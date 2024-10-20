Redefining the disconnect in strategic communication between Nigerian government and the people

The relationship between the government and the governed is pivotal for the progress and growth of any society. When the government fails to effectively communicate its policies, programmes, and initiatives to the citizens, it only deepens the distrust and disconnect between them.

Studies have shown that most African citizens do not trust their leaders as the news of corruption allegations and other vices seem to be the order of the day. This is not different in Nigeria, a country regarded as the giant of Africa. The lack of trust in leadership can have far-reaching consequences, affecting the country’s socio-economic development and political stability. Addressing corruption and restoring faith in government institutions is crucial to building a better future for all Nigerians. Leaders need to demonstrate transparency, accountability, and integrity to regain the trust of their people and work towards a more prosperous and equitable society.

The lack of strategic communication in government activities across all levels in the country is a concerning issue. While funds are being released by ministries and agencies to support businesses and citizens, the intended beneficiaries are not effectively reached due to inadequate messaging.

This communication gap creates opportunities for corrupt individuals and officials to exploit the situation for personal gain. Addressing this communication inefficiency is crucial to ensuring the effective and transparent distribution of resources to those in need, ultimately preventing misuse and corruption. A more coordinated and targeted approach to communication can help bridge this gap and ensure that government support reaches its intended recipients efficiently and fairly.

Unfortunately, due to economic challenges, some businesses have been forced to shut down, leading to a mass exodus of citizens, especially the youth, who are seeking better opportunities abroad.

This phenomenon has been termed the ‘Japa syndrome’, as individuals are opting to leave their homeland in search of greener pastures. The increasing trend of young people leaving the country in pursuit of better prospects reflects the struggles and limitations faced by businesses and individuals within the local economy. It highlights the need for reforms and support to retain talent and foster growth within the community.

At every stage, Nigerian political leaders must take a cue from developed countries that many young individuals aspire to live in. By examining what sets these countries apart and makes them attractive to their citizens, Nigerian leaders can gain valuable insights. While direct comparisons may not always be relevant due to differing contexts, conducting a thorough study of successful practices in developed nations can serve as a guide for the Nigerian government in making informed decisions. Looking at what these countries have done right can provide a yardstick for measuring progress and implementing positive changes for the benefit of Nigerian society.

To renew the hope of the citizens and business community in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra, strategic communication plays a pivotal role. It is crucial to bear in mind that the hallmark of good governance lies in maintaining an accountable, transparent, fair, and efficient system.

By effectively communicating government initiatives, policies, and progress, trust and confidence can be fostered among the people and businesses.

This transparent and open dialogue ensures that stakeholders are well-informed and engaged, promoting a sense of inclusivity and collaboration. Ultimately, strategic communication is instrumental in building a stronger foundation for a prosperous and sustainable future for all.

Fundamentally, strategic communication plays a crucial role in averting crises like riots or protests that may arise when new policies are introduced. Take, for instance, the tragic outcome of the #EndBadGovernance protest in some regions – it could have been prevented with effective communication strategies.

Through strategic communication, governments can sway citizen opinions towards endorsing national objectives, fostering a closer relationship between the government and its people. In this way, a symbiotic connection is established, benefitting both parties involved.

Emphasising the importance of strategic communication is essential, as the failure to do so has been a contributing factor to the rise of fake news and misinformation. Research shows that there is a lack of public knowledge about the government’s continuous endeavors, as they usually only announce their projects, plans, and achievements during specific occasions. President Tinubu’s speech at the 64th Independence Day festivities exemplifies this ongoing problem.

Citizens feel the government doesn’t value or see them as key stakeholders aside from election time. They feel that news disseminated is not completely true or has hidden facts. The Case of Dangote Refinery and Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is an example.

Aliko Dangote, chief executive officer of Dangote Refinery, had to address the media before his concerns were addressed. It also shows that the government often waits for citizens’ outbursts before responding to critical issues.

Another issue is the lack of transparent communication regarding developments in the oil and gas sector, leaving citizens uninformed. An example of this is the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers State, which has yet to start operations despite assurances from the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC.

This lack of clarity raises concerns about the government’s ability to deliver on its promises and effectively manage the oil and gas industry. Citizens deserve more transparency and accountability to understand the status of crucial projects like the Port Harcourt refinery and the overall state of the sector.

In another vein, citizens are always told to be patient by the government but are not told what to do to complement the government’s effort through effective communication campaigns.

So, communicating ways citizens can mitigate the effects of climate change and natural disasters; and ways to support security agencies in reducing terrorism, kidnapping; and others could boost citizens’ engagement in contributing to nation-building. This includes the government being transparent in communicating its plans and programmes.

I am very certain that the governments of developed nations prioritise proactive communication with their citizens rather than waiting for crises to unfold. By fostering transparency and open dialogue, they have successfully garnered the trust of their people.

This approach has cultivated a generation of patriotic individuals who are committed to safeguarding the integrity and stability of their nations at all costs.

This proactive communication strategy not only ensures a sense of unity and shared responsibility but also lays the foundation for a strong bond between the government and its citizens, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being and prosperity of the country.

The key to success for government at all levels lies in prioritising strategic communication. It is essential for them to take a proactive approach to communication rather than simply reacting to problems. It is time to shift focus away from propaganda and instead concentrate on transparent communication methods that encourage citizen participation.

By collaborating closely with the citizens, Nigeria can reach its true potential and flourish. The political leaders must accentuate open, honest communication to establish trust and encourage collaboration between the government and the people in order to make Nigeria great.

Dr. Olaosebikan is a strategic communications expert and the CEO of McEnies Global Communications, a leading strategic integrated marketing communications agency in Nigeria.

