordable building materials, the organisation has enabled low-income families to secure homes. Scaling similar initiatives nationwide could significantly reduce Nigeria’s housing crisis and improve living standards for millions.

Revolutionising public transportation

Efficient public transportation is central to urban development. Lagos’ Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is a commendable step, serving over 500,000 passengers daily while reducing travel times and emissions. Expanding BRT systems to other cities like Kano and Port Harcourt would enhance urban mobility and lower the economic cost of traffic congestion.

Non-motorised transport (NMT) systems, such as dedicated lanes for bicycles and pedestrians, are another overlooked yet crucial element. NMT initiatives could ease road congestion and promote healthier commuting options in urban areas. A well-planned combination of motorised and non-motorised systems can create inclusive, sustainable transportation networks.

Building resilience against climate challenges

Climate change poses significant risks to urban areas, with Nigerian cities frequently experiencing flooding due to poor drainage and extreme weather conditions. Implementing resilient infrastructure, such as permeable pavements and rain gardens, can mitigate the impact of floods while enhancing urban ecosystems.

Port Harcourt’s Greater Port Harcourt City Development Project integrates flood management and green infrastructure, providing a model for other cities. Urban resilience must also include climate-adaptive policies that prioritise sustainability in city planning and disaster preparedness.

Inclusive community planning: A shared responsibility

Inclusive urban planning ensures that all social groups have access to resources and opportunities. Community-driven initiatives, like the Makoko Floating School in Lagos, highlight the potential of grassroots innovation in addressing urban challenges. This project provided education to residents of a flood-prone area, demonstrating how inclusive planning can uplift marginalised communities.

Nigeria can draw lessons from Brazil’s participatory budgeting model, where residents influence local spending decisions. Applying this model in Nigerian cities would promote equity, transparency, and community ownership of development projects.

Conclusion: A vision for sustainable urban development

Nigeria’s urban challenges demand urgent, innovative, and inclusive solutions. From adopting smart city technologies to implementing sustainable architecture and mixed-use developments, the path forward requires collaboration among policymakers, urban planners, and private sector stakeholders.

By investing in affordable housing, efficient public transportation, and climate-resilient infrastructure, Nigeria can transform its cities into hubs of opportunity and resilience. More importantly, community engagement and inclusivity must remain at the heart of urban planning, ensuring that all citizens, regardless of socioeconomic status, can thrive.

The future of Nigeria’s urban development lies not in quick fixes but in deliberate, multidimensional strategies that prioritise people, sustainability, and progress. The question is no longer whether transformation is possible—it is whether we are ready to seize the opportunity.

Oluwabusuyi Adonis Fakanlu is a versatile professional, combining his talents as an author, entrepreneur, and architectural technologist with extensive experience in civil construction, building contracting, and real estate development.

